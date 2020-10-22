 Skip to content
(Bored Panda)   Your favorite internet cats are now cartoons, just in time for Caturday
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Half of the gang says Hi!!!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hai! My name is Jack! I am totally black, and I am missing half of my left hind leg! I was all scared and hurt and alone, but Bast told me to go up to a door and ask for help. I did it, but I was so scared! People aren't nice, right? Why did Bast send me here? I can hear dogs! But I did it. They gave me food and a soft spot to sleep, and I knew Bast was right to send me to them, but I was still scared!!
Then things got even scarier!! I got scooped up into the air and brought through the door to a strange new world called "inside" and then I got wet!! But just when everything seemed terrible again, I felt someone grooming me like mom used to and I couldn't help but purr, I felt so safe!! There's steps for me to get up to the biggest comfiest ground ever, and food and water I don't have to fight for... And I can't get over how they say my name! I can hear Bast in their strange voices, and it makes me so happy whenever they call "Jack!" That I can't help but purr and make biscuits.

The humans tell me my injured leg is going to have to be removed, but that I won't hurt anymore after it's gone. They also say that the nice humans here are why I can get the surgery I need to get all better like Bast told me I would me if I just trusted her. Thank you humans!!
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Belated Birthday, lemurtx!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Nadia is hiding out waiting for Caturday.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Look upon my girth in awe......

/only 14 lbs, used to be a lot chunkier.  //Been helping RBF lose weight 4 a while 😎  🕉
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

I am just overwhelmed with emotions. Of the good kind.
Welcome little Jack, you are with the best people!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66:

Half of the gang says Hi!!!

Half of the gang says Hi!!!


Goober Pea!  And Khaleesi (sp?), IIRC (?)
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Jack doesn't let his leg stop him from playing!  He's quite something.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


We're 99% sure that we found a male domestic medium hair. He has ear tufts, but no toe tufts, and smokey patches of fur, and needs us to help groom his butt after he goes number 2. We know that he needs to be dewormed--visual confirmation of tapeworm egg segments 🙀
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Are Phoneii welcome?

The Phoenix
Youtube vsPLipTbKTY
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Resting Blanche Face.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

That's the Booboo....from a certain profile I can't even tell them apart.  Lemme see ugh I can find Ms. K and see if she's being photogenic.....

And Otera, made me want to give Jack a hug.....glad he's doing well
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

(Showing off his silvery cheek fluffs)


Jack has a 9 am appointment tomorrow morning to be seen by the vet.  We'll see how much of the leg they want to remove and get all the other issues seen to.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Meriwether wishes everyone a Happy Caturday!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Found her (Khaleesi) in the guest room window......from a certain angle these two littermates are virtually indistinguishable
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Khaleesi has the big ear tufts, that's how I usually tell her and Pandora (BooBoo) apart.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ain't nothin' gonna break-a my stride
Nobody gonna slow me down, oh no
I got to keep on movin'
Ain't nothin' gonna break-a my stride
I'm running and I won't touch ground
Oh no, I got to keep on movin'
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Purrsday gang!
So happy to hear that Jack has been captured and is being cared for!

I'm taking it upon myself to be the Real Women Drink Akavit spokesperson (I'm a cancer survivor and quite involved with my local support group, so I'm adopting her)

For those who don't know RWDA was recently diagnosed with late stage cancer.  She need surgery and chemo and is going to have to take time out of work.  She's not only the primary breadwinner of her household,  she's a retail worker who isn't paid well, doesn't get sick time and likely has the most basic health insurance insurance.

She needs us, folks.
Here's her go fund me,  which I'll be posting on the regular since this is a long haul not not an acute problem.

Let's help RWDA!
 
dennishiding [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mixed emotions.   I know Ace and I just didn't meet soon enough.  Similar issues and both vets agreed that removing the injured leg was the answer, and in his case it needed to be taken care of quickly.   But he wasn't strong enough.  My chance to know how it might have turned out will be to keep an eye on Jack.  Glad Jack found his humans sooner.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Caturday all! I am at work today, we had some call outs and I was glad to come in and help. I been trying to help my counterpart but I think he is kinda beyond help now and thinks everyone is out to get them. Yes they are to a degree because he shows up late, takes forever to get simple things done and they keep catching him in the office. door closed, lights out and feet up, but that is for medical reasons. But it was nice to see my people after the fun at the doctors the past few days.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I had a tough time picking between submitting this article or the "before and after: life with pets" one that bored panda also had.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

oh...my bad
(I think!)
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

note to self!
(hoping I can remember)
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Hydrox concurs with Meriwether's sentiment.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

This is so good. Jack is a smart boy.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I have a problem.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I need to go make get dinner started soon, but I am not allowed to have legs
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I popped out a little early Tunasday morning to get a little momma cat to her spay appt. She did fine and was scheduled to stay the night to recoup so she would be fit and ready to go to the shelter to start her hunt for her forever home...
the shelter is closed! again! due to covid exposure. again!
they're scheduled to reopen Tunasday so hopefully she can go into the adoption system then.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

So relieved he is inside and being treated.  Sorry to hear it sounds like he needs a full amputation of the injured leg, but "disabled" animals tend to act the same as "healthy" ones, so there is that.
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hai guys! Feelin' a bit OK today, so I tore my room apart looking for things. I borked a nail down dangerously low tho, so now I gotta go fix mah claws while I feel well enough. Tomorrow is a chemo day, so I gotta do nails  today.

Otera: Jack doesn't let his leg stop him from playing!  He's quite something.

[Fark user image 422x750]
[Fark user image 422x750]

We're 99% sure that we found a male domestic medium hair. He has ear tufts, but no toe tufts, and smokey patches of fur, and needs us to help groom his butt after he goes number 2. We know that he needs to be dewormed--visual confirmation of tapeworm egg segments 🙀


Oh. My. HEART!!!

Give him little boopsies and loves for me, k? ♥
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

oh...my bad
(I think!)


Nah no worries (hugs)
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

XD he's currently cutting of circulation to my feet. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

So cute! Ooh, Hydrox looks like my late cat, Lucky. He was also a tuxedo. Here's Lucky.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Got some cute picks of the kittehs, well I think they're cute.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

I don't see a problem. What problem? :)
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
