(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   "The man then asked for an 'unreasonable' amount of barbeque sauce, and the employee told him he'd have to pay extra for it. The man grabbed a yellow cone in the lobby and threw it at the employee"   (cleveland.com) divider line
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

and BBQ sauce - a GALLON
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Picture of suspect:

Fark user image
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks like he wears a wife-beater shirt and rides a child-sized BMX bike while walking his pitbull.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"A Reasonable Amount of Barbeque Sauce" is the name of my bluegrass Meat Puppets cover band.
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This guy is such a dipshiat he doesn't even have a getaway car.

He was just super mad you can't use bicycles at the drive though.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I guess I can sort of understand. Excessive amounts of BBQ sauce are the only way to make BK fries palatable.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
With a big round snozz like that I'm sure he'll be apprehended quick enough.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Srs Bsnss
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Having worked retail for 20 of the last 35 years, you should be allowed to beat one irrationally irate customer every 2 months.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
CSB:
Went to chik fil a the other day.  Ordered through the app.

In the app you can get 2 chik fil a sauces per item ordered (includes each fry and sandwich).  So I did.  I was ordering for my family, so we ended up with 4 1oz packets per person, a total of 20 oz of sauce.  They follow the app given order to a T.

They let me know when I picked up the order I can buy a 10oz container of the sauce for $2.50, instead of all the smaller sauces, since I seem to like it so much.

Because it's Chik Fil A, they did it in the most passive aggressive, "I'm super happy for no reason" way they usually do.

/I think I might be cutting into their profit margin.
//I like using the sauce on other things so I like getting as much as possible.
///But like hell am I going to pay extra for it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dude looks about 4'11". Short man syndrome in full effect?
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
BK Corporate: "If a guy tries to rob you, just give him the money. Your safety is paramount and we have insurance for those kinds of things."

Employee: "What about BBQ sauce?"

BK Corporate: "Guard that sh*t with your life. 3 packets per person, max. Maybe 4 if there are extenuating circumstances."
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did he yell "Pisa Majado?"  Sometimes I see one with the German words.  That would be cool to yell also.  You can yell anything in German.  I think German was made to be yelled.
 
whr21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, he sure showed them!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gopher321: Picture of suspect:

Fark user image 300x168


Was the employee named Morty?
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Kicking anti-maskers out of one of my places of business is my new favourite thing, but I never ask my employees to do it. It doesn't happen often because Canadians overall are reasonable human beings, a couple people have threatened bad Yelp reviews, but I couldn't give a shiat. Yelpers are the lowest form of life on the planet after Trumpers.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fark user image 300x168
and BBQ sauce - a GALLON


Don't forget the cole slaw,
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user image
 
