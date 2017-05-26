 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Global wealth hits $400-trillion for the first time in history. Oh, and don't forget your car payment is overdue   (forbes.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Awesome, time to cash out. Now who can we sell this wealth to?

I would have said "To whom can we sell this wealth?" but didn't want to come across as Old Money.
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's quite the carbon bubble we have there.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the inflation-adjusted number?  Per capita?
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fortunately I was able to pay off my car just in time to live in it.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What car payment?

/Paid cash 6 years ago
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those numbers are so worthless.

Dollars arent worth shiat when it comes down to it. Its made up numbers.

400 trillions? Why not 500 quadrillions?

Yeah we make more complicated stuff and theres more people than in 1800 but the world wealth is worth the same, its whatever the whole of humanity can produce as a whole.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[earth] has, or had, a problem which was this: Most of the people living on it were unhappy for pretty much all of the time. Many solutions were suggested for this problem, but most of these were largely concerned with the movements of small green pieces of paper... which is odd, because on the whole, it wasn't the small green pieces of paper that were unhappy...
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paper wealth is just the shiny trinkets used to keep the masses enslaved.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Those numbers are so worthless.

Dollars arent worth shiat when it comes down to it. Its made up numbers.

400 trillions? Why not 500 quadrillions?

Yeah we make more complicated stuff and theres more people than in 1800 but the world wealth is worth the same, its whatever the whole of humanity can produce as a whole.


I always have to ask, "What is the purchasing power of the 400T?" Articles like this should relate it over time to how many ounces of gold or silver you can buy with that wealth. To see if we can buy more or less and to see where the purchasing power stands for a much better relation to what wealth is. That is all that matters at the end of the day. But, 400T is headline grabbing, gold is not.

I can get a couple of these bad boys off of Ebay. Muahahahahahahaha.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: Paper wealth is just the shiny trinkets used to keep the masses enslaved.

[Fark user image 640x638]


Oh what the hell.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can that be that overall wealth keeps growing? I thought capitalism was a net sum zero gain - If you make $100, then someone else is losing $100?! It's what the movie "Wall Street" taught me.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the stock market is amazing!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: What car payment?

/Paid cash 6 years ago


Pfft.  You paid cash?  I paid with dance moves.  Only and idiot pays with cash.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really wish I had the time to put some critical thought into how entropy affects our overall wealth.

Honestly, I've never seen a physics-based assessment of global wealth which includes the negative costs associated with waste and waste management. It's a nerd's wet dream crossover of anthropology, macro economics, engineering, and physics.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Awesome, time to cash out. Now who can we sell this wealth to?

I would have said "To whom can we sell this wealth?" but didn't want to come across as Old Money.


I don't mean to come across as Jewish, but I'll hold on to it for you and guarantee a reasonable return, for a modest commission.

/Jewish
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: lolmao500: Those numbers are so worthless.

Dollars arent worth shiat when it comes down to it. Its made up numbers.

400 trillions? Why not 500 quadrillions?

Yeah we make more complicated stuff and theres more people than in 1800 but the world wealth is worth the same, its whatever the whole of humanity can produce as a whole.

I always have to ask, "What is the purchasing power of the 400T?" Articles like this should relate it over time to how many ounces of gold or silver you can buy with that wealth. To see if we can buy more or less and to see where the purchasing power stands for a much better relation to what wealth is. That is all that matters at the end of the day. But, 400T is headline grabbing, gold is not.

I can get a couple of these bad boys off of Ebay. Muahahahahahahaha.

[Fark user image image 573x359]


Hrmm cost of gold is $1934 an ounce.

Round that up to $2 k

So 200 trillion ounces...12,500,000,000,000 pounds.
6,250,000,000 tons of gold.

Various sources say about....240,000 ish metric tons of gold ever discovered.


All the gold 26,000 times over
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: Paper wealth is just the shiny trinkets used to keep the masses enslaved.

[Fark user image 640x638]


The real money is in shiny gold trinkets.  I've traded lots of useless paper money for it.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: How can that be that overall wealth keeps growing? I thought capitalism was a net sum zero gain - If you make $100, then someone else is losing $100?! It's what the movie "Wall Street" taught me.


It just goes to show that if you make rich even richer and the poor poorer, then everybody wins!
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wild9: AsparagusFTW: lolmao500: Those numbers are so worthless.

Dollars arent worth shiat when it comes down to it. Its made up numbers.

400 trillions? Why not 500 quadrillions?

Yeah we make more complicated stuff and theres more people than in 1800 but the world wealth is worth the same, its whatever the whole of humanity can produce as a whole.

I always have to ask, "What is the purchasing power of the 400T?" Articles like this should relate it over time to how many ounces of gold or silver you can buy with that wealth. To see if we can buy more or less and to see where the purchasing power stands for a much better relation to what wealth is. That is all that matters at the end of the day. But, 400T is headline grabbing, gold is not.

I can get a couple of these bad boys off of Ebay. Muahahahahahahaha.

[Fark user image image 573x359]

Hrmm cost of gold is $1934 an ounce.

Round that up to $2 k

So 200 trillion ounces...12,500,000,000,000 pounds.
6,250,000,000 tons of gold.

Various sources say about....240,000 ish metric tons of gold ever discovered.


All the gold 26,000 times over


How much is that in iPhones?
 
I have an account now
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$400 trillion hit the value of global wealth (on their way down), more like
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wild9: AsparagusFTW: lolmao500: Those numbers are so worthless.

Dollars arent worth shiat when it comes down to it. Its made up numbers.

400 trillions? Why not 500 quadrillions?

Yeah we make more complicated stuff and theres more people than in 1800 but the world wealth is worth the same, its whatever the whole of humanity can produce as a whole.

I always have to ask, "What is the purchasing power of the 400T?" Articles like this should relate it over time to how many ounces of gold or silver you can buy with that wealth. To see if we can buy more or less and to see where the purchasing power stands for a much better relation to what wealth is. That is all that matters at the end of the day. But, 400T is headline grabbing, gold is not.

I can get a couple of these bad boys off of Ebay. Muahahahahahahaha.

[Fark user image image 573x359]

Hrmm cost of gold is $1934 an ounce.

Round that up to $2 k

So 200 trillion ounces...12,500,000,000,000 pounds.
6,250,000,000 tons of gold.

Various sources say about....240,000 ish metric tons of gold ever discovered.


All the gold 26,000 times over


But what was the global wealth back like 100 years ago when gold was $20 an ounce? My bet is that purchasing power has declined substantially so we were more wealthy 100 years ago. Based on a more important metric of purchasing power. One point in time as a data point is cool, but tells nothing of the over state of things. 400T is just a random number with no real context.
 
forgotmydamnusername
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: What car payment?

/Paid cash 6 years ago


Did you buy used or new? From a dealership or an individual? You can't get a new car and stay under reporting requirements, which dealers don't want to be bothered with. Dealerships also don't like cash sales because a lot of where their money on the deal is coming from is the financing.

/Friend of mine recently tried to buy a new truck with a stack of $100s
//Didn't go well.
///His girlfriend ended up buying it for him on credit after he gave her the cash.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: I really wish I had the time to put some critical thought into how entropy affects our overall wealth.

Honestly, I've never seen a physics-based assessment of global wealth which includes the negative costs associated with waste and waste management. It's a nerd's wet dream crossover of anthropology, macro economics, engineering, and physics.


It's a nerd's nightmare because it's a huge equation with an insane amount of variables.  You won't even capture all the variables and the numbers you are dealing with are so large that being slightly off one a single variable will give you a completely different outcome.  It would get torn to shreds in peer review.

And then you're just measuring wealth as a number.  You're not even capturing the positive outcomes that all that wealth generated in the form of better quality of life and longer lives.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Those numbers are so worthless.

Dollars arent worth shiat when it comes down to it. Its made up numbers.

400 trillions? Why not 500 quadrillions?

Yeah we make more complicated stuff and theres more people than in 1800 but the world wealth is worth the same, its whatever the whole of humanity can produce as a whole.


I use quatools
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that include the billion dollars Trump owes to someone? It's not really an asset if it's not going to be repaid.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: ajgeek: I really wish I had the time to put some critical thought into how entropy affects our overall wealth.

Honestly, I've never seen a physics-based assessment of global wealth which includes the negative costs associated with waste and waste management. It's a nerd's wet dream crossover of anthropology, macro economics, engineering, and physics.

It's a nerd's nightmare because it's a huge equation with an insane amount of variables.  You won't even capture all the variables and the numbers you are dealing with are so large that being slightly off one a single variable will give you a completely different outcome.  It would get torn to shreds in peer review.

And then you're just measuring wealth as a number.  You're not even capturing the positive outcomes that all that wealth generated in the form of better quality of life and longer lives.


It wouldn't be real. It's just a really in depth thought experiment. Prefix, Suffix and all the other -fix throughout it saying, "this was for fun, so taking it seriously."

It would be a game. Nerd games are fun as hell, but you know that. Don't lie, nerd.
 
goatharper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: how many ounces of gold or silver you can buy


I find the Big Mac index more instructive, though not more palatable.

/McD's sucks
 
ajgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So = stop. Stupid autocorrect.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wild9: AsparagusFTW: lolmao500: Those numbers are so worthless.

Dollars arent worth shiat when it comes down to it. Its made up numbers.

400 trillions? Why not 500 quadrillions?

Yeah we make more complicated stuff and theres more people than in 1800 but the world wealth is worth the same, its whatever the whole of humanity can produce as a whole.

I always have to ask, "What is the purchasing power of the 400T?" Articles like this should relate it over time to how many ounces of gold or silver you can buy with that wealth. To see if we can buy more or less and to see where the purchasing power stands for a much better relation to what wealth is. That is all that matters at the end of the day. But, 400T is headline grabbing, gold is not.

I can get a couple of these bad boys off of Ebay. Muahahahahahahaha.

[Fark user image image 573x359]

Hrmm cost of gold is $1934 an ounce.

Round that up to $2 k

So 200 trillion ounces...12,500,000,000,000 pounds.
6,250,000,000 tons of gold.

Various sources say about....240,000 ish metric tons of gold ever discovered.


All the gold 26,000 times over


Or, to put it in more concrete terms... that's 1,980 Jeffs Bezos.

That dude owns .05% of the entire world's wealth.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh great.  Another Forbes science...oh wait.  A Forbes article on business/finance?!

What crazy times we live in.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: What's the inflation-adjusted number?  Per capita?


I was going to ask "What is that in 1980s dollars?" ... how many cans of vegetables can I get for that dollar? Or boxes of Jiffy cornbread (cake) mix?

By my estimations of my current grocery buying power in general, I can get 1/4 of what I used to get for the same dollar in 1989. That's a bit of a drop. The apartment I currently rent would have gone for @ $350 a month in 1989; it currently rents at $1,700. a month which is even worse.

Now to be fair I have picked up many skills in that @ 30 years of time and I make 6x the money that I did in 1989. With a wife who is also highly skilled but makes @ 15% less than I do, we jusssst barely get ahead right now, and that is with us driving 3 cars that are all in need of various repairs (we try to keep 2 out of the three on the road at all times) which we own outright but also have to service ourselves because of a problem with unscrupulous mechanics where we live. We get by, but we rent and don't own, never know what the next day is going to bring, and our nest egg in financial circles is considered a joke.

Meanwhile my "retired" boomer father who bought a 3 bedroom house in Florida in 1979 for $14,000 (currently appraisable at @ $250K) gets mostly free medical care, Social Security which we will never see, and in general got more miles for his dollar during his lifetime than we will ever know. His expenses went up but he has a safety net of sorts. Our expenses have gone up 8x what his did over the same lifespan.

Someone got rich and it sure as hell wasn't the middle class, because I see this everywhere I go.
 
bigbadideasinaction [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: wild9: AsparagusFTW: lolmao500: Those numbers are so worthless.

Dollars arent worth shiat when it comes down to it. Its made up numbers.

400 trillions? Why not 500 quadrillions?

Yeah we make more complicated stuff and theres more people than in 1800 but the world wealth is worth the same, its whatever the whole of humanity can produce as a whole.

I always have to ask, "What is the purchasing power of the 400T?" Articles like this should relate it over time to how many ounces of gold or silver you can buy with that wealth. To see if we can buy more or less and to see where the purchasing power stands for a much better relation to what wealth is. That is all that matters at the end of the day. But, 400T is headline grabbing, gold is not.

I can get a couple of these bad boys off of Ebay. Muahahahahahahaha.

[Fark user image image 573x359]

Hrmm cost of gold is $1934 an ounce.

Round that up to $2 k

So 200 trillion ounces...12,500,000,000,000 pounds.
6,250,000,000 tons of gold.

Various sources say about....240,000 ish metric tons of gold ever discovered.


All the gold 26,000 times over

How much is that in iPhones?


How many Rhode Islands is that? Let's use proper imperial measures.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: Rapmaster2000: ajgeek: I really wish I had the time to put some critical thought into how entropy affects our overall wealth.

Honestly, I've never seen a physics-based assessment of global wealth which includes the negative costs associated with waste and waste management. It's a nerd's wet dream crossover of anthropology, macro economics, engineering, and physics.

It's a nerd's nightmare because it's a huge equation with an insane amount of variables.  You won't even capture all the variables and the numbers you are dealing with are so large that being slightly off one a single variable will give you a completely different outcome.  It would get torn to shreds in peer review.

And then you're just measuring wealth as a number.  You're not even capturing the positive outcomes that all that wealth generated in the form of better quality of life and longer lives.

It wouldn't be real. It's just a really in depth thought experiment. Prefix, Suffix and all the other -fix throughout it saying, "this was for fun, so taking it seriously."

It would be a game. Nerd games are fun as hell, but you know that. Don't lie, nerd.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm an octillionaire thanks to my graviton egg farm.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
srgrobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: Paper wealth is just the shiny trinkets used to keep the masses enslaved.

[Fark user image image 640x638]


This ones a shop

I carry two ratty ones of the real ones below
They are worth between $.40 and $125 depending on a pretty nerdy equation
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Algebrat: Nikola


I'm 1/8 Jewish so you owe me back 12.5% of your take. I'll be keeping track.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

forgotmydamnusername: NotThatGuyAgain: What car payment?

/Paid cash 6 years ago

Did you buy used or new? From a dealership or an individual? You can't get a new car and stay under reporting requirements, which dealers don't want to be bothered with. Dealerships also don't like cash sales because a lot of where their money on the deal is coming from is the financing.

/Friend of mine recently tried to buy a new truck with a stack of $100s
//Didn't go well.
///His girlfriend ended up buying it for him on credit after he gave her the cash.


That... is unfortunately the very definition of money laundering. I hope no one in law circles ever gets wind of that. I know that wasn't the intent, but intent never stopped a vile, power-hungry prosecutor looking for an easy win.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

srgrobe: JesseL: Paper wealth is just the shiny trinkets used to keep the masses enslaved.

[Fark user image image 640x638]

This ones a shop

I carry two ratty ones of the real ones below
They are worth between $.40 and $125 depending on a pretty nerdy equation


OMG, are you saying all my Zimbabwe currency is worthless?
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: But what was the global wealth back like 100 years ago when gold was $20 an ounce? My bet is that purchasing power has declined substantially so we were more wealthy 100 years ago. Based on a more important metric of purchasing power. One point in time as a data point is cool, but tells nothing of the over state of things. 400T is just a random number with no real context.


Doubt it. A lot of things we take for granted today used to cost a lot of money. For example, sending a telegram from coast to coast in 1870 would run you about $200 in today's currency, whereas today, sending text via our Fark posts is literally worthless.

Also, see plumbing, electricity, vaccinations, antibiotics, etc. Not only in North America and Western Europe, but globally. Even though almost all of that wealth has been created with fossil energy and our current monetary system has abstracted the relationship between value and currency to the point of absurdity, the world is undoubtedly richer now than it used to be.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JesseL: Paper wealth is just the shiny trinkets used to keep the masses enslaved.

[Fark user image 640x638]


Yes shiny rocks is a much better method.
 
whitroth
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Right. And the 0.1% own/control 80% of it. And how much of *that* are the imaginary value of stocks?

Feel rich?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well yeah subby, the dollar has only been around for a couple centuries.

Now how much wealth this equates to compared to other ultra rich periods in the past would likely be a different story entirely. And it would probably be far more interesting to read, but also way hard to figure out so we wont be getting that one any time soon
 
darkone
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Seems about right.

https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2017/05/26/p​e​nsions-time-bomb-for-worlds-biggest-ec​onomies-could-explode-to-400-trillion-​says-wef.html
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wild9: AsparagusFTW: lolmao500: Those numbers are so worthless.

Dollars arent worth shiat when it comes down to it. Its made up numbers.

400 trillions? Why not 500 quadrillions?

Yeah we make more complicated stuff and theres more people than in 1800 but the world wealth is worth the same, its whatever the whole of humanity can produce as a whole.

I always have to ask, "What is the purchasing power of the 400T?" Articles like this should relate it over time to how many ounces of gold or silver you can buy with that wealth. To see if we can buy more or less and to see where the purchasing power stands for a much better relation to what wealth is. That is all that matters at the end of the day. But, 400T is headline grabbing, gold is not.

I can get a couple of these bad boys off of Ebay. Muahahahahahahaha.

[Fark user image image 573x359]

Hrmm cost of gold is $1934 an ounce.

Round that up to $2 k

So 200 trillion ounces...12,500,000,000,000 pounds.
6,250,000,000 tons of gold.

Various sources say about....240,000 ish metric tons of gold ever discovered.


All the gold 26,000 times over


You dropped a factor of 1000 and those are Troy ounces. Without rounding first, it's a shade under 7,817,856 metric tons.
 
DaShredda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Y'all need to meditate and watch the sun set or some shiat.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's about 52k per person on the planet. That means Jeff Bezos is worth 3,588,461 people.
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

whitroth: Right. And the 0.1% own/control 80% of it. And how much of *that* are the imaginary value of stocks?

Feel rich?


You sound communist.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wealth is not zero sum.  Someone else having more doesn't mean you also can't have more.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

forgotmydamnusername: NotThatGuyAgain: What car payment?

/Paid cash 6 years ago

Did you buy used or new? From a dealership or an individual? You can't get a new car and stay under reporting requirements, which dealers don't want to be bothered with. Dealerships also don't like cash sales because a lot of where their money on the deal is coming from is the financing.

/Friend of mine recently tried to buy a new truck with a stack of $100s
//Didn't go well.
///His girlfriend ended up buying it for him on credit after he gave her the cash.


Reporting requirements WTF?  Do you always read way too much into simple statements?  By cash I mean bank check, certified, whatever tf you'd like to call it.  Only an idiot walks around with $30+k in pocket unless they're a criminal (which generally implies idiot).

And I know about their financing thing, duh.  I don't put up with their crap when they give me a price and I tell them I just need to go get a check.  b-b-b--bbut that was the price with financing!  Not if you want to sell that car to me, buddy.

You might be surprised at how well "Here's my number, give me a call when you want to take this more seriously" works.  Walk away.  They'll call, I guarantee it.  Especially towards the end of the month.  Quadruple-especially at the end of the year.  Use their own system against them.
 
