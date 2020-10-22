 Skip to content
 
(Chicago Sun-Times)   Waukegan cop shoots African-American driver dead, wounds African-American passenger, because driver shifted into Reverse during routine traffic stop. Protest at noon   (chicago.suntimes.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess that will teach black folks to shift more carefully. I smell a Presidential Medal of Honor.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have gotten an automatic!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
State's Attorney Michael Nerheim said it may be several weeks before state police finish their investigation, and that only then will his office be able to review their findings.

'Murica.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds stupid, but a lot of black people these days would rather take off than be killed by the police.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they even hesitating to kill anymore?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IF the car was heading at the officer (and I'd have to see video), he's sadly justified. A car can kill you just as dead as a gun.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have time to draw and shoot, you have time to move out of the way.
 
Dodge Propshaft
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Should have gotten an automatic!


The reverse lights always flash briefly as you pass through reverse going to park on the shift lever.

Dumb stuff that gets ya killed these days.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how long has it been since this happened? cops were probably getting itchy trigger fingers
 
Jelly Bean Raider [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's coming right for us!"

Shoot Ned!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optimistic_cynic: If you have time to draw and shoot, you have time to move out of the way.


Yes but that car could have sped away and run in to innocent people!  Then where would your liberal attitude be?  That cop didn't do enough to save innocent lives! All those innocent children riding on top of that gasoline tanker!  Dead!  Dead!!!  The blood dripping from your libberal hands!  The cries of burning children echoing forever in your ears.

Or they could have driven safely home, contacted their legal representation and negotiated a surrender at the police department.

Tomato, tomahto
 
Jelly Bean Raider [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optimistic_cynic: If you have time to draw and shoot, you have time to move out of the way.


^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^​^^^^^^^^^
THIS!!!
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many vehicles require you to momentarily go to reverse as you shift into park from drive. Reverse lights flicker, and "he's coming right at us." And another kid is killed.
 
balial [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: optimistic_cynic: If you have time to draw and shoot, you have time to move out of the way.

Yes but that car could have sped away and run in to innocent people!  Then where would your liberal attitude be?  That cop didn't do enough to save innocent lives! All those innocent children riding on top of that gasoline tanker!  Dead!  Dead!!!  The blood dripping from your libberal hands!  The cries of burning children echoing forever in your ears.


My question is about the budget...
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optimistic_cynic: If you have time to draw and shoot, you have time to move out of the way.


He probably already had the gun out since the car took off from the other cop.  Not many details to go by yet though.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No weapon was found in the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle was the weapon.
 
Zafler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Many vehicles require you to momentarily go to reverse as you shift into park from drive. Reverse lights flicker, and "he's coming right at us." And another kid is killed.


I would give pretty good odds that this was the case.
 
philotech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many people talking about shifting through reverse to get to Park, has the video been released? If so, can someone link it?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA sounded like the passenger was killed.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he voted already
 
mochunk [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Many vehicles require you to momentarily go to reverse as you shift into park from drive. Reverse lights flicker, and "he's coming right at us." And another kid is killed.


Also, all of these new GM cars that put on the reverse lights when you shut them off... I didn't seem to find the type of vehicle listed in the article.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

philotech: So many people talking about shifting through reverse to get to Park, has the video been released? If so, can someone link it?


You think the cop's bodycam was working?  I'm sure that if it did, the police accidently deleted the recording in their normal handling of these files.

Nothing to see, sorry.
 
stlbluez
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: IF the car was heading at the officer (and I'd have to see video), he's sadly justified. A car can kill you just as dead as a gun.


that's the current narrative. as he was approaching the vehicle they shifted into reverse at the officer.
dashcam video already being reviewed... will release shortly I'd assume.
but.. no one here will give a damn.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Should have gotten an automatic!


This is my Pacifica's transmission dial.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Notice how you can't get from D to P without being in R?

How many other cars have a similar arrangement?
 
philotech [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: philotech: So many people talking about shifting through reverse to get to Park, has the video been released? If so, can someone link it?

You think the cop's bodycam was working?  I'm sure that if it did, the police accidently deleted the recording in their normal handling of these files.

Nothing to see, sorry.


FTFA: "Body camera and squad car video was turned over to the Illinois State Police, who are investigating the incident, Navarro said."
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

stlbluez: Another Government Employee: IF the car was heading at the officer (and I'd have to see video), he's sadly justified. A car can kill you just as dead as a gun.

that's the current narrative. as he was approaching the vehicle they shifted into reverse at the officer.
dashcam video already being reviewed... will release shortly I'd assume.
but.. no one here will give a damn.


Justified or not it's pretty stupid to fire into a car backing up at you instead of getting out of the way, you shoot the driver and then what? Hope they hit they brake as soon as you shoot them? More likely their foot would drop straight down on the accelerator.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: optimistic_cynic: If you have time to draw and shoot, you have time to move out of the way.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^​^^^^^^^^^
THIS!!!


You can do both.
 
philotech [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

madgonad: Marcus Aurelius: Should have gotten an automatic!

This is my Pacifica's transmission dial.
[Fark user image 850x564]

Notice how you can't get from D to P without being in R?

How many other cars have a similar arrangement?


That's an electronic gear selector, it doesn't actually shift through Reverse to get to Park... That's a feature of the old lever gear selectors...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Should have gotten an automatic!


Uh...
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

optimistic_cynic: stlbluez: Another Government Employee: IF the car was heading at the officer (and I'd have to see video), he's sadly justified. A car can kill you just as dead as a gun.

that's the current narrative. as he was approaching the vehicle they shifted into reverse at the officer.
dashcam video already being reviewed... will release shortly I'd assume.
but.. no one here will give a damn.

Justified or not it's pretty stupid to fire into a car backing up at you instead of getting out of the way, you shoot the driver and then what? Hope they hit they brake as soon as you shoot them? More likely their foot would drop straight down on the accelerator.


Yeah, let the person who tried to run you over go so they can do it to someone else.  Solid plan.
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
All on the driver. Turning a routine traffic stop into a "cop shoots driver" scenario is just plain stupid.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: IF the car was heading at the officer (and I'd have to see video), he's sadly justified. A car can kill you just as dead as a gun.


That doesn't mean you get to shoot into a car, because, you know, passengers.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: optimistic_cynic: stlbluez: Another Government Employee: IF the car was heading at the officer (and I'd have to see video), he's sadly justified. A car can kill you just as dead as a gun.

that's the current narrative. as he was approaching the vehicle they shifted into reverse at the officer.
dashcam video already being reviewed... will release shortly I'd assume.
but.. no one here will give a damn.

Justified or not it's pretty stupid to fire into a car backing up at you instead of getting out of the way, you shoot the driver and then what? Hope they hit they brake as soon as you shoot them? More likely their foot would drop straight down on the accelerator.

Yeah, let the person who tried to run you over go so they can do it to someone else.  Solid plan.


I was talking about the physics of it especially if the officer was concerned for his safety.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mochunk: thisisyourbrainonFark: Many vehicles require you to momentarily go to reverse as you shift into park from drive. Reverse lights flicker, and "he's coming right at us." And another kid is killed.

Also, all of these new GM cars that put on the reverse lights when you shut them off... I didn't seem to find the type of vehicle listed in the article.


And I hate that in parking garages. You slow down or stop because you don't expect someone backing out can see you and it's just someone getting out of their car.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Another Government Employee: IF the car was heading at the officer (and I'd have to see video), he's sadly justified. A car can kill you just as dead as a gun.

That doesn't mean you get to shoot into a car, because, you know, passengers.


Ehhhh ... I wouldn't bet my life on it.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shootin​g​_of_Timothy_Russell_and_Malissa_Willia​ms
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
cdn.dnaindia.comView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: IF the car was heading at the officer (and I'd have to see video), he's sadly justified. A car can kill you just as dead as a gun.


You can tell if someone is rollin back or trying to kill you.  I think you can also step to the side just as fast as drawing and shooting.   I'll test that theory out, I'll ask my wife to back up at me.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Another Government Employee: IF the car was heading at the officer (and I'd have to see video), he's sadly justified. A car can kill you just as dead as a gun.

You can tell if someone is rollin back or trying to kill you.  I think you can also step to the side just as fast as drawing and shooting.   I'll test that theory out, I'll ask my wife to back up at me.


You seemed nice.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mochunk: thisisyourbrainonFark: Many vehicles require you to momentarily go to reverse as you shift into park from drive. Reverse lights flicker, and "he's coming right at us." And another kid is killed.

Also, all of these new GM cars that put on the reverse lights when you shut them off... I didn't seem to find the type of vehicle listed in the article.


This

I've been startled a number of times while walking through a parking lot and the backup lights on a vehicle suddenly come on. It looks like the driver is about to back out, but they only turned the car off or they were approaching the car and unlocked the doors via a remote. I never shot anyone over it though.

Stupid idea in my opinion, but GM isn't going to listen to anything I tell them.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Alphax: Are they even hesitating to kill anymore?


They hesitate to kill white people all the time.

"Now now Clayton McGreymeat, you've backed into my cruiser five times trying to escape. I'm going to raise my voice at you two or four more times before I show you my pepper spray."
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was in Utah and got pulled over in the middle of nowhere for speeding on my bike. Pulled over on the shoulder (uneven) to wait for the officer. Shoulder was just a little too uneven and I started to go over so I pulled the throttle to line up safely for the stop. He was out of his car with a gun yelling at me like I was a murderer or something until I got off my bike.

Good times.
 
rfenster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

balial: Harry Freakstorm: optimistic_cynic: If you have time to draw and shoot, you have time to move out of the way.

Yes but that car could have sped away and run in to innocent people!  Then where would your liberal attitude be?  That cop didn't do enough to save innocent lives! All those innocent children riding on top of that gasoline tanker!  Dead!  Dead!!!  The blood dripping from your libberal hands!  The cries of burning children echoing forever in your ears.

My question is about the budget...


I was told there would be no math.
 
Dryad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Should have gotten an automatic!


To put an automatic in "Park" from "Drive" requires passing through "Reverse", thus flashing the reverse lights.
That very well may have been enough to get this person killed.
-
Of course, a refusal to put the car into "Park" would arguably have also been a reason to kill this person, so its a 'good shoot' either way in the cops book.
 
Jelly Bean Raider [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Jelly Bean Raider: optimistic_cynic: If you have time to draw and shoot, you have time to move out of the way.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^​^^^^^^^^^
THIS!!!

You can do both.


You can do both and STILL not fire.
Strange, I know.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This article doesn't contain many facts. No doubt we will learn them later.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dodge Propshaft: Marcus Aurelius: Should have gotten an automatic!

The reverse lights always flash briefly as you pass through reverse going to park on the shift lever.

Dumb stuff that gets ya killed these days.


The article says the car was actually moving backwards towards the cop.

Also there is apparently dash and body cam video so at some point we will see if that's true.

Even assuming the car was moving, that should NOT constitute blanket license to shoot into the vehicle.  The actual circumstances should be examined to see whether the officer was actually in danger.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WastrelWay: This article doesn't contain many facts. No doubt we will learn them later.


When did facts start to matter?
 
