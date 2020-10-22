 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   8:45ish pm ET - Drew and Dallan attempt to livestream the Presidential Debate, hold on to your butts   (twitch.tv) divider line
22
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I started drinking in my driveway at 6pm but I hydrated all day.  Nothing can possibly go wrong
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Drew: I started drinking in my driveway at 6pm but I hydrated all day.  Nothing can possibly go wrong


Any possibility of nuking the pol tab?
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Drew: I started drinking in my driveway at 6pm but I hydrated all day.  Nothing can possibly go wrong

Any possibility of nuking the pol tab?


I second the motion.
 
Ulysses_North [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is it, the moment Trump finally becomes Presidential.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wait til Drew tells someone to hold his beer and watch this.

It's coming...
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You are tampering with forces far beyond your control....

...I like it.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I just want to wish you both good luck.

We're counting on you.

DRINK!!!1
 
soopey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
valkore
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sweat and dead man's balls.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Wanebo: Wait til Drew tells someone to hold his beer and watch this.

It's coming...


More like, "Hold my box of red wine"... :D
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: More like, "Hold my box of red wine"... :D


Hey, the Bota Box Cab isn't too bad.. It's not great, but definitely a huge step up from Franzia, which is swill, even to the untrained palate.

It does pair well with saltines and spray cheese, tho, so it's got that going for it, which is nice!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I simply cannot get debate drunk on a weeknight. The rest of you farkers enjoy yourselves with my compliments.

*raises a BEER:30 toast*
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ulysses_North: This is it, the moment Trump finally becomes Presidential.


Rumours are he will announce a new infrastructure plan and a new health care plan tonight so it will be all over for Biden.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is this gonna be an MST3K kinda thing?
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: Is this gonna be an MST3K kinda thing?


Yes
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Drew: Mycroft_Holmes_IV: Is this gonna be an MST3K kinda thing?

Yes


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If anyone wants to watch something less icky, Dr. Pimple Popper and My Feet are Killing Me are on.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: Is this gonna be an MST3K kinda thing?


You'd want to actually watch it?
 
TheWeeMachine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So how long before Trump starts screaming because they muted his mic?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TheWeeMachine: So how long before Trump starts screaming because they muted his mic?


47 seconds
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheWeeMachine: So how long before Trump starts screaming because they muted his mic?


750 seconds
 
