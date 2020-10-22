 Skip to content
 
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Something stinks at Walmart   (kfor.com)
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That probably is the best smelling thing Walmart has had in a while.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But without custoners there would be no walmart.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Walmart. Where a skunk is refreshing.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pod people?
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It would be much more challenging to find something that doesn't stink at Walmart.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
After two months, there is no way someone could smell the fart I left there.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Walmart. Where a skunk is refreshing.


It covered up the smell of the dressing room dumps.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Honestly, I wasn't expecting a skunk.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
steerforth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Edmund is definitely full of skunks."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Something icky this way sprays.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sure it wasn't someone sparking an uno in the chips aisle?
 
