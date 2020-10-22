 Skip to content
(Security Week)   Ed Snowden is staying a bit longer in Russia   (securityweek.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "The 37-year-old has said he would like to return to the United States"

Well, as soon as you expose the Russian State Security apparatus we'll consider it. Fair is fair after all.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're gonna perform an Israel and snatch his ass up eventually.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: "The 37-year-old has said he would like to return to the United States"

Well, as soon as you expose the Russian State Security apparatus we'll consider it. Fair is fair after all.


MIRV888: We're gonna perform an Israel and snatch his ass up eventually.


Either way I'd stick with bottled water and canned food if I were him.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they'd already given him citizenship.

Also, if you want to leave, don't drink any tea before your flight home.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he lives in a high-rise apartment with lots of really fragile windows.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winter must be coming because it... Snowden in Russia?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: "The 37-year-old has said he would like to return to the United States"

Well, as soon as you expose the Russian State Security apparatus we'll consider it. Fair is fair after all.


There was a point where I understood some of the stuff he did, because the shiat he exposed was pretty much exactly what former Senator Russ Feingold was warning everyone about when they were rushing over each other to pass the so-called USA PATRIOT Act. However he took it several steps too far trying to avoid the consequences. Yeah, it sucks. Becoming a de facto Russian asset to avoid the consequences, after shopping the rest of the data to buy a way out, that's not acceptable. That's not behaving as a person with a conscience standing up against something that should be unacceptable. No, that's trying to have your cake and eat it.

The guy can stay in Russia at this point. He probably won't ever get a good night's rest. Why? He's allowed to live there only as long as he is useful as a tool. You played yourself Eddie.
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is Russia setting him up with a nice dacha, or is he just some average clown over there?  I can't imagine they'd let him work in his previous profession, so is he gonna be like a janitor at Moscow McDonald's or what?
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MIRV888: We're gonna perform an Israel and snatch his ass up eventually.


You know full well we won't "snatch" so much as "disappear" or "drone-bomb."
 
not enough beer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: I hope he lives in a high-rise apartment with lots of really fragile windows.


He's not an MD that seemed to be a specific problems to drs on the third story in one Moscow hospital. Although I do hear falling down elevator shafts onto bullets is a thing there.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact he's still there just proves he was never scared of being "disappeared" like he always pretended, the little shiat.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: I thought they'd already given him citizenship.

Also, if you want to leave, don't drink any tea before your flight home.


Why would they kill him? He's a major Russian asset.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: IRestoreFurniture: I thought they'd already given him citizenship.

Also, if you want to leave, don't drink any tea before your flight home.

Why would they kill him? He's a major Russian asset.


You think they'd let that asset tootle off back home to tell us all the contacts he's had?
 
justaguy516 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tchernobog: So is Russia setting him up with a nice dacha, or is he just some average clown over there?  I can't imagine they'd let him work in his previous profession, so is he gonna be like a janitor at Moscow McDonald's or what?


Speaking fees from security conferences and consulting. He probably makes a nice living on that.
 
craig234
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: "The 37-year-old has said he would like to return to the United States"

Well, as soon as you expose the Russian State Security apparatus we'll consider it. Fair is fair after all.


Sure, as soon as Russia hires him into their security establishment business and he has files of their wrongdoing he can leak.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark else is he going to do? Fly in through Dulles to look for a nice house in the Hamptons?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: "The 37-year-old has said he would like to return to the United States"

Well, as soon as you expose the Russian State Security apparatus we'll consider it. Fair is fair after all.


He has.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The headline made me think he died.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's all hookers and wodka until you shoot yourself three times in the head and jump out a 3rd story window.
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Who cares about Snowden?  Damage done.  The point of prosecuting him would be to make him suffer and deter future copycats, but he's living in hiding in Russia which is punishment enough for that purpose.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: There was a point where I understood some of the stuff he did, because the shiat he exposed was pretty much exactly what former Senator Russ Feingold was warning everyone about when they were rushing over each other to pass the so-called USA PATRIOT Act. However he took it several steps too far trying to avoid the consequences.


I suppose we should be grateful for him dashing the government's already-shaky reputation for data security when the NSA--which supposedly had the best data security in the world--let him walk right out the front door with an encryption key.
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There ya go. Russia made DACA work.
 
jj86
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So no one is Russian to get him out of the country?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Edward, don't drink the tea!
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Somacandra: FTFA: "The 37-year-old has said he would like to return to the United States"

Well, as soon as you expose the Russian State Security apparatus we'll consider it. Fair is fair after all.

There was a point where I understood some of the stuff he did, because the shiat he exposed was pretty much exactly what former Senator Russ Feingold was warning everyone about when they were rushing over each other to pass the so-called USA PATRIOT Act. However he took it several steps too far trying to avoid the consequences. Yeah, it sucks. Becoming a de facto Russian asset to avoid the consequences, after shopping the rest of the data to buy a way out, that's not acceptable. That's not behaving as a person with a conscience standing up against something that should be unacceptable. No, that's trying to have your cake and eat it.

The guy can stay in Russia at this point. He probably won't ever get a good night's rest. Why? He's allowed to live there only as long as he is useful as a tool. You played yourself Eddie.


Glenn Greenwald has shown his true colors acting as a Putin apologist over the past few years.  The links to Guccifer 2.0/Russian Intelligence and Assange only further reinforce what he's made obvious in his opinion articles, including defending the NY Post Hunter Biden Laptop story over the past few days and attacking Twitter and Facebook for pulling it off their networks.  Snowden made a very poor choice engaging with him, and I wonder how much he was pushed to do what he did the way he did to suit Greenwald's ends.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Winter must be coming because it... Snowden in Russia?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Suflig
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Say what u want about him, but what he said needed to be said. It's all true. Why the hate for him here.... I dunno.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The 37-year-old has said he would like to return to the United States.

The feeling is not mutual.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Philby, MacLean, and Burgess also lived out their lives in Moscow, utterly irrelevant, bored, and some alcoholic while the world they hoped to change passed them by.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Suflig: Say what u want about him, but what he said needed to be said. It's all true. Why the hate for him here.... I dunno.


What was the big secret he exposed? Was the US gov listening to every phone call? Were they sticking a spy in every class room?

No. The US Gov saved metadata on phone calls that were made from the US to overseas. The phone numbers involved and the time it happened.

Wow, what a hero!
 
slantsix
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You Americans really ate up your government's lies on this one, didn't you? Even after he proved they were lying. He should be lauded as a hero to any patriotic American IMO, as the ends justified the means. The government lied to your faces not to protect you from foreign risks, but to keep you in the dark on their domestic spying program.
 
Suflig
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cman: Suflig: Say what u want about him, but what he said needed to be said. It's all true. Why the hate for him here.... I dunno.

What was the big secret he exposed? Was the US gov listening to every phone call? Were they sticking a spy in every class room?

No. The US Gov saved metadata on phone calls that were made from the US to overseas. The phone numbers involved and the time it happened.

Wow, what a hero!


Slippery slope. Since then, the govt has the rights to everything. no one gave a shiat then, no one gives a shiat now. But now its too late. Osama won. hands down.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTFA: The 37-year-old has said he would like to return to the United States.

That's funny.  I also would like him to return to the United States.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Suflig: Say what u want about him, but what he said needed to be said. It's all true. Why the hate for him here.... I dunno.


"Remember this, take this to heart, live by it, die for it if necessary: that our patriotism is medieval, outworn, obsolete; that the modern patriotism, the true patriotism, the only rational patriotism, is loyalty to the Nation all the time, loyalty to the Government when it deserves it." -- Mark Twain
 
Suflig
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

slantsix: You Americans really ate up your government's lies on this one, didn't you? Even after he proved they were lying. He should be lauded as a hero to any patriotic American IMO, as the ends justified the means. The government lied to your faces not to protect you from foreign risks, but to keep you in the dark on their domestic spying program.


We spy more on our own citizens than we do on other peoples worldwide.
 
6nome
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Winter must be coming because it... Snowden in Russia?


If it snows in Russia, does anyone hear it?
 
Suflig
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Suflig: Say what u want about him, but what he said needed to be said. It's all true. Why the hate for him here.... I dunno.

"Remember this, take this to heart, live by it, die for it if necessary: that our patriotism is medieval, outworn, obsolete; that the modern patriotism, the true patriotism, the only rational patriotism, is loyalty to the Nation all the time, loyalty to the Government when it deserves it." -- Mark Twain


when it deserves it.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At least Trump will have a neighbor who can speak English.
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

slantsix: You Americans really ate up your government's lies on this one, didn't you? Even after he proved they were lying. He should be lauded as a hero to any patriotic American IMO, as the ends justified the means. The government lied to your faces not to protect you from foreign risks, but to keep you in the dark on their domestic spying program.


That shiat might fly on Facebook but you're going to have to try harder here comrade.  If as stated his noble goal was to expose illegal surveillance of Americans then why did he dump thousands of unrelated documents as well?
 
