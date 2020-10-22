 Skip to content
(WCTV Tallahassee)   'Pigs aren't meant to live in frat houses' ... But are they?   (wctv.tv) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
No animal that needs love and care should spend any extended time at a frat house.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The city says anyone interested in adopting Petunia can begin the adoption process by....

I wonder if they have options for packaging.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
This for some reason makes me has sads.  She seems likely a quite remarkable pig.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Urmuf Hamer: This for some reason makes me has sads.  She seems likely a quite remarkable pig.


"Hero pig like that, you can't eat it all at once."
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Urmuf Hamer: This for some reason makes me has sads.  She seems likely a quite remarkable pig.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's wrong with a fraternity? Specifically I mean
 
ghengis
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pig in frat house trifecta in play ...

https://patch.com/new-york/newrochell​e​/new-rochelle-frat-house-pig-has-a-new​-home
 
bborchar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
2 legs good, 4 legs bad
 
dp3 [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

...thanks advertisers?
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But maybe it's an Animal House.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dp3: [Fark user image image 425x639]
...thanks advertisers?


😁😁🤭🤭😆🤣🍜
 
sleep lack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: But maybe it's an Animal House.


"That boy is a P I G pig!"
 
The Ice Cream Man
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sleep lack: Erebus1954: But maybe it's an Animal House.

"That boy is a P I G pig!"



Try to guess what I am now!
Animal House Food Fight
Youtube hLdO2V1CTF0
 
