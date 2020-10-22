 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Trump Tower auditions for the next Ghostbusters movie   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is Fark. Get that Twitter crap outta here.
 
smd31
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nice photo!  :D

/loves lightning pics
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You were already *pretty* likely to get some Trump hits on a google search for "400 pound Twinkie".....
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Rudy Giuliani is the key masturbator?
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Are you a God?"

"No. But Ive been fingering my daughter since she was 9."

#votetrump2020
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You're in trouble now, Mr. Photographer. That lighting was all his. You can't have any.  IT BELONGS TO HIM!
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cool pic and all, but "3 lightning strikes" is not true.  Sometimes they go ground-to-cloud.  I'd have hoped a news outlet would take 10 seconds to fact-check that before spreading it, but then I'd be disappointed.
 
stevenboof [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Now you've done it, you've pissed off Thor.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I like to think God was all like, "and fark this building in particular".
 
evanate
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That is just Thor taking out the Chitauri invaders.  Whedon's version was better.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yes sir, it's true. This man has no dick.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kenundrummer: This is Fark. Get that Twitter crap outta here.


this. who the fark is submitting twitter links?????
 
guestguy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Many Shuvs, Zuuls and Russian assets knew what it was to be roasted in the depths of the Slor that day I can tell you.
 
Wyckyd Sceptre [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Rudy spent the night there and the "slime" he was covered in was ectoplasm from a ghost and not as a result of "tucking his shirt in," while lying in bed.
 
db2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What did you do Ray???
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cheron: Rudy spent the night there and the "slime" he was covered in was ectoplasm from a ghost and not as a result of "tucking his shirt in," while lying in bed.


Yes, it's "ectoplasm"!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I can pretty much guarantee you trump already has a team of lawyers suing his insurance company for millions of dollars for unspecified and miscellaneous repairs. Trump strikes me as the type that would sift through his kids' shiat if they swallowed a quarter
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I can pretty much guarantee you trump already has a team of lawyers suing his insurance company for millions of dollars for unspecified and miscellaneous repairs. Trump strikes me as the type that would sift through his kids' shiat if they swallowed a quarter


Considering that's the tower that's getting demolished in January, I doubt that'll work.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
fark this family in particular.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, that's what you get for using cold riveted girders with cores of pure selenium. A huge super-conductive antenna that pulls in and concentrates spiritual turbulence. Basic civil engineering, folks.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Hey Nurse!: I can pretty much guarantee you trump already has a team of lawyers suing his insurance company for millions of dollars for unspecified and miscellaneous repairs. Trump strikes me as the type that would sift through his kids' shiat if they swallowed a quarter


Your policy doesn't cover "Acts of God"
Trump is god.  He didn't do this.  Your move, Flo from Geico.
I'm Jake from State Farm
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OldRod: Cheron: Rudy spent the night there and the "slime" he was covered in was ectoplasm from a ghost and not as a result of "tucking his shirt in," while lying in bed.

Yes, it's "ectoplasm"!

[Fark user image image 300x208]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ambitwistor: Well, that's what you get for using cold riveted girders with cores of pure selenium. A huge super-conductive antenna that pulls in and concentrates spiritual turbulence. Basic civil engineering, folks.


So, what, they don't build 'em like they used to?
 
