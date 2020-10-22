 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   If his previous passwords were Maga2020 and yourefired, then what did he probably change it to this time?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
91
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Melanie69
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maga2021
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ivankasgotbigboobs
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A day after he gained access, Gevers noticed that two-step verification had been activated on Trump's account.

I'm betting the Authy password is the same as the Twitter password.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia knows everything by now.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Password

...as in, "For f*ck's sake, just type the word that you see above the little box."
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Russia knows everything by now.


Everything they didn't already know from the pillow talk between Donnie and Vlad.
 
mariner314
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daddydaughterday
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KAG2020!
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12345

/darkhelmet.jpg
 
Kegovitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maga2020!b
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's almost as dumb as 12345.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ThankyouPutin!$9
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
firebarr
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ivankascomejoose
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MeMeMeMeMe
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Trump...  

So he changed it to:

magaa2020!


Just adding an a after maga for 'again'.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
trump88!
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
covfefe2
 
CthulhuCalling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hamberder
covfefe
kaga2021
manbonerforhunter
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#Iamthechosen1!:)
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: That's almost as dumb as 12345.


That's the same combination I have on my luggage!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gfbabbitt: 12345

/darkhelmet.jpg


That's amazing. I've got the same combination on my luggage!
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I<3b00b135
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and the nuke codes are "KaBoom!" ?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurelyShirley: ...and the nuke codes are "KaBoom!" ?


000000
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The code to the nuclear football is the super-clever "P@55w0rd".
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
keepmeoutofprison2021
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh boy, he could have had so much fun.
What would you post, if you could?

I'd post an apology for the dead Americans and a Mea Culpa on lying and covering up the coronavirus. And maybe a statement on how Americans deserve better than the failures Trump has given them.

That way they'd have to post denials.
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mushroom
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ihavethebigliesthands
 
Marbleisheavy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thankgodjrgothischinfromvince
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have tweeted :
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twitter, however, denied the report. "We've seen no evidence to corroborate this claim, including from the article published in the Netherlands today. We proactively implemented account security measures for a designated group of high-profile, election-related Twitter accounts in the United States, including federal branches of government," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm calling bull. No way twitter wouldn't add extra security to his account.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of people use the name of their pet so I'm surprised it was not "Lindsey"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This researcher stumbled upon a honeypot. That is all.

/homeboy ought to know better
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
QQQQQQQQQQW
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TUCK2020
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donald Trump's Twitter account was hacked last week, after a Dutch researcher correctly guessed the president's password: "maga2020!", Dutch media reported.

dark_helmet.jpg
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was hacked, but only to post those three or four erratic tweets over declassifying the Mueller report.  Everything else was A-OK.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: This researcher stumbled upon a honeypot. That is all.

/homeboy ought to know better


Yep, particularly if it worked after the 3rd-4th fail, that's exactly what it was.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My years-dead father is president of the United States. God help us all.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My headline entry :p

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: MelanieIvanka69
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proudboy
 
apoptotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12MOREYears
Ivanka2024
LOCKemALLup
FakeNews!!
BestPasswordEver
 
the Mole of Production [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
personwomanmancameratvalloneword
 
Hugh2d2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ivanka69
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maga2020!2
 
