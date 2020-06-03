 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Turns out a surveillance state can cut both ways   (nytimes.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Accountability by any means necessary.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy probably should move out of Portland though and live under a pseudonym, because if he thinks it truly cuts both ways he is a fool.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like that would stop the gangsters in blue!?!?

Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Completely coincidentally, I had a dream two nights ago about someone doxxing cops who covered their badges and name tags at riots.
Apparently, this idea is ripe.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Like that would stop the gangsters in blue!?!?

[thumbor.forbes.com image 850x566]


Jesus did they raid the local Johnstone for their panduit strap?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Like that would stop the gangsters in blue!?!?

[thumbor.forbes.com image 850x566]


So the future will be 50% Watchmen and 50% Handmaid's Tale? Farking hell.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Accountability by any means necessary.


That's the name of the game in any power granted to the government.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surveillance can cut both ways.  But the surveillance state only cuts one way.

And they have far, far more resources available.   Don't carry your phone with you.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The difference is the cops are going to come to your house and shoot you and these hippies are going to put your picture on instagram.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: The difference is the cops are going to come to your house and shoot you and these hippies are going to put your picture on instagram.


I'm not sure which would be worse.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theaetetus: Completely coincidentally, I had a dream two nights ago about someone doxxing cops who covered their badges and name tags at riots.
Apparently, this idea is ripe.


I think a lot of the covering badge numbers is a misunderstanding.  I do not know any PD that would let its officers cover their name plates, and most do not put numbers on their badges, because badges are expensive and engeaving is more so.

There is a tradition though of putting a black band around your badge when you are in mourning.  Normally this is done when a cop dies but it is also done whenever someone important or something tragic has happened in the community.

I think people are seeing the mourning bands and assuming it is something nefarious.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: SpectroBoy: Like that would stop the gangsters in blue!?!?

[thumbor.forbes.com image 850x566]

So the future will be 50% Watchmen and 50% Handmaid's Tale? Farking hell.


Don't forget 50% Dante's Inferno and 50% Idiocracy
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: SpectroBoy: Like that would stop the gangsters in blue!?!?

[thumbor.forbes.com image 850x566]

So the future will be 50% Watchmen and 50% Handmaid's Tale? Farking hell.


"Sometimes the best thing to do is blame your mom for everything."

-Anne Frank, probably.

As for me and mine, we will be in the woods, deep in a cave, developing the Morlock language.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: Theaetetus: Completely coincidentally, I had a dream two nights ago about someone doxxing cops who covered their badges and name tags at riots.
Apparently, this idea is ripe.

I think a lot of the covering badge numbers is a misunderstanding.  I do not know any PD that would let its officers cover their name plates, and most do not put numbers on their badges, because badges are expensive and engeaving is more so.


With all due respect, have you ever been to a protest?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: winedrinkingman: Theaetetus: Completely coincidentally, I had a dream two nights ago about someone doxxing cops who covered their badges and name tags at riots.
Apparently, this idea is ripe.

I think a lot of the covering badge numbers is a misunderstanding.  I do not know any PD that would let its officers cover their name plates, and most do not put numbers on their badges, because badges are expensive and engeaving is more so.

With all due respect, have you ever been to a protest?


Come to Portland.  Donnie's ICE thugs don't even have name tags to cover.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: dothemath: The difference is the cops are going to come to your house and shoot you and these hippies are going to put your picture on instagram.

I'm not sure which would be worse.


Getting shot.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Theaetetus: Completely coincidentally, I had a dream two nights ago about someone doxxing cops who covered their badges and name tags at riots.
Apparently, this idea is ripe.

I think a lot of the covering badge numbers is a misunderstanding.  I do not know any PD that would let its officers cover their name plates, and most do not put numbers on their badges, because badges are expensive and engeaving is more so.

There is a tradition though of putting a black band around your badge when you are in mourning.  Normally this is done when a cop dies but it is also done whenever someone important or something tragic has happened in the community.

I think people are seeing the mourning bands and assuming it is something nefarious.


There have been too many instances of the black bands being right on the badge number of cops using excessive force, so I'm going to continue to mistrust their motives.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: 40 degree day: SpectroBoy: Like that would stop the gangsters in blue!?!?

[thumbor.forbes.com image 850x566]

So the future will be 50% Watchmen and 50% Handmaid's Tale? Farking hell.

Don't forget 50% Dante's Inferno and 50% Idiocracy


That's as much as 200%. And that's terrible.
 
whitroth
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We *are* living in a cyberpunk dystopia... and one of the sayings is that the street always finds uses of its own.
 
OldJames
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It would be nice if there was an app you could scan someones face and see if they are a cop so you don't try and buy drugs from them
 
JRoo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OldJames: It would be nice if there was an app you could scan someones face and see if they are a cop so you don't try and buy drugs from them


Just ask them if they are a cop.

They have to tell you if they are.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Theaetetus: Completely coincidentally, I had a dream two nights ago about someone doxxing cops who covered their badges and name tags at riots.
Apparently, this idea is ripe.

I think a lot of the covering badge numbers is a misunderstanding.  I do not know any PD that would let its officers cover their name plates, and most do not put numbers on their badges, because badges are expensive and engeaving is more so.

There is a tradition though of putting a black band around your badge when you are in mourning.  Normally this is done when a cop dies but it is also done whenever someone important or something tragic has happened in the community.

I think people are seeing the mourning bands and assuming it is something nefarious.


Do you prefer the taste of Kiwi or Shinola boot polish?
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Turnabout is fair play.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

runwiz: Turnabout is fair play.


Sure.

But they have the legal authority to arrest and charge you with crimes.  You do not have the same authority.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: 40 degree day: SpectroBoy: Like that would stop the gangsters in blue!?!?

[thumbor.forbes.com image 850x566]

So the future will be 50% Watchmen and 50% Handmaid's Tale? Farking hell.

Don't forget 50% Dante's Inferno and 50% Idiocracy


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Theaetetus: Completely coincidentally, I had a dream two nights ago about someone doxxing cops who covered their badges and name tags at riots.
Apparently, this idea is ripe.

I think a lot of the covering badge numbers is a misunderstanding.  I do not know any PD that would let its officers cover their name plates, and most do not put numbers on their badges, because badges are expensive and engeaving is more so.

There is a tradition though of putting a black band around your badge when you are in mourning.  Normally this is done when a cop dies but it is also done whenever someone important or something tragic has happened in the community.

I think people are seeing the mourning bands and assuming it is something nefarious.


Nope.

Police leaders telling police they can cover their badge info at protests this year.
https://theintercept.com/2020/06/03/n​y​pd-badge-black-band/
https://www.opb.org/news/article/port​l​and-police-cover-name-tag-badge/

And here's some more on this, sometimes police are using the "mourning bands" as an excuse to cover their badge info at protests:
https://www.realchangenews.org/2020/0​6​/03/covering-badge-numbers-has-become-​established-police-protocol-and-precis​ely-problem
https://www.seattlepi.com/local/seatt​l​enews/article/Seattle-protest-police-m​ourning-bands-badge-number-15314157.ph​p
https://www.chicagoreporter.com/chica​g​o-police-investigating-78-complaints-o​f-officers-removing-or-covering-badges​-during-protests/
https://www.injusticewatch.org/news/2​0​20/chicago-police-investigate-officer-​who-concealed-name-tag-badge-number-at​-george-floyd-protests/
https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/05/politi​c​s/law-enforcement-badges-protests/inde​x.html
https://www.insider.com/do-police-cov​e​r-badges-to-mourn-or-to-hide-violence-​2020-6
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Womp womp.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

whitroth: We *are* living in a cyberpunk dystopia... and one of the sayings is that the street always finds uses of its own.


Watch your back, shoot straight, conserve ammo, and never cut a deal with a dragon, chummer.
 
