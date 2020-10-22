 Skip to content
(Inforum)   North Dakota has reached the point of telling people with COVID to do their own contact tracing, easily done with bootstraps   (inforum.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can't they just send a group email to all 800 residents of the state saying "Jerry in Minot got the rona, be careful."
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My friend is a supervisor for contact tracing in ND and says we are royally boned.

North Dakota now has so many cases they are no longer notifying close contacts, only those who test positive and even that is with the help of the friggin' National Guard.

Actual contact tracing is up to individuals now.

EXCEPT we also have a huge problem of people refusing to be tested or ignoring contact tracing so they don't have to miss out on work or school or going out.  Weddings and kids' sports have been huge super spreaders, along with bars and restaurants.

The school districts that promised to switch to remote learning if it got bad are now refusing to shut down because it would be 'inconvenient for parents.'

The legislature threatened to take away the powers of the state Health Dept if they tried to do anything to improve the situation like (god forbid) put restrictions on bars and restaurants.  Two heads of the health dept. have already resigned (technically 3, but the 1st was on his way out already).

A 20% positive rate if you include retests, about 40% if you only count new, unique individuals suggests we have no real idea how bad it really is other than this: hospitals have been discretely refusing patients and sending cases to Montana for weeks already.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apropos of nothing, I just saw someone on the news with noticeably too much hair, presumably because he hadn't gotten a haircut in months.

There was a plot point in Tim Burton's Batman where everybody was scared of a poison created by interactions between cosmetics and shampoos and soaps, so the news anchors got progressively more grubby as time went on.

That's all.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like mostly idiots are dying.

I think we're gonna come out of this deal for the better.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well, we're footing the bill right?
At least it's a one time payment.
Don't have to keep bailing them out of the hospital repeatedly after they launch fireworks from their butts.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we beat people not taking Covid seriously with bootstraps?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arguably, its going to be cheaper for them to die than take care of them after they get diabetes because theyre stupid about food or after they cut off their thumbs because theyre stupid about power tools.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it's South Dakota. It's easier to just build wall around SD than actually bothering with contact tracing.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's fine. It'll be like how they make sex offenders knock on every door in the neighborhood and scope out potential future victims.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Plenty of doctors, nurses, and teachers caught in the crossfire. Those seem kinda important to me
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

True. That sucks for them which is why I made a conscious decision early in life to never do anything to help others.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they won't be alone.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bartenders and waitresses are the real heroes.  They are risking their lives to get me a beer.
 
redonkulon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well, shiat....
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The state announced late Tuesday night that 50 soldiers from the North Dakota National Guard will be shifted from notifying close contacts to calling residents who have tested positive.

Time to build that southern wall to keep out the plague rats.
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when ND was bragging and ridiculing those libby lib blue states? I do.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"Eight year olds, dude"
 
doomjesse
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

but did they have tshirts?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ladodger34
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I have family in ND. My grandma was born there (and we still own a farm in the western part of the state). It's been crazy to watch from here in CA (via Facebook) all of the "regular" things they have been doing in NoDak like youth sports while we haven't even started with that stuff here in CA.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The in-laws are from Bismarck, so I'm not getting a kick. They wear masks and socially distance, but, as I've found out first hand, those things mean a lot less if others around you don't do the same.

I understand the divisive political climate we're in, but it's still really difficult to comprehend that we have a group of people who are reflexively against anything their perceived enemies want even if it will save thousands of lives. "Loving America" isn't enough. Maybe consider loving Americans.
 
godxam
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
^  smh
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Counterpoint:  Suck it, libs!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The current version of it isn't consistent, it's toothless, they haven't been given the authority, or the tools to do their jobs in a scientifically correct manner.

My daughter got tested at the end of June.  Her test was a mess of inefficiency itself.  It was one of those, "we'll contact you within 48 hours if positive, otherwise, no news is good news" sloppy messes.  Well, it turns out she was notified of a positive test five days later... after she had visited me.

So, I had to self quarantine, scheduled a future test to give the virus time to percolate, it took 8 days for my test results to come in.

I was expecting the contact tracing people to contact me, maybe find out if I was a boring retired hermit (like I am) or a maybe a cafeteria worker, cashier, teacher, and maybe ask who I'd been in contact with, to get a head start on stopping the spread?  Nope, not a word.  Who dropped the ball?  Who the hell knows.  Did the testing facility notify the CDC, did the CDC notify my state/local health department?  Did my state health department outsource the workers to a private company?

My state governor said "NH has one of the best contact tracing programs in the country" but from my point of view, that's a flat out lie.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

It's so goddamned shameful
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RainDawg: Remember when ND was bragging and ridiculing those libby lib blue states? I do.


My personal asshole acquaintance was from Utah, but yeah, basically this.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I wonder if Covidpre19 still exists?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

https://twitter.com/trvrb/status/1318​2​15793352474629?s=21
 
flemardo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Must be buttholes there a plenty if they have to tell people to notify the people around them. Seems like basic decency to tell your friends, family, and coworkers instead of letting somebody else deal with it first. I'm kind of curious about their STD rates now.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Some people might not be in your phone.  Now that the public sphere is basically unrestricted, its contacting the kids on the OTHER hockey team, or everyone who was in a certain restaurant at a certain time (at least, you'd hope it would be).
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

but, also, yes, there are a LOT of buttholes.  People refusing to get testing, refusing to quarantine, knowing they or their kids are probably sick and continuing to play sports, go to school, or go to work.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's getting really, really stupid here. I was contact traced last night. Kid has been lunching with a known positive for DAYS! Minot AFB has declared unequivocally that, "close contacts of close contacts can't get COVID." So my COVID number is absolutely 2, and likely 1. Instead of going to HPCON Charlie, they invented Bravo++. The mentality here is that COVID doesn't exist, and to say otherwise is sacrilege.

Gov. Burgum refuses to do anything meaningful, and then states in his campaign ads that he's, "leading the charge in this Pandemic".

ND was Pandemic weary before it got here. Now we collectively don't care and it's going to kill us.

/Masking up everywhere.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

His Network connectivity graph(and graphic) looks like if you basically averaged every 4 to 6 weeks of my  series....
 
