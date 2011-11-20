 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twisted Sifter)   Supermarket built above thousand year old ruins shows the correct way to respect the site   (twistedsifter.com) divider line
39
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

2344 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Oct 2020 at 5:49 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cool. The retail space lost will be more than made up with the publicity and extra visitors who come to see the remains.

You'd have thought the cameraman could have had a polarised filter to make the ruins easier to see.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is it cursed and haunted with ghosts?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im concerned that the whiskey goblins will be able to pass through the glass, escape the store and wander the town molesting pets.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Im concerned that the whiskey goblins will be able to pass through the glass, escape the store and wander the town molesting pets.


Wrong country.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Viking ghosts in the booze isle

/Probably not after the bud light
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sources say the newly-unearthed remains will be respectfully showcased in the Beer & Wine fridge, artfully placed between Guinness and the rest of the World's beer...
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that is farking cool
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the part about being decendents of Vikings, with the implied "we're badasses"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Is it cursed and haunted with ghosts?


Isn't all of Ireland?
 
de Gallus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
very very cool
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As it's basically a one-sentence story with no meaningful content other than through watching the associated video, how about putting the "Video" tag on this one so that those who can't/won't/don't watch videos can skip right over this link?
 
rbuzby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't been to the grocery store since in around 9 months.

One time I was there, the store was being remodeled, and I found myself talking to an incredibly amazing beautiful young blond lady, over by where the toothpaste used to be. We were both confused as to where the products we were looking for had been moved to.

She had those just over knee high, high heel boots on, with a short skirt, and holy moses, was that a good look for her. A few minutes later, I saw her again, and she let me know where they moved the toothpaste to, with a breezy laugh and a smile.

It's not like I think about her much, or ever, but holy cow, those boots.  Dang.  Sigh.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Supermarket built above thousand year old ruins shows the correct way to respect the site

So a supermarket is built over a thousand year old?  And ruins shows the correct way?  What's the correct way to ruin shows?  And how does that respect the site?  And who is this thousand year old?  More questions than answers here.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: Supermarket built above thousand year old ruins shows the correct way to respect the site

So a supermarket is built over a thousand year old?  And ruins shows the correct way?  What's the correct way to ruin shows?  And how does that respect the site?  And who is this thousand year old?  More questions than answers here.


Are you Microsoft's first failed attempt at a gaming console?  You know, with their 24th attempt being a success and all?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure the Minnesota Vikings live there. I keep hearing about how they are in the basement.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where in Ireland are there not 1000 year old ruins?

They're still living in 1000 year old buildings. On 1000 year old foundations anyhow.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Is it cursed and haunted with ghosts?


Of course it's cursed, it's in Ireland.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you go to the Viking museum in York, they have a guy shiatting and a pair of farking feet in a doorway.  About the right amount of proper respect.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way cool. It'd be nice if things found in the future get the same respect.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Where in Ireland are there not 1000 year old ruins?

They're still living in 1000 year old buildings. On 1000 year old foundations anyhow.


You do realize that Ireland is not perpetually stuck in a BBC4 comedy sitcom about the life of Strongbow, right?  That they have electricity, running water, and the Internet?
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How's their pressed ham?
 
Pert
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Spar is a chain of supermarkets in Europe
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Sources say the newly-unearthed remains will be respectfully showcased in the Beer & Wine fridge, artfully placed between Guinness and the rest of the World's beer...


As someone who is thinking about digging a small sub basement for my kegs... I'm not entirely against the idea.
 
Pert
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

phalamir: If you go to the Viking museum in York, they have a guy shiatting and a pair of farking feet in a doorway.  About the right amount of proper respect.


No. Sorry. That was me. It's not part of the exhibit.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's cool as fark. And a great promotion for the supermarket.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Clash - Lost in the Supermarket (Official Audio)
Youtube hZw23sWlyG0
 
yoyopro
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Abox: So a supermarket is built over a thousand year old?  And ruins shows the correct way?  What's the correct way to ruin shows?  And how does that respect the site?  And who is this thousand year old?  More questions than answers here.

Yeah, and I'm not an archeologist, but I'm pretty sure if you dig far enough, you can find 1000 year old ruins anywhere.  In fact, all water was at one time urine, and yet we still drink it.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's Lidl, so next they will offer a trebuchet kit of dubious quality for $99 USD.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Sources say the newly-unearthed remains will be respectfully showcased in the Beer & Wine fridge, artfully placed between Guinness and the rest of the World's beer...


If that's not an Irish blessing I don't know what is!
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What a supermarket built on ancient Canadian holy site looks like:

blogto.comView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If that store is an accurate representation of all Lidl stores, then Lidl is much nicer than Aldi. Every Aldi I've been in, from California to Florida, is a sh*thole. How is there even a competition between the two chains?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


Shop smart.  Shop S-Mart.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pert: phalamir: If you go to the Viking museum in York, they have a guy shiatting and a pair of farking feet in a doorway.  About the right amount of proper respect.

No. Sorry. That was me. It's not part of the exhibit.


In all seriousness there is an animatronic old dude straining for all he's worth, complete with grunts and "appropriate" odor.  And two pairs of animatronic feet going at it while a little dog watches - that one was sans noises, but more amusing.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whitroth
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hah, we're America. We just blow every damn thing up, if it won't make someone rich richer.

Cool, Ireland.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: I like the part about being decendents of Vikings, with the implied "we're badasses"


you'll never see a Viking use a coupon. uber cool.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
TL:DR
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

phalamir: If you go to the Viking museum in York, they have a guy shiatting and a pair of farking feet in a doorway.  About the right amount of proper respect.


Funny you should mention York, because my first thought when watching TFV was of the Jewbury Cemetery, discovered when they were building a Sainsbury's.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.