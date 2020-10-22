 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Killing Joke, Squeeze, and a song from Gary Numan that's not "Cars" . Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #159. Starts 1PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good morning beautiful people.
 
Pista
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hey all
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
KJ and Gary Newman? I think my next "zoom" meeting might just have to be skipped due to "a technical".
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good morning awesomesauce dj.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Good morning awesomesauce dj.


oh now YOU get points for that. use them wisely.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Joy Circuit. Live. Please.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I remember blasting Killing Joke in the machine room in the mid 90s.  All the first shift only nubs would disappear at 5pm, and by 5:05 we'd be having chair races to some industrial band between the DASD (we were an IBM shop mostly - I was the Unix/Novell rebel that the IT director hated, but since I knew the board members there wasn't a farking thing he could do to me, ultimately I helped get him fired).  Killing Joke Pandemonium got heavy rotation in those antics.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: Killing Joke Pandemonium


that is an abso belter. probaby my favourite non-80's track from them.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Looking forward to see which Numan you play. One of the absolute best live shows. If you get the chance, go. When there isn't a pandemic of course.

Time to start my "Friday" :)
 
Ktonos
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not '80s KJ, but still....

Killing Joke - New Jerusalem
Youtube yN4PfMfafhw
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


That's just, like, your opinion man. LOL
 
Pista
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Original Damned lineup playing in the UK next year (if we're all still alive)
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....

That's just, like, your opinion man. LOL


no no, i'm pretty sure the show just started :D
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I got into Killing Joke before seeing them open for Tool last year, they were phenomenal live and Night Time is such a good farking album.

Still don't know how they ended up on that tour, but I'm glad they were so I could get exposed to them.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Obscure Login: Night Time is such a good farking album.



you will like today's track. just sayin'
 
ultraluzer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
G'day, weirdos!
I bought a Bluetooth receiver for my amp specifically to listen to PastFORWARD in more comfort while working, not regretting it :)
 
