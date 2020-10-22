 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Smoking Gun)   Unlike Giuliani, two Georgia cops didn't fall for Borat act. Complete with police bodycam goodness   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
33
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

2041 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Oct 2020 at 3:35 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
While gullible dolt Rudolph Giuliani may have fallen victim to Sacha Baron Cohen and his "Borat" troupe, the same cannot be said for a pair of much sharper Georgia cops.

That's a pretty low bar boys...
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
, "You know, at least when the Clampetts went to Beverly, they strapped Granny down pretty good."

Touche! You win this round, officer.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Damnit. Borat was filming not far from the house, and I missed it.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Damnit. Borat was filming not far from the house, and I missed it.


You wouldn't have ended up in the movie anyway, since you know who he is.

Most of the movie is unscripted, is done in one take, and features people who wouldn't be able to pick Baron Cohen out of a lineup.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The officers probably had their shirts already tucked in.  That's the key to not being taken in by Borat.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you're 80 years old and there's a chance to have sex with a hot 24 year old, you take it.  Even if that chance is only 1% and its 99% likely it's Borat in a skin suit.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yikes.
Could you imagine Rudy dragging out his shriveled, grey, undead Dracula cock and pointing it at you with intent?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

King Something: Unobtanium: Damnit. Borat was filming not far from the house, and I missed it.

You wouldn't have ended up in the movie anyway, since you know who he is.

Most of the movie is unscripted, is done in one take, and features people who wouldn't be able to pick Baron Cohen out of a lineup.


Well, I don't know that I would have wanted to be in the movie, but to see the scene being filmed.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So what you're telling me is that Guliani is dumber than Jawja cops?
 
lectos
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good thing Borat wasn't black
 
Begoggle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: So what you're telling me is that Guliani is dumber than Jawja cops?


Republicans aren't all dumb, just many of the politicians they support.
 
A Terrible Human
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: Yikes.
Could you imagine Rudy dragging out his shriveled, grey, undead Dracula cock and pointing it at you with intent?


Why would you post something like that?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
if she not male or a bull, she cannot ride in cabin
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is very amusing but this:

Sadly, video from the camera worn by Bride--who led the questioning of Cohen--was not available, according to a police official who said the camera may have malfunctioned or the recording was erased.

should never happen.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Smoking GNU: So what you're telling me is that Guliani is dumber than Jawja cops?

Republicans aren't all dumb, just many of the politicians they support.


Yeah but this is also intimately related to https://www.reddit.com/r/TheRightCant​M​eme/
 
Lothar IB
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

A Terrible Human: dothemath: Yikes.
Could you imagine Rudy dragging out his shriveled, grey, undead Dracula cock and pointing it at you with intent?

Why would you post something like that?


Because he is a terrible...
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

A Terrible Human: dothemath: Yikes.
Could you imagine Rudy dragging out his shriveled, grey, undead Dracula cock and pointing it at you with intent?

Why would you post something like that?


Because I want you to think about it.

Real. Hard.

#draculacock
 
Sasquach [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: Yikes.
Could you imagine Rudy dragging out his shriveled, grey, undead Dracula cock and pointing it at you with intent?


I can't decide between

"....not your personal erotica site"

And

".....go on..."
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: Yikes.
Could you imagine Rudy dragging out his shriveled, grey, undead Dracula cock and pointing it at you with intent?


You know some people eat their lunches while FARKing. Hork.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

A Terrible Human: dothemath: Yikes.
Could you imagine Rudy dragging out his shriveled, grey, undead Dracula cock and pointing it at you with intent?

Why would you post something like that?


Think about Rudy's droopy Dracula balls instead.
 
gatorhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: Yikes.
Could you imagine Rudy dragging out his shriveled, grey, undead Dracula cock and pointing it at you with intent?


This is the funniest thing I've read all month.  Dracula Cock is my new nickname for Ghouliani.
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: A Terrible Human: dothemath: Yikes.
Could you imagine Rudy dragging out his shriveled, grey, undead Dracula cock and pointing it at you with intent?

Why would you post something like that?

Think about Rudy's droopy Dracula balls instead.


Ghost balls.
Helping Demi Moore make pottery and shiat.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

edmo: While gullible dolt Rudolph Giuliani may have fallen victim to Sacha Baron Cohen and his "Borat" troupe, the same cannot be said for a pair of much sharper Georgia cops.

That's a pretty low bar boys...


It's almost like Borat made a show called "Are you smarter than a redneck with a fifth grade education?" and Rudy failed.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

blondambition: You know some people eat their lunches while FARKing.


Let this be a lesson to you.

Fatty.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: A Terrible Human: dothemath: Yikes.
Could you imagine Rudy dragging out his shriveled, grey, undead Dracula cock and pointing it at you with intent?

Why would you post something like that?

Think about Rudy's droopy Dracula balls instead.


Image taken by a paranormal activity scientist researcher taking samples from splashed 'leavings' found by using a UV light source in hotel room recently vacated by Giuliani:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dothemath: Could you imagine Rudy dragging out his shriveled, grey, undead Dracula cock and pointing it at you with intent?


This is even funnier if you read this in Norm MacDonald's voice.

pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size



"Could you imagine Rudy dragging out his shriveled, grey, undead Dracula cock and pointing it at you with intent?"


/see?!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Okay I admit to finding him funny but farking with cops on duty is probably a bad idea.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dothemath: Yikes.
Could you imagine Rudy dragging out his shriveled, grey, undead Dracula cock and pointing it at you with intent?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rev.K: dothemath: Could you imagine Rudy dragging out his shriveled, grey, undead Dracula cock and pointing it at you with intent?

This is even funnier if you read this in Norm MacDonald's voice.

[pyxis.nymag.com image 850x446]


"Could you imagine Rudy dragging out his shriveled, grey, undead Dracula cock and pointing it at you with intent?"


/see?!


Almost anything is funnier in his voice.
 
Ghost Roach [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: While gullible dolt Rudolph Giuliani may have fallen victim to Sacha Baron Cohen and his "Borat" troupe, the same cannot be said for a pair of much sharper Georgia cops.

That's a pretty low bar boys...


A thin line, one might say
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"I didn't sign no waiver or nothing like that. I ain't getting paid for it."

Sharper than I would have given him credit for.
 
Ghost Roach [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: A Terrible Human: dothemath: Yikes.
Could you imagine Rudy dragging out his shriveled, grey, undead Dracula cock and pointing it at you with intent?

Why would you post something like that?

Think about Rudy's droopy Dracula balls instead.


Have not seen sunlight in centuries, and the best thing for humanity would be to burn them?
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.