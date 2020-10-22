 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Idaho could start sending COVID patients to Seattle, demonstrating how everyone all over values their potatoes   (kiro7.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't see how this would be another states problem.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kootenai County is Couer d'alene. I'm sure they think masks are a communist plot up there.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nuke Idaho.  If they won't lock down hard and start welding in the non essential people into their homes, NUKE THEM.  Nuke all the places that won't do whatever it take to win this war.  Nuke every state starting with the capitol until they start welding in the non essentials and executing quartine runners in the street.  There will be death no matter what.  Make the deaths count by defeating the virus.  Anything less than all out hot shooting war on the virus is letting the virus win.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


How about no. Does no work for you?
 
Pincy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But I was assured by top men that it was just going to disappear. I guess moving them out of state is sort of disappearing.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
BUILD THE WALL! BUILD THE WALL!
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Typical red state wanting to be bailed out by a blue state

And the blue state will do it but will the red state be grateful?
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That should be a big no.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Coronavirus Deaths In Utah Double Over Two Weeks | NBC News NOW
Youtube tjkivxZpUR8


Can't send them down to us here in Salt Lake. We are full up, goddamnit.

These MAGA hat wearing morons here are too farking selfish to do the right thing by wearing masks and distancing.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Once again, well-governed blue states must subsidize the poor governance and insufficient taxation in redneck red states, all so they can continue to sneer at us without a thank you.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Masks are mandatory in only a few areas of the state, schools are either completely open or operating on an alternate day schedule, bars and restaurants have no restrictions, kid sports are in full swing, so this is surprising not at all.  One of the regional health districts being hit hard right now in Idaho (Twin Falls region) just voted yesterday to not require masks in public, stating that they wanted the governor to mandate it statewide instead.  Of course Governor Little has punted all responsibility in this pandemic to local agencies, so nobody has to take the blame.  This state is a shiatshow without Covid, but the virus is exhibiting how bad our elected officials actually are.
 
goatharper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Beerguy: Salt Lake


As I understand it, Idaho is really just northern Utah.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

goatharper: Beerguy: Salt Lake

As I understand it, Idaho is really just northern Utah.


With regard to the stupidity quotient .... absolutely.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ less than a minute ago  

arrogantbastich: I don't see how this would be another states problem.


Why don't those hospitals pull on their bootstraps? How about those lazy COVID patients quit laying around and get back to work. Just the flu! Getting it is a gift from God. You'll feel even stronger after you get it you know.
 
kb7rky
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ArkPanda: Kootenai County is Couer d'alene. I'm sure they think masks are a communist plot up there.


Not really...I was rather impressed as to how many people actually wear them. Yeah, there's the occasional asshole, but I never witnessed any "MUH FREEDUMBZ" meltdowns from some jerk refusing to take 5 seconds to be a decent human.

/ex-GF lives in CDA
 
