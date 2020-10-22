 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   It's fun to take your dog on a mountain hike, until you have to carry it down   (azfamily.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've hiked halfway up there to an aircraft wreck. Not easy. (and I was young then)
 
holdmybones
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Some asshole left his dog on Bierstadt Peak a few years ago (I think that's which one) and then tried to demand its return when some better person brought his dog down days later.
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well that would suck.

Better believe I would, though.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ok, I've helped carry a beagle mix down a mountain trail, but a Sheppard? That's like rescuing a small woman, but with a slightly higher chance that they'll lash out violently as a response to the pain.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sometimes they just scared

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My redbone hound is getting too old for hiking :(
Last year I had to carry her the last km on a 10km hike.
This year I've had to carry her twice after only a km or two.
It's really hard to muster the desire to get out on the trail when my pupper can't come.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hikers help each other. Whenever I go on the more popular hiking paths I always carry a lot of extra water and a collapsible bowl, because some newb will bring their dog, and the dog will invariably become overheated.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Katie Carrington

Surely a dog doesn't weigh that much.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What's in your stroller?
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 350x471]

What's in your stroller?


Forget the stroller, those kids need help.  They stared too long into the abyss....
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Note to self: Carry a backpack full of rescue sugar gliders and flying squirrels.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Damn. I just knew it would be a German Shepherd.  Poor hound. I'm glad the dog was not left up on the mountain.


/was lucky enough to own a Shepherd for almost 15 years.
//Best friend I've ever had.
///Even the cats miss him.
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
100 lb German Shepherd biatch?

YOUR DOG IS TOO FAT.

A Shepherd biatch should not weigh over 80 lbs. No wonder it took eleven people to cart her down. Taking her up a mountain, it's a wonder she didn't have a heart attack.

Get her a diet regimen and ease her into a mild exercise program. And cut the treats, idiot.

/got a 6 lb toy schnauzer, all i can handle
 
litespeed74 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I love dogs, awesome pets...but....leave them at home when you go ride...your friends might not say it to you but IT SUCKS RIDING WITH A DOG THAT RUNS ON THE TRAIL IN FRONT OF YOU.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

litespeed74: I love dogs, awesome pets...but....leave them at home when you go ride...your friends might not say it to you but IT SUCKS RIDING WITH A DOG THAT RUNS ON THE TRAIL IN FRONT OF YOU.


So make them ride at the back.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MBooda: 100 lb German Shepherd biatch?

YOUR DOG IS TOO FAT.

A Shepherd biatch should not weigh over 80 lbs. No wonder it took eleven people to cart her down. Taking her up a mountain, it's a wonder she didn't have a heart attack.

Get her a diet regimen and ease her into a mild exercise program. And cut the treats, idiot.

/got a 6 lb toy schnauzer, all i can handle


Blitz was 95 and you could feel ribs.
Towards the end when his arthritis got bad I trimmed him down to 85 and he looked like the "before" picture on a rescue site.

GSDs come in all sizes.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 350x471]

What's in your stroller?


The one in the mask is ok. The other two caught the dreaded Tasmanian Swirl Virus.
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Russ1642: fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 350x471]

What's in your stroller?

The one in the mask is ok. The other two caught the dreaded Tasmanian Swirl Virus.


They don't need no eddycation.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"It's so reassuring that there's (sic) great people out there. I didn't ask for help and they wanted to give it," Devan said.

If you're quoting someone you don't need to correct their grammar. That's dickish.
 
