(WKBW Buffalo)   Well, shiat   (wkbw.com) divider line
    More: Sick  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He died doing what he loved - drowning in shiat.

/Don't knink shame
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hear he's living in Zihuatanejo spending the warden's ill-gotten gains.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The worker is now considered deceased, and the Buffalo Fire Department has taken charge of a recovery mission.

So:

A). Not just shiat, Buffalo shiat.  Beer-soaked bricks

B). *Presumed* dead.  We now need a series of Buffalo-set horror movies in which this guy arises to kill everyone who shiat on him
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Do we do a moment of silence? Or a courtesy flush?
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What a horrible way to go, drowning in number 2.
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
shiatty way to go.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is why OSHA farking exists.  Why the fark wasn't he wearing a tether?  Crack down hard on the Buffalo Sewer Authority and the private contractor.  His death was on their hands.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And she wasn't bad looking either. Wow what a shame.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTFA:BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) - The Buffalo Police Department's Underwater Rescue and Recovery Team has shifted from its rescue mission on the Niagara River.

SLOWLY I TURNED...
 
Fox10456
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The last thing every Farker who posts in this thread is gonna see mere seconds before they die.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Western New York has been hitting the front page of Fark a lot lately, for all the wrong reasons.

I guess it doesn't help that there really aren't many goodreasons to make the front page.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NM Volunteer: This is why OSHA farking exists.  Why the fark wasn't he wearing a tether?  Crack down hard on the Buffalo Sewer Authority and the private contractor.  His death was on their hands.


This. The vests are almost useless, tethers are where it's at for this sort of work
 
