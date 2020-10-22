 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   The nails used to crucify Jesus have been found, along with bone fragments which should allow us to clone God or something   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mark Twain adressed this problem 160 years ago in The Innocents Abroad:

"But isn't this relic matter a little overdone? We find a piece of the true cross in every old church we go into, and some of the nails that held it together. I would not like to be positive, but I think we have seen as much as a keg of these nails. Then there is the crown of thorns; they have part of one in Sainte Chapelle, in Paris, and part of one also in Notre Dame. And as for bones of St. Denis, I feel certain we have seen enough of them to duplicate him if necessary."
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact not a single historical item or mention in any contemporary records of the time reference Jesus in any way saying nails were found is putting the cart before the horse. Lacking any proof of the person existing means there is no proof of their death in any manner either.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God created Man. Man destroyed God. Man clones Jesus. Jesus eats man. Woman inherits the earth.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They couldn't be buried in the middle east, Father Alexander Anderson used one of the nails to turn into a vessel for God during the nazi invasion/vatican crusade against protestant England in 2008, where he battled a released Count Dracula and lost.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They found the nails?

Someone, put Harry Dresden on high alert.  And notify Michael Carpenter, Shiro, and Sanya.

/and keep an eye out for some old, blackened, silver coins.  DO NOT TOUCH!
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: They found the nails?

Someone, put Harry Dresden on high alert.  And notify Michael Carpenter, Shiro, and Sanya.

/and keep an eye out for some old, blackened, silver coins.  DO NOT TOUCH!


Ooooh....interesting!  I'm only in book 4 I think of the Dresden Files, so I have yet to meet Shiro and Sanya.  Sounds cool.

DO NOT SPOIL THIS FOR ME!
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing the Catholics didn't find this or they'd charge you $10 to see it.

The Jews will charge $20.

/sorrynotsorry
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an old repeat from 2011

https://abcnews.go.com/International/j​esus-christ-nails-crucifixion-claimed-​found-film-maker/story?id=13357985#:~:​text=Two%20iron%20nails%20were%20found​,the%20Jewish%20high%20priest%20Caiaph​as.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, the Mirror is right on it, Helena "found" all that stuff in 327 or so.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The fact not a single historical item or mention in any contemporary records of the time reference Jesus in any way saying nails were found is putting the cart before the horse. Lacking any proof of the person existing means there is no proof of their death in any manner either.


Jesus was actually crucified with rope.  And I have some right here.  The Rope of the True Cross.  A strand can be yours for only three easy payments of $39.99 each.  Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The nails used to crucify Jesus have been found, along with bone fragments which should allow us to clone God or something

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: They found the nails?

Someone, put Harry Dresden on high alert.  And notify Michael Carpenter, Shiro, and Sanya.

/and keep an eye out for some old, blackened, silver coins.  DO NOT TOUCH!

Ooooh....interesting!  I'm only in book 4 I think of the Dresden Files, so I have yet to meet Shiro and Sanya.  Sounds cool.

DO NOT SPOIL THIS FOR ME!


My apologies!  I really, really don't want to spoil Dresden for anyone.

The only thing I'll say is that it is one incredible ride.  I just finished book - what was it, sixteen?

If you're not aware, Dresden was adapted as a TV series back in 2007.  It lasted one season, and it wasn't bad per se, but it was drastically different than the books.  MIght be interesting to see what a modern streaming service and a big budget could do with it.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's nothing, I'm selling the nail gun used to drive those nails in.  See my add on Craigslist.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Comes with a certificate of authenticity.


Once you can fake certificates of authenticity, you can make some serious money online.

For my step-by-step course, send just $99.99 - shipping is free! I also accept credit cards, so just send me your credit card!
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: They found the nails?

Someone, put Harry Dresden on high alert.  And notify Michael Carpenter, Shiro, and Sanya.

/and keep an eye out for some old, blackened, silver coins.  DO NOT TOUCH!

Ooooh....interesting!  I'm only in book 4 I think of the Dresden Files, so I have yet to meet Shiro and Sanya.  Sounds cool.

DO NOT SPOIL THIS FOR ME!


Now, *that's* interesting!

While looking up the date of the old 'Dresden Files' TV series for my earlier reply, I found this:

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12042336​/​?ref_=tt_sims_tt

If this thing actually happens, the only advice I can give you is, Read Faster!
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh that ain't nothin.

For a long time, several churches in Europe claimed to have Jesus' foreskin.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holy_​P​repuce
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Once you can fake certificates of authenticity, you can make some serious money online.


Sir, I will have you know that my Certificates of Authenticity not only come capitalized, they are also 100% Authentic.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wejash: Oh that ain't nothin.

For a long time, several churches in Europe claimed to have Jesus' foreskin.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holy_P​repuce


Mohel you say!
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: eurotrader: The fact not a single historical item or mention in any contemporary records of the time reference Jesus in any way saying nails were found is putting the cart before the horse. Lacking any proof of the person existing means there is no proof of their death in any manner either.

Jesus was actually crucified with rope.  And I have some right here.  The Rope of the True Cross.  A strand can be yours for only three easy payments of $39.99 each.  Comes with a certificate of authenticity.


How much extra is a trump branded version?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Paul Blackthorne is always worth a look-see.
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Jesus died to prevent gay marriage.
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Wow, the Mirror is right on it, Helena "found" all that stuff in 327 or so.


I've got a friend who wants your newsletter...

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Something something fleet of ships from that wood
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Cloning Tech: "God DAMMIT! Toss this one in the acid vat, too. Yeah, it's another brown guy with curly hair. We'll resurrect the real Jesus someday..."
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, that settles it.  The Romans crucified only one person, ever, and these are nails, therefore, logically, Jesus.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If they clone Jesus we can all have a little Jesus that our house every day maybe as a butler
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jesussic Park?

There's a normal sized one that likes to give away health care.  He's locked up where he can't help, er hurt any one
There's a twelve foot Jesus that likes to turn stuff in to wine.  Water, people.  It don't matter.  He likes his wine
Then there's a 90 foot Jesus clone that likes to grab guests and pin them to crosses.  You'll want to avoid that park of the park.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hold on, we don't clone Middle Eastern people, right?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My Atheist phase is over then, I'm going back to not eating meat on Friday.

/was never that observant
// except as a kid when I had to eat what my mum served
/// and she only abstained from meat of Good Friday
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Anyone remember that Poltergeist: The Legacy show? There was an episode where they used an ossuary containing the bones of a saint to clone him. The nuns that kept the bones wanted the patron saint of their order to come back. But the evil dude running the company that was doing the cloning found a bone fragment belonging to the demons the saint would battle, so he cloned himself a demon instead.
 
Hoobajube [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: God created Man. Man destroyed God. Man clones Jesus. Jesus eats man. Woman inherits the earth.


God Man Jesus Woman Earth.

Nah, doesn't quite have the same ring to it, needs a TV or camera in there.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'll take a pack of them.

The Black Adder: Relics.
Youtube PyF7YmHYhYc
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He further argues that the relics would have been sufficient to fix a human hand to a crossbeam

They didn't drive the nails through hands though, they did it just below the wrist.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You know that Jesus fella what done got hisself crucified way back? Well ya know that cross they nailed him up onta? It had ta get dug in the ground good and proper so's it could hold him up, right? A whole fella is a lotta weight ta be holdin' up aft'r all.

Well this here is the shovel what done dug that hole that they stuck that cross inta. Guaranteed authentic by educated experts in Pago-Pago. Got me a certificate sayin' so an' everythang. Sure 'nuff.

I know it looks like the ones they sell down the general store, an' it ain't hardly got no age on it, like it was brand new. That's how you know it's special. Jesus special.

So let's start the bidding at one million dollars, whatya say?
 
whitroth
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I read, 20 or 30 years ago, that if all the pieces of the "True Cross" in religious sites across Europe were collected, the cross would be over 900' long.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: God created Man. Man destroyed God. Man clones Jesus. Jesus eats man. Woman inherits the earth.


Thread's over.
 
houginator
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: If this thing actually happens, the only advice I can give you is, Read Faster!


I'm like 99% sure that's just for the trailer they put out for Peace Talks:


https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j​&​q=&esrc=s&source=video&cd=&cad=rja&uac​t=8&ved=2ahUKEwiJuriX6sjsAhWRknIEHTX2A​nUQtwIwAHoECAAQAg&url=https%3A%2F%2Fww​w.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DF17zuaRJG0​U&usg=AOvVaw3kJDhD3XNa1nX10Taq16E-


They also did one for Battleground:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xKsWn​d​Eku2Q


/ Obviously, don't click either of those links if you are concerned about spoilers.
 
whitroth
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bloobeary: You know that Jesus fella what done got hisself crucified way back? Well ya know that cross they nailed him up onta? It had ta get dug in the ground good and proper so's it could hold him up, right? A whole fella is a lotta weight ta be holdin' up aft'r all.

Well this here is the shovel what done dug that hole that they stuck that cross inta. Guaranteed authentic by educated experts in Pago-Pago. Got me a certificate sayin' so an' everythang. Sure 'nuff.

I know it looks like the ones they sell down the general store, an' it ain't hardly got no age on it, like it was brand new. That's how you know it's special. Jesus special.

So let's start the bidding at one million dollars, whatya say?


That's not the real one. Ah, but I have a Relic, It has been in my family for generations, and I would not sell it except to feed my family who are starving. I had here the very Fountain Pen that Jesus was given on his Bar Mitzvah....
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The fact not a single historical item or mention in any contemporary records of the time reference Jesus in any way saying nails were found is putting the cart before the horse. Lacking any proof of the person existing means there is no proof of their death in any manner either.


Well, that's not entirely true, Tacticus, for example mentions Jesus. The historicity of Jesus is not actually debated by most of the scholarly community. There are three commonly accepted facts about the life of Jesus:
1. He existed
2. He was baptized by John the Baptist
3. He was crucified.

Other than that, you're completely correct. There is no concrete evidence of anything.
 
wage0048
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I remember this episode. Now we need Worf to start chanting in a cave or something.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have the Jesuses nail clippings, if that helps.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Real Nails ® from The True Cross © ?!  Put 'em with the others...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Story Check Out:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If you added up all the Jesus bones, blood, shrouds, nails, etc that have been sold over the years you could probably fill a football stadium.

And true believers would call that "another miracle!"
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The death of Jesus
Youtube jniKWRg09ks
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: eurotrader: The fact not a single historical item or mention in any contemporary records of the time reference Jesus in any way saying nails were found is putting the cart before the horse. Lacking any proof of the person existing means there is no proof of their death in any manner either.

Jesus was actually crucified with rope.  And I have some right here.  The Rope of the True Cross.  A strand can be yours for only three easy payments of $39.99 each.  Comes with a certificate of authenticity.


If someone hadn't refused the claim they were the king of the jews it would have been rope and a straight pole.  As was routinely done.  Lucky the guards got drunk or they wouldn't have gotten away with taking down the body. Those are supposed to rot in place as a warning against sedition.

/just a theory
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: God created Man. Man destroyed God. Man clones Jesus. Jesus eats man. Woman inherits the earth.


Jeff Goldblum Laugh 10 hours
Youtube QWy_zcmopoQ
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't have any nail, but I do have the check from the Last Supper.

BTW - Judas was a shiatty tipper.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What a load of BS. They actually used staples.
 
ModernLuddite [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Caiphas took trophies from his victims?
 
