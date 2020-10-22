 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Using phony documents, average looking white guy also managed to convince government employees as well as private citizens that they had been selected to go undercover for the CIA   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm a white guy. I was a military officer. I've worked in government agencies. I still keep my hair short and shave. I learned a long time ago that putting on a suit let's me walk into buildings and down hallways without a second glance. If you fit the right stereotypes, you can do a lot of bad things in a short time.

/no actual bad things were done before this post
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
that is nothing
did you see who's in the white house?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sniderman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wasn't this a subplot from True Lies?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dude took it too far.

See, now I would have been satisfied just going undercover with some hot chicks and called it a win.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You ever notice that nothing that the Daily Beast reports ever has any logical resolution?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm a white guy. I was a military officer. I've worked in government agencies. I still keep my hair short and shave. I learned a long time ago that putting on a suit let's me walk into buildings and down hallways without a second glance. If you fit the right stereotypes, you can do a lot of bad things in a short time.

/no actual bad things were done before this post


Well when I was in High School I would brazenly walk down the halls during class armed with nothing but a small blank piece of paper held in plain view. The teacher's and principal's eyes would always flash to the paper and I would be allowed to pass unchallenged.
 
Xetal
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm not even mad, that's hilarious.
 
