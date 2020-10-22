 Skip to content
(UPI)   Norwegian official responsible for Daylight Saving Time in the country apologizes for adding an additional hour to what "has already been a very demanding year"   (upi.com) divider line
12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Thanks. I appreciate the gesture.

/"We apologize for the inconvenience"
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It'll mean an extra hour of Halloween night at work for me, but I'll get through it.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Granted, people with normal sleep hours will probably appreciate the extra hour of sleep.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but the extra hour bit my sister..
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, well. He has more to apologize for.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty funny.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have bigger fish to fry:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1derful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My theory about DST: everyone hates it. It farks productivity and benefits no one. If there were a popular vote on it, it would get axed quickly. But a handful of politicians look at it like "OMG I can control time itself! THE POWAH!!!!!"
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's not adding an hour, it's just giving back the hour we lost back in March.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
so they never "spring ahead"???????????????
 
OldJames
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

1derful: My theory about DST: everyone hates it. It farks productivity and benefits no one. If there were a popular vote on it, it would get axed quickly. But a handful of politicians look at it like "OMG I can control time itself! THE POWAH!!!!!"


I love the hell out of it. I have absolutely no need for the sunlight that comes up before 7:30, in June it is as early as 4:30 or 5. I do have a lot of use for the extra hour of sunlight at the end of the day. I can fit 18 holes of golf in after work in the spring and summer, and still have daylight for other things (9:30 sundown). Plus any number of other daylight friendly activities. The sun coming up earlier in the summer only makes it seem like you stayed up too late on a Friday night.
 
jimjays
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bingethinker: It's not adding an hour, it's just giving back the hour we lost back in March.


That's what they say. But I've looked at it and it's not a new fresh hour like they took away but a much older one that we get back. . Would you want a banana back so much later?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

