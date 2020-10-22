 Skip to content
(Japan Times)   Narita Airport to fast-track Covid testing centers that for $380 will test passengers and in two hours hand them certificate proclaiming their virus-free status   (japantimes.co.jp)
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Eh, for an international transfer plus my luck with flight delays, could work.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hey if you just paid $10000 for your plane ticket and got stuck, thst price may not sound so bad...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is that the same airport that charges you $50 to go through customs if you want to go do a brief bit of sightseeing during a stopover?

/that price might actually be a decade+ out of date
 
invictus2 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
wohoo more japanese poon for me

Banned
 
Summoner101
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Narita was a pretty eerie place in early COVID days.  Gigantic airport with just a handful of tourists and employees going through.
 
RoxnSox [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I once spent 16 hours in Narita after a 14 hour flight with 6 hours left to go to my destination.
There was a blizzard so all flights were grounded.
Fark that airport.
 
invictus2 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RoxnSox: I once spent 16 hours in Narita after a 14 hour flight with 6 hours left to go to my destination.
There was a blizzard so all flights were grounded.
Fark that airport.


could be worse it could be O Hare
DUN DUN DUUUUN!!! (Dramatic Sound Effect)
Youtube cphNpqKpKc4
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sure, it seems pricey, but if you do not do it, you are looking at two weeks of quarantine last I checked.

Do the math. Hmmm. Two weeks staying at BUSINESS HOTEL GREEN NARITA or 380 bucks. Hmmm.

There it is everybody. What I love about Japan is what you see is what you get. You are guaranteed a real test with real results.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: Is that the same airport that charges you $50 to go through customs if you want to go do a brief bit of sightseeing during a stopover?

/that price might actually be a decade+ out of date


Isn't that just the cost for a tourist visa?
 
