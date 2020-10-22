 Skip to content
(NASA)   California and Colorado have had the largest fires in State histories. Colorado record was broken from a previous fire this year. Five of the top six largest fires ever in CA history are from 2020. This is fine   (earthobservatory.nasa.gov)
    Scary  
FleshMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I think the Apocalypse started.  Has anyone considered that this Trump fellow might be the Antichrist?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

FleshMonkey: I think the Apocalypse started.  Has anyone considered that this Trump fellow might be the Antichrist?


Donnie seems more likely to be a Djinni.
 
FleshMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eurotrader: FleshMonkey: I think the Apocalypse started.  Has anyone considered that this Trump fellow might be the Antichrist?

Donnie seems more likely to be a Djinni.


Do Djinn do plagues too?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's great, subby, but doing anything might impact corporate earnings, and that's just not acceptable.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I wonder how these fires in Colorado are going to impact the snow packs that the entire Colorado River basin relies on.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: I wonder how these fires in Colorado are going to impact the snow packs that the entire Colorado River basin relies on.


It won't really, there will be flooding in the Spring. There is always flooding after any major fire. It is really trying to snow right now in the mountains and guessing some places around the Colorado fires are getting snow 🤞
 
FleshMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: I wonder how these fires in Colorado are going to impact the snow packs that the entire Colorado River basin relies on.


Article says most of those places are in extreme drought.

Can the Apocalypse have droughts and floods at the same time?

Asking for a friend.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FleshMonkey: Nadie_AZ: I wonder how these fires in Colorado are going to impact the snow packs that the entire Colorado River basin relies on.

Article says most of those places are in extreme drought.

Can the Apocalypse have droughts and floods at the same time?

Asking for a friend.


After a drought any significant amount of rain results in flooding. With the tree and ground cover gone from a fire and large slopes any rain is going to flood someplace. Really wierd weather patterns this year.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It was a dry year in CO, for sure.  Our monsoon season is admittedly short, but it never really showed up this year.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
TFA doesn't even mention the East Troublesome fire, which went from 24,000 acres to more than 170,000 acres since yesterday night, and has now crossed the Continental Divide into Rocky Mountain National Park. And may merge with the Cameron Peak fire.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BigNumber12: TFA doesn't even mention the East Troublesome fire, which went from 24,000 acres to more than 170,000 acres since yesterday night, and has now crossed the Continental Divide into Rocky Mountain National Park. And may merge with the Cameron Peak fire.


It really needs to snow. RMNP doesn't need a fire. It is too pretty.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is flurries kinda happy dance. Hoping for actual snow that sticks.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: There is flurries kinda happy dance. Hoping for actual snow that sticks.


*looks outside*

Huh, sure enough.

Need to remember to disconnect the evaporative cooler tonight, it's getting appreciably cold
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RAKE YOUR FRIKKIN' FORESTS, DAMNIT.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fine? Yippee.... It is an arsonist's paradise!

/ not an arsonist
// not really anything yippee about it.
/// three slashies for forced levity.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you keep putting out the little fires and don't bother to clear out all that brush that builds up to become mega-fuel.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
huh.

It's almost like global warning exists.

/But for some reason the US government passed laws to have any federal agency dedicate a penny towards investigating it
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Colorado forests have changed a lot in the last 40 plus years. I remember A LOT more aspen than there were the last time I was there a year or so ago. Beetle kill was kind of a problem, but it seemed to get much much worse over the last twenty years. I was shocked to see huge huge areas of beetle killed trees .. almost anywhere you would go.

It is not just water. It is stress. Air pollution seems to have improved a lot since the 1970s, but it is being carried up into the mountains farther, and the little towns in the mountains have grown. The marginally higher temperatures might not seem like a big deal, but the it makes the dry periods a lot drier.

It is a ... well.. not a fragile system but not robust either. Because of the altitude and the temperature extremes, it does not take much to tip it. And nearby human populations have tripled or more. Probably quadrupled.

You can probably say the exact same thing for the Sierras.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We up in this neck of the woods are ready to shoot anybody caught with farking pink or blue "gender reveal" smoke grenades. Just sayin'...
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: This is what happens when you keep putting out the little fires and don't bother to clear out all that brush that builds up to become mega-fuel.


No, this is what happens when  climate change allows the mountain pine beetle to expand its range and kill up to 70% of the trees in high elevation lodgepole pine forests since the 1990s. At least in Colorado, the main problem is the huge stands of dead trees. There's no such thing as a little fire in the beetle kill areas.
 
Excelsior
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Excelsior: huh.

It's almost like global warning exists.

/But for some reason the US government passed laws to have any federal agency dedicate a penny towards investigating it


Ack..  prevent any federal agency from dedicating a penny, of course.
 
