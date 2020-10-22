 Skip to content
 
(MPR News)   Man drives 88,000 pound tanker truck into protestors, is criminally charged. "Investigators used a similar semitruck to reenact the scene and found that Vechirko's line of sight would have given him enough time to stop. "   (mprnews.org) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good

Law and order!
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a tanker driver, I am glad. I have said this from the moment I saw it. He was only 35,000 pounds, he had delivered and was empty. Tank was more dangerous than when loaded,as it was full of vapor, he knows that. One of the requirements of a Hazmat endorsement is to understand the risks and avoiding potential risk to the public. He didn't slow until after he passed the cars blocking the road by driving on the left shoulder. It was deliberate.
Link shows a couple of angles.

twitter link
 
invictus2 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Vechirko

russian
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
where in god's name did they get a volunteer crowd for the reenactment?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Time to nuke russia.  They aren't even using terrorists pulled from the southern US now.  They are using russian named operatives.  Shut down the borders, root out ALL the russians, even if they claim to be US citizens and either put them in camps, ship them back to the motherland, or feed them to sharks.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: where in god's name did they get a volunteer crowd for the reenactment?


ICE.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just be glad it wasn't this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  

invictus2: Vechirko

russian


Bogdan Vechirko. Which cybersecurity/anti-virus lab does he run?
 
