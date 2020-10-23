 Skip to content
(Patheos)   Finally some good news about Covid   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The bottom line? Ark Encounter had 44,571 paying visitors in September. But that's a far cry from the 73,541 they had last September. It's also a decline from last month, a reminder that the busiest part of the tourism season is over."

Perhaps they should adapt to survive in the changing environment. Y'know, see which types of remote exhibitions and programs are the best at attracting ideological mates over Zoom or reproducing visits with COVID protocols in place and do more of those, while retiring exhibit and event types that are no longer competitive, even if they were popular at some point in the past.

Sure, after a while, Ark Encounter might not look the way it did originally, and yes, some of their facilities might become vestigial, but at least this way Ark Encounter will continue to allow their spiritual descendants to claim a bigger and bigger part of their creationist niche, simply by virtue of being the fittest.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is a place obviously built in anticipation of an insurance fraud fire still in operation after all these years?
 
RidgeRacerZX6
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Obviously their original business plan wasn't very intelligently designed.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've cut the lemurs rations in half already.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Smug much? Wow. Atheist getting as bad as Bible nutters.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How is a place obviously built in anticipation of an insurance fraud fire still in operation after all these years?


Can't get a cash-out policy, only rebuild policies. It's been a thing for a while, to discourage arson for profit.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If I were on a casual roadtrip that passed through the region, I might stop in for a giggle. It's another "World's biggest ball of yarn".
 
buravirgil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
From dust and fire God began, but mud was all she left.
~ Chronicles of Syllabary, §2 ¶3, Los Angeles, CA & New York, NY, 1917
 
