(DW)   Did you really think 2020 would pass without seeing Vegan Nazis?   (dw.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well Hitler was a vegetarian
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He looks kinda swarthy to be a Nazi.


/swarthy myself
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hitler was a vegan after all.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey! You got Nazi in my Veganism! No you got Vegan in my Nazism!

♫ Two dick groups can be punched together, nazi-vegan mother farks... ♫
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
VegaNazi
 
daychilde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate Illinois Vegan Nazis.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vegan Nazi??

Is there any other kind?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holmes looks a little, uh, tan to be calling himself a Nazi.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See a vegan nazi?
Punch a vegan nazi
And take his kale.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Well Hitler was a vegetarian


Just like Mr. Rogers.

Coincidence!? I think so.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: He looks kinda swarthy to be a Nazi.


/swarthy myself


Are they not even checking who they let in anymore?
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nazi, as in actual Nazi Party beliefs, or Nazi! as in anyone that disagrees with me?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Combustion: He looks kinda swarthy to be a Nazi.


/swarthy myself

Are they not even checking who they let in anymore?


Splitters!!
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He's supporting the Aryan master race?  What's next, a Black KKK leader?
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't all vegans Nazis at heart?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vegan Nazis? They may put up a decent blitzkrieg at first but the skinnier ones die off real fast in the winter time.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about the Vegan Police instead?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


/I don't have any Vegan Nazi memes
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Combustion: He looks kinda swarthy to be a Nazi.

/swarthy myself

Are they not even checking who they let in anymore?



What, they're going to turn away Attila the Hun?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hitler was a blessing compared to the communist Merkel, because she is planning a global genocide of 7 billion people with Gates,"

Most capitalists aren't in the business of killing off their entire customer base.  If Bill Gates kills everyone, then no one pays for Microsoft support and his stocks become worth nothing.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: [Fark user image 381x214]

He's supporting the Aryan master race?  What's next, a Black KKK leader?


bet.comView Full Size


/I do have a meme for this, however
 
T.rex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pearls before swine: dothemath: Combustion: He looks kinda swarthy to be a Nazi.

/swarthy myself

Are they not even checking who they let in anymore?


What, they're going to turn away Attila the Hun?


I mean I personally have nothing against anyone of that particular shade of brown but id say hes more mariachi than mongol.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: "Hitler was a blessing compared to the communist Merkel, because she is planning a global genocide of 7 billion people with Gates,"

Most capitalists aren't in the business of killing off their entire customer base.  If Bill Gates kills everyone, then no one pays for Microsoft support and his stocks become worth nothing.


Oil companies seem to be doing a good job of killing off their entire customer base, it's just taking a while (though you did say, "most", so oil companies would be the minority that would kill off their entire customer base for short term profits). As for Bill Gates, yeah, he wouldn't want to kill off anyone because that drops the value of his stocks in Microsoft if less customers existed.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Nazi, as in actual Nazi Party beliefs, or Nazi! as in anyone that disagrees with me?


Have you considered reading the farking article?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you think Hitler's favorite vegetables were? I'm going with rutabagas and desiccated amaranth
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: spongeboob: Well Hitler was a vegetarian

Just like Mr. Rogers.

Coincidence!? I think so.


They're both just tools of The Great Pumpkin, keeping you down until Shyamalan's trees are ready to begin the final purge.  They feed their followers on the weak amongst them, to grow strong slayers.  When the stars are right, all shall be spiced and boiled for his amusement!   Iaaaaaaaaaa!
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: pearls before swine: dothemath: Combustion: He looks kinda swarthy to be a Nazi.

/swarthy myself

Are they not even checking who they let in anymore?


What, they're going to turn away Attila the Hun?

I mean I personally have nothing against anyone of that particular shade of brown but id say hes more mariachi than mongol.


There's a lot to unpack in this exchange...a lot.

I mean....I personally have nothing against anyone who feels the need to speculate on the racial background of a nazi jackass, but I'd say such a person would reveal more about their own character than anything else.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's Turkish.


Am I the only one here whose Google is functioning right now?
 
chozo13
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: How about the Vegan Police instead?

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

/I don't have any Vegan Nazi memes


The line between those two descriptors has been pretty blurry for a while now.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't sound like he's going to be invited back to Gutten Morning Deutschland anytime soon to hawk Impossible Snitzel.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Well Hitler was a vegetarian


Yeah but, did he surf?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CthulhuCalling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow.
Vegan Nazis and the dude isnt excatly displaying the traits of the Aryan race.

You know what? I'm just going to sit over here and listen to Duran Duran. I can't even today.
 
stanhapsburg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In German language social media many call him "Avocadolf".
 
dittybopper
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: As for Bill Gates, yeah, he wouldn't want to kill off anyone because that drops the value of his stocks in Microsoft if less customers existed.


Or if fewer customers existed.

/Hey, Vegan Nazi, might as well have Grammar Nazi.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

CthulhuCalling: You know what? I'm just going to sit over here and listen to Duran Duran. I can't even today.


Good call. These snap peas are not cutting it.
Duran Duran - Hungry Like The Wolf
Youtube servwUdMGHs
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Geotpf: How about the Vegan Police instead?

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

/I don't have any Vegan Nazi memes


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roofmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Things I associate with actual vegans (not just trendy "I'm going along with my hip friends except sometimes I eat some meat when they aren't around" vegans):

Internally inconsistent yet fairly rigid belief system, anti-intellectualism, delusions of grandeur, black-and-white "with us or against us" rhetoric, moderate education, superficially clever worldview.

Things I associate with Neo-Nazis, Civil War Re-enactors, Confederate Apologists, the Alt-Right, and Mexican Nazis/Raza (yes they are a real thing, I have met them, a total boatload of grievance and crazy):

Internally inconsistent yet fairly rigid belief system, anti-intellectualism, delusions of grandeur, black-and-white "with us or against us" rhetoric, moderate education, superficially clever worldview.

There's a lot of overlap. See also: today's GOP and POTUS.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: He's Turkish.


Am I the only one here whose Google is functioning right now?


Only vegan nazis research
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

roofmonkey: Things I associate with actual vegans (not just trendy "I'm going along with my hip friends except sometimes I eat some meat when they aren't around" vegans):

Internally inconsistent yet fairly rigid belief system, anti-intellectualism, delusions of grandeur, black-and-white "with us or against us" rhetoric, moderate education, superficially clever worldview.

Things I associate with Neo-Nazis, Civil War Re-enactors, Confederate Apologists, the Alt-Right, and Mexican Nazis/Raza (yes they are a real thing, I have met them, a total boatload of grievance and crazy):

Internally inconsistent yet fairly rigid belief system, anti-intellectualism, delusions of grandeur, black-and-white "with us or against us" rhetoric, moderate education, superficially clever worldview.

There's a lot of overlap. See also: today's GOP and POTUS.


What's with the hatred for civil war reeneactors? Most of them are just middle age or older LARP nerds.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: spongeboob: Well Hitler was a vegetarian

Yeah but, did he surf?

[Fark user image image 220x340]


Charlie don't surf
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not sure why that dude is wasting his time in Germany.  He's a perfect fit for Trump's cabinet.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Evil Mackerel: spongeboob: Well Hitler was a vegetarian

Yeah but, did he surf?

[Fark user image image 220x340]

Charlie don't surf


Iconic as the statement is, I'd have to think a lot of rando Vietnamese in Da Nang would beg to differ
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: [Fark user image image 381x214]

He's supporting the Aryan master race?  What's next, a Black KKK leader?


Just asking questions myself
Indo-Aryans and the Nazi Party as a predictor for Trump's South Asian American support
 
gopats [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

spongeboob: kyleaugustus: [Fark user image image 381x214]

He's supporting the Aryan master race?  What's next, a Black KKK leader?

Just asking questions myself
Indo-Aryans and the Nazi Party as a predictor for Trump's South Asian American support


I would also see Indians (as in the British Raj) being willing to ally themselves with an enemy of Britain, virtually any enemy, so as to help their effort at Indian nationhood.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: [Fark user image 381x214]

He's supporting the Aryan master race?  What's next, a Black KKK leader?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClintBartonWannabe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Vegan Nazis, do they only eat cauliflower and potatoes?

Also this was the add when I added this comment

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Murflette: such a person would reveal more about their own character than anything else.


Really?

What does it reveal??
 
