Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If this is your first time here, you can click the img.fark.net logo next to the headline or click here to begin the Quiz.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So this is the time of year when junk mail comes at you like goats at the petting zoo when they see you have one of those bags of feed. Not just the political mail, but also, since I live with my Dad who is a senior, a ton of crap trying to get you to switch to their Medicare Part D plan. And some of it sounds rather official, like "due to changes made to Medicare for the new year, you should verify your continued eligibility" and postcards with a "Medicare" logo but no return address, indicating you need to call a certain phone number to maintain your coverage eligibility. Some of it is more sophisticated, like a padded envelope containing a bound booklet on their various plans, and some actually includes lists of medicines they cover.

I get that this is all to get more people signing up, but some of it is ridiculous, and you have to wonder how much they are spending per mail-out and how much that money could be better spent lowering premiums. At my last residence, I got constantly bombarded by my cable company (with whom I already had Internet access) with ads to purchase cable TV. I mean, it was one a week, sometimes even with printed plastic "savings cards" glued to a fancy personalized letter printed in color. I calculated that between printing, postage, and handling, they were spending at least $5 month on sending me adverts for a service I already told them I didn't want and couldn't use - since I didn't own a TV. And somehow they felt it was a great idea to take $5 of the money I sent them every month to pay for my Internet and use it to send me crap I had to throw away into a landfill.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us about your least favorite junk mail.

Winners and Easiest/Hardest from last week are in the NotNewsletter.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
bababa
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
