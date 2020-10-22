 Skip to content
 
(WRAL)   Round up the usual suspects: Legolas, Hawkeye, Cupid, Diana   (wral.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA:   "I think God protects us for sure," said Phillips.

sigh
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A crossbow sounds more like William Tell's work.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: FTFA:   "I think God protects us for sure," said Phillips.

sigh


If God is a window and inertia, perhaps?
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: FTFA:   "I think God protects us for sure," said Phillips.

sigh


I discovered when I was 8 years old that God definitely does NOT protect us.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
considering how many rednecks bought crossbows wanting to be Walking Dead cool i'm surprised we don't have news like this more often. maybe someone was trying out their Halloween costume. stupid sexy Zombie Who Killed Daryl.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What about that dame from Hunger Games?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There are still homes near North Hills?  I thought it was all condos and parking decks.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
*avatar slowly backs away*
 
lilfry14 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Umm actually, trick question, crossbows shoot bolts, not arrows.
 
