(Inforum)   North Dakota: now making Mississippi and whole countries feel better about themselves   (inforum.com) divider line
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of us are trying. I would bet 50% of people in North Dakovid are taking it seriously, masking, hygiene, social distancing. Doesn't help much when the rest of them are wilfully ignorant.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I blame the Republican leadership. They don't know how to lead.  They don't know how to help the citizens. They are useless.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Be safe all you farkers in ND.
 
Electrify
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hey "party of personal responsibility," actions have consequences:

Great White Ignored All COVID-19 Precautions During Their North Dakota Concert

/"party of plausible deniability" seems more fitting over the last few decades
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They preach personal responsibility.

But as it turns out, no one wants to be responsible.

Just like was had to force cleanliness (proper sanitation, washing hands, trash disposal), I think this will require mandates to get people to comply.
 
Grognard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: I blame the Republican leadership. They don't know how to lead.  They don't know how to help the citizens. They are useless.


I smarted this but... that is a mighty broad brush you paint with, friend.  Surely shouldn't be used to paint them all.  Plenty of them are opposing our current leader(less) president.
 
DVD
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Grognard: chuggernaught: I blame the Republican leadership. They don't know how to lead.  They don't know how to help the citizens. They are useless.

I smarted this but... that is a mighty broad brush you paint with, friend.  Surely shouldn't be used to paint them all.  Plenty of them are opposing our current leader(less) president.


And some of them, such as the honorable Senator Cornyn, have been privately, secretly, opposing Trump this entire time!
 
