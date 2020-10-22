 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   Cunning plan to launch bowling balls out of a cannon strikes out when the police throw a gutter ball into their mix of marijuana, two glass pipes and liquid THC   (nj.com) divider line
27
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

555 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Oct 2020 at 3:18 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now that's a nonsensical headline.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a lot of arresting for what would be a pretty routine night in Northern California.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My neighbor made a really cool home made cannon.  On the 4th of July he would put a beer can of gasoline into the cannon, then fill it with acetylene gas and use his sparker to set it off.  Beautiful large green flam with a yellow streak where the beer can of gasoline shot out.

We made our own fireworks all the time.

2 tablespoons of black powder, wrap with sisal and strapping tape a couple of times, put a decent fuse on it and don't set it off near any windows was the most fun.

We did live in the middle of nowhere.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Now that's a nonsensical headline.


Click through.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They did no harm. The charges should be dismissed.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Im glad im not a kid today. Id definitely be in prison.

We used to build pipe bombs, grenades and shoulder launched missiles for fun.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's actually a refreshingly normal story for 2020.

/yes, I did grow up in the South
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Who remembers these?

Fark user imageView Full Size

DO NOT try this with Aluminum cans!!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: My neighbor made a really cool home made cannon.  On the 4th of July he would put a beer can of gasoline into the cannon, then fill it with acetylene gas and use his sparker to set it off.  Beautiful large green flam with a yellow streak where the beer can of gasoline shot out.

We made our own fireworks all the time.

2 tablespoons of black powder, wrap with sisal and strapping tape a couple of times, put a decent fuse on it and don't set it off near any windows was the most fun.

We did live in the middle of nowhere.


We started with packing used CO2 cartridges with black powder and cannon fuse. Blows up real good like under water.  We ended by blowing up a Chevy Spectrum with a few pipe bombs and gallons of gasoline.

I still have most of my fingers.
 
the Mole of Production [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

PainInTheASP: Lambskincoat: Now that's a nonsensical headline.

Click through.


You don't "strike out" in bowling. It's a really painful mixed metaphor because a strike is a good thing in bowling, but a bad thing in baseball. Also, you don't throw a gutter ball into things. It's nonsense.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

the Mole of Production: PainInTheASP: Lambskincoat: Now that's a nonsensical headline.

Click through.

You don't "strike out" in bowling. It's a really painful mixed metaphor because a strike is a good thing in bowling, but a bad thing in baseball. Also, you don't throw a gutter ball into things. It's nonsense.


Yeah, well, so is this site!
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My neighbor has a replica  M1841 6-pounder field gun that he fires off when he gets in the mood and it is not too dry. After a few drinks I use my 4wheeler  to set up targets over 1,500 feet away and we bet who can hit them. Never had any police called.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
None of that should require police involvement. In this instance they are just fun killers
 
snodoubt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Apparently weed is still illegal there. That story could have been so much cooler if it didn't turn into half a page about a dime bag instead of freaking cannon shooting a tethered bowling ball.
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Never had any police called.


Im going to make a totally out of the blue guess as to your race....
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dothemath: Im glad im not a kid today. Id definitely be in prison.

We used to build pipe bombs, grenades and shoulder launched missiles for fun.


I can tell you were one of the smarter kids doing that, because you can still type.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: eurotrader: Never had any police called.

Im going to make a totally out of the blue guess as to your race....


In Colorado and in the mountains so the odds are pretty high you can guess right. Plus have a resident Deputy for my area  that would call first if he thought he needed to  contact me or a neighbor. The picture is from the firm he ordered the cannon from. (He is a retired Marine Pilot)
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Malenfant: dothemath: Im glad im not a kid today. Id definitely be in prison.

We used to build pipe bombs, grenades and shoulder launched missiles for fun.

I can tell you were one of the smarter kids doing that, because you can still type.


Im using a pencil in my teeth.

There were many close calls. We put a large dent in my fathers black powder supply.
 
the Mole of Production [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

PainInTheASP: the Mole of Production: PainInTheASP: Lambskincoat: Now that's a nonsensical headline.

Click through.

You don't "strike out" in bowling. It's a really painful mixed metaphor because a strike is a good thing in bowling, but a bad thing in baseball. Also, you don't throw a gutter ball into things. It's nonsense.

Yeah, well, so is this site!


I'm not saying it's out of bounds here, but I'm also not coming from left field when I make the pitch: spare us the tortured metaphors. You might find yourself in a sticky wicket, erm... rhetorically.

/ugh sorry
 
dittybopper
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Artillery-owning Farkers represent!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



It's a 3" bore 6 caliber mortar.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

eurotrader: My neighbor has a replica  M1841 6-pounder field gun that he fires off when he gets in the mood and it is not too dry. After a few drinks I use my 4wheeler  to set up targets over 1,500 feet away and we bet who can hit them. Never had any police called.
[Fark user image image 509x343]


I need me one of these for the Nov 3rd nighttime riots and loot fest!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bughunter: That's actually a refreshingly normal story for 2020.

/yes, I did grow up in the South


That part of NJ is as yokel as any other yokel part of the country.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dothemath: eurotrader: Never had any police called.

Im going to make a totally out of the blue guess as to your race....


A loud noise indicates race?

Your name should be didthemeth
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Bowling Jihadist strike again!
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Your name should be didthemeth


You are the first person to ever type that.
 
mmojo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Things I have shot out of a canon:

One rock-star drummer (inside a giant mirror ball). He hit the ceiling of the AA arena in Miami.
Two circus performers who hit the bag every time
Shiatloads of confetti, colored powder, 12" mirror balls and a dash of my mothers ashes. All of which hit the crowd during a new years eve concert at Madison Square Garden.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.