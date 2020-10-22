 Skip to content
 
(KOB4)   If you click on Crazy Games it's not going to be checkers   (kob.com) divider line
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So these are school owned/administrative control laptops that doesn't allow access to certain controls - like blocking or unblocking stuff - but it has games with age inappropriate content?  Someone in IT is going to be having a rough semester.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If you ask me this is the number one reason why parents should not be 60 year old people


Or

Does making another human being suddenly make you some kind of weirdo church lady who finds everything offensive?

/
46
//
Got a kid
///
Happy their 30
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So CP recruitment site?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bender Shocks The Professor
Youtube qD4KV73wLrg
 
khatores
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: So these are school owned/administrative control laptops that doesn't allow access to certain controls - like blocking or unblocking stuff - but it has games with age inappropriate content?  Someone in IT is going to be having a rough semester.


It sounds like they found their way to a chat room...maybe some random website, Zoom, Viber, some app the kid downloaded, who knows? It could also be a video game with a chat option.

Does anyone remember middle school (grades 6 - 8 approximately)? I do and it was filthy. It involved a lot of discussion and use of colorful language, discussion about sex, occasional experimentation, porn, etc. Obviously that's a stage of growth but at the time it was inconceivable that adults could control it.

Miraculously, the vast majority of us made it through just fine. We're not murdering people as a result of finding 300 variations on "fark", said 30,000 different times in a few years while simultaneously discussing graphic sexual details that we saw in porn.

The vast majority of people in those chat rooms are probably 12 and 13 years old and will grow out of it. By the time.parents see it, kids have already gotten a massive dose of it. They can handle it - and need to be able to as they become adults.

Kids have to grow up...everything is a learning experience.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Win Crazy Prizes!
 
redonkulon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So, what exactly was this vulgar web address? I need to check it out, for a parent friend....
 
