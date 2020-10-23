 Skip to content
(Fark)   Welcome ye Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This week it's Show & Tell Volume 4. Show us a work of art you've made, and Tell us the story behind it. Difficulty: Art you haven't posted in our F'artiste contests before   (fark.com) divider line
E-Brake [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This week it's Show and Tell Volume 4: Show us a work of art you've made, and Tell us the story behind it. A photo you've shot, a painting you've painted, jewelry you've bejeweled, etc - share your original artworks! Difficulty: Art you haven't posted in our F'artiste contests before.

Contest Rules:

One (1) entry per post and a total of three (3) individual entries max allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow the theme requirements: Show & Tell Volume 4. Show us a work of art you've made, and Tell us the story behind it. Difficulty: Art you haven't posted in our F'artiste contests before.

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Here's my example, a picture I snapped of two Gulf Fritillary butterflies in my garden the other day. These two move so fast that it's hard to catch both of them in the same frame. Usually one will chase the other away into the next yard, they do this dance every day:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Hearty congratulations to last week's contest winner, RedZoneTuba!

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? Show off your skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and be sure to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entry open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

How Does Voting Work? Please check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, report it and ask, we'll do our best to turn it on for you. We consider an entry to be voting eligible by default so please mention if you want voting disabled on your post.

Check out past Fartiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag, and check the weekly Fark NotNewsletter for info on that week's contest theme ahead of time. All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from mine!) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Porter - a pup tap handle
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Tentacle.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Calla Lily

(this one's not a tap handle)
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I've been posting the drawings that I do in Total Fark Discussion over the past two years, and over that time, I've picked up advice and comments on how to make my drawings better.

About two weeks ago, I posted a drawing and one of the TFD regulars gave some advice and challenged me to draw a face that had wrinkles or some other skin features.

After looking through my folder of magazine ads and other pictures, I found an ad with a woman with freckles. So I picked that one and this drawing is the result.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

educated: [Fark user image image 425x598]

The Tentacle.


I really like this one.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some vector art created for a medium article I am writing

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This will be one entry in 9 parts.
Some time ago i drew these 6 ink drawings for the purpose of stitching them together into an animation. Each picture has the other pictures in it. It was a trippy, fun project.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Sorry i dont have better pics of the principle pictures.

The results:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Spray"

Murex seashell, steel belts from a tire, canvas, wood, LEDs
Approx. 20 inches tall
 
human32826
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ultra violet paint sunset 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
