(The Sun (Ireland))   Good Samaritan pays outrageous airline baggage fee for stressed out mom travelling with three youngins' after heartless airline won't let her on with half-filled flight   (thesun.ie) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm so old I remember when flying was a mostly pleasant experience. These days it seems like airlines do EVERYTHING in their power to make the experience as shiatty as possible.

I always imagined I would travel more as I got older and had some savings, but now it just SUCKS to fly.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I couldn't afford the 50 because I blew all my money tourist crap while on holiday during a pandemic.

Plus, what kind of an idiot doesn't make sure they have at least $1000 free on their cards before travelling to another country.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: I'm so old I remember when flying was a mostly pleasant experience. These days it seems like airlines do EVERYTHING in their power to make the experience as shiatty as possible.

I always imagined I would travel more as I got older and had some savings, but now it just SUCKS to fly.


Gather round, youngins, I'm about to regale you with a time in the late 1990s where checked bags were free, international flights included free booze, and the flight attendants walked through the cabin with hot towels for your face near the end of each flight.

They even left your ENTIRE can of Coke on your tray table, not just 2 ounces and a bunch of ice.

Yeah, yeah, it was more expensive with inflation, etc. But you typically flew a lot less frequently, so making it a special experience was more important.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

grokca: I couldn't afford the 50 because I blew all my money tourist crap while on holiday during a pandemic.

Plus, what kind of an idiot doesn't make sure they have at least $1000 free on their cards before travelling to another country.


Or, why is a mother with kids going to Ibiza in the first place? There's nothing there but night clubs and bars and so on.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: grokca: I couldn't afford the 50 because I blew all my money tourist crap while on holiday during a pandemic.

Plus, what kind of an idiot doesn't make sure they have at least $1000 free on their cards before travelling to another country.

Or, why is a mother with kids going to Ibiza in the first place? There's nothing there but night clubs and bars and so on.


I'm sure the hotel rooms have locks on the doors and free WiFi to occupy the kiddies.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd have to see what size this bag is that she was trying to bring as a carry-on before I pass judgement.  Conveniently not shown in any pictures on that site...
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And she blew him three times.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
stinkynuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick! Some lady at my work threw away trash that was on the ground. NOT EVEN HER JOB! HEADLINE NEWS


"SUN is there!"
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He may be a good Samaritan, but he's shiat at mask-wearing.  That nose is hangin' free.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew without even looking that this would be Ryanair. I once boarded one of their planes wearing a coat in the capacious pockets of which I had squirreled away two pairs of shoes, a netbook, four printed books, a bottle of wine (those were the days), a spare pair of trousers and a few other odds and ends. I could hardly stand up, but any one of those items in my bag would have cost me at least £100.

Ryanair are unmitigated bastards.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the airline charged him the standard None of Your Business, Hey We Were Going Have Her Tased, and Embarrassing Us in Front of the Whole World fees.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ryan Air sucks. All discount airlines do. The only way that you save money on them is if you have no baggage and carry only a backpack and don't want anything to eat or drink. And there is no entertainment and the seats are even smaller and closer together than other airlines.

CSB: I talked Air France into waiving the fee for an oversized package from Paris to Detroit. I think they were caught off guard by an American passport holder speaking fluent French.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what we wanted.  An absolute race to the bottom for air fare prices.  We will happily add a lay over and no checked baggage if it means that flight costs $10 less on your aggregator of choice.  While I feel for this individual person, and the guy that chipped in is a good guy, we did this to ourselves.

If there is one thing I learned while living in Europe, you never fly Ryan Air if you plan on carrying more than a half-filled backpack.  Take a damn train.  It's Spirit, here in the US.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: SpectroBoy: I'm so old I remember when flying was a mostly pleasant experience. These days it seems like airlines do EVERYTHING in their power to make the experience as shiatty as possible.

I always imagined I would travel more as I got older and had some savings, but now it just SUCKS to fly.

Gather round, youngins, I'm about to regale you with a time in the late 1990s where checked bags were free, international flights included free booze, and the flight attendants walked through the cabin with hot towels for your face near the end of each flight.

They even left your ENTIRE can of Coke on your tray table, not just 2 ounces and a bunch of ice.

Yeah, yeah, it was more expensive with inflation, etc. But you typically flew a lot less frequently, so making it a special experience was more important.


Heck, it was something that you looked forward to.  Before my time, people would even get dressed up to go flying and would be appalled if you were next to them wearing a wife beater and flip flops.

My drive vs fly decision used to be a 4 hour drive.  Now it's from 8-12 depending on how many people are going and where the final destination is relative to the closest airport unless the alternative is going by boat.

Though people shouldn't be upset at Ryan Air.  Their entire business model is to sell you $5 seats and then nail you with fees.  It's kind of like playing kissy with a copper head and then being shocked, SHOCKED I SAY, that you get newly pierced lips.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: I couldn't afford the 50 because I blew all my money tourist crap while on holiday during a pandemic.

Plus, what kind of an idiot doesn't make sure they have at least $1000 free on their cards before travelling to another country.


This I aint rich but when I travel to Colombia i have a 1000 saved over my spending money and 200 in cash in my shoe with a spare debit card.

I also weigh my luggage.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget it, Jake; it's The Sun
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eddie_irvine: I talked Air France into waiving the fee for an oversized package from Paris to Detroit


Ooooh, youve been to Detroit.
 
Lusiphur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what? No. fark this guy, and fark this mom. Carryon rules are pretty farking clear, and if you can't be arsed to read and understand them, you shouldn't be getting on a plane, because these are the people who make flying miserable.

Not the security. Not the airport staff. Not the flight attendants. It's the walking mozarella sticks who fly once a decade and think that the rules don't apply to them. They're the ones that take forever in security because they didn't bother taking their shoes off and then argue with the security guard about why they should be allowed to carry their giant bottle of water. They're the ones who hold up boarding, blocking the boarding line and trying to cut ahead when Group 1 is called even though they're in group 10F. They're the ones who take forever to get to their seats and cause a line because they absolutely need to get 10 things out of their stowed carryon before they can sit the fark down, and they're the ones with a clearly-non-compliant carry-on that takes up the entire area so that no one else's shiat fits. And they're the ones who fark up deplaning because they desperately need to get off the plane first and will push through the line instead of waiting in an orderly fashion, and then walk slow as shiat through the airport 5 abreast blocking the entire walkway.

Flying is only unpleasant if you don't know what you're doing, and when you don't know what you're doing, you make it unpleasant for everyone else. So figure this shiat out or stay home.
 
breadman [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: grokca: I couldn't afford the 50 because I blew all my money tourist crap while on holiday during a pandemic.

Plus, what kind of an idiot doesn't make sure they have at least $1000 free on their cards before travelling to another country.

Or, why is a mother with kids going to Ibiza in the first place? There's nothing there but night clubs and bars and so on.


The story doesn't say. There's a lot of people living on Ibiza, maybe she had to attend to a family crisis? Funeral? Helping care for a dying parent? Lot's of good reasons, I wouldn't assume she was on holiday at a time like this. Oh wait sorry I forgot this was Fark.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lusiphur: You know what? No. fark this guy, and fark this mom. Carryon rules are pretty farking clear, and if you can't be arsed to read and understand them, you shouldn't be getting on a plane, because these are the people who make flying miserable.

Not the security. Not the airport staff. Not the flight attendants. It's the walking mozarella sticks who fly once a decade and think that the rules don't apply to them. They're the ones that take forever in security because they didn't bother taking their shoes off and then argue with the security guard about why they should be allowed to carry their giant bottle of water. They're the ones who hold up boarding, blocking the boarding line and trying to cut ahead when Group 1 is called even though they're in group 10F. They're the ones who take forever to get to their seats and cause a line because they absolutely need to get 10 things out of their stowed carryon before they can sit the fark down, and they're the ones with a clearly-non-compliant carry-on that takes up the entire area so that no one else's shiat fits. And they're the ones who fark up deplaning because they desperately need to get off the plane first and will push through the line instead of waiting in an orderly fashion, and then walk slow as shiat through the airport 5 abreast blocking the entire walkway.

Flying is only unpleasant if you don't know what you're doing, and when you don't know what you're doing, you make it unpleasant for everyone else. So figure this shiat out or stay home.


No, please - tell us how you really feel.
 
Lusiphur
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Lusiphur: You know what? No. fark this guy, and fark this mom. Carryon rules are pretty farking clear, and if you can't be arsed to read and understand them, you shouldn't be getting on a plane, because these are the people who make flying miserable.

Not the security. Not the airport staff. Not the flight attendants. It's the walking mozarella sticks who fly once a decade and think that the rules don't apply to them. They're the ones that take forever in security because they didn't bother taking their shoes off and then argue with the security guard about why they should be allowed to carry their giant bottle of water. They're the ones who hold up boarding, blocking the boarding line and trying to cut ahead when Group 1 is called even though they're in group 10F. They're the ones who take forever to get to their seats and cause a line because they absolutely need to get 10 things out of their stowed carryon before they can sit the fark down, and they're the ones with a clearly-non-compliant carry-on that takes up the entire area so that no one else's shiat fits. And they're the ones who fark up deplaning because they desperately need to get off the plane first and will push through the line instead of waiting in an orderly fashion, and then walk slow as shiat through the airport 5 abreast blocking the entire walkway.

Flying is only unpleasant if you don't know what you're doing, and when you don't know what you're doing, you make it unpleasant for everyone else. So figure this shiat out or stay home.

No, please - tell us how you really feel.


Travelling since the COVID pandemic began has been so pleasant, because it's almost exclusively business travelers and people who have to be on a plane. I was in PHL about two weeks ago, and the security line stretched basically across the entire terminal because they only had two checkpoints open. It took literally 15 minutes to get through because everyone got up to the screeners and knew what they were doing.

I fly a good bit for work, though not as much as some. If you want to see what flying can be like, take a business-traveler-oriented flight. Like a 6:30 AM from NYC to DC. It's night and day compared to the shiatshow most people are familiar with.
 
DFTM
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
?

Lusiphur: You know what? No. fark this guy, and fark this mom. Carryon rules are pretty farking clear, and if you can't be arsed to read and understand them, you shouldn't be getting on a plane, because these are the people who make flying miserable.

Not the security. Not the airport staff. Not the flight attendants. It's the walking mozarella sticks who fly once a decade and think that the rules don't apply to them. They're the ones that take forever in security because they didn't bother taking their shoes off and then argue with the security guar

.... blah blah blah.....

Awww someone needs a hug...
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Lusiphur: Flying is only unpleasant if you don't know what you're doing, and when you don't know what you're doing, you make it unpleasant for everyone else. So figure this shiat out or stay home.


Yeah, no.

Been flying since 1967 (when i was 11 and yeah, got dressed up for the flight from Kansas City to San Fransisco)...it used to be pleasant.   Now I'll only fly if I have to go to AK or HI, because, well, there isn't an alternative.

We did have a nice flight on Hawaiian Air, but we splurged for first-class, but with the golf clubs and extra stuff for our son who was stationed in HI, it almost paid for itself (no baggage fees).   Other than that, being crammed into cattle class for hours...no, not pleasant at all.  And that doesn't include the crazy airport crap on top of it.

Alaska Airlines sucks huge donkey balls, at least in Alaska, which they treat like a red-headed stepchild, even thought they made their bones there.   I try to avoid them as much as possible.  Right before TWA went under I was on a red eye from Anchorage to Seattle.  In the middle of night, the s]flight attendant asked if I wanted a sandwich, as I was awake.   I was floored.  It was a great sandwich, too.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
eddie_irvine:
CSB: I talked Air France into waiving the fee for an oversized package from Paris to Detroit.


Bragging about the size of your package is no way to go through life son.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: This is what we wanted.  An absolute race to the bottom for air fare prices.  We will happily add a lay over and no checked baggage if it means that flight costs $10 less on your aggregator of choice.  While I feel for this individual person, and the guy that chipped in is a good guy, we did this to ourselves.

If there is one thing I learned while living in Europe, you never fly Ryan Air if you plan on carrying more than a half-filled backpack.  Take a damn train.  It's Spirit, here in the US.


Yep. I've flown Spirit out of Tampa a few times now. Sucks major ass. Just don't bring more than a backpack and wear ALL the clothes you plan on bringing before boarding.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

oukewldave: I'd have to see what size this bag is that she was trying to bring as a carry-on before I pass judgement.  Conveniently not shown in any pictures on that site...


This.

Ridiculous fee or not, those charges are clearly explained along with the dimensions for bags acceptable for carry on.  I have to assume airports still have the tubular metal cage thing I've always seen where if the bag fits it's fine for carry on, if it doesn't fit it's not.

Headline..."half-filled flight." It has nothing to do with anything, rules are rules and it was enforced by airport staff, not the airline.  Airport staff DGAF about how full the flight is and and they wouldn't know in the first place.

/TFA is USDA Grade A whining
 
zencanuck
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: dj_bigbird: grokca: I couldn't afford the 50 because I blew all my money tourist crap while on holiday during a pandemic.

Plus, what kind of an idiot doesn't make sure they have at least $1000 free on their cards before travelling to another country.

Or, why is a mother with kids going to Ibiza in the first place? There's nothing there but night clubs and bars and so on.

I'm sure the hotel rooms have locks on the doors and free WiFi to occupy the kiddies.


Maddie McCann's parents are regretting this strategy...
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lusiphur: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Lusiphur: You know what? No. fark this guy, and fark this mom. Carryon rules are pretty farking clear, and if you can't be arsed to read and understand them, you shouldn't be getting on a plane, because these are the people who make flying miserable.

Not the security. Not the airport staff. Not the flight attendants. It's the walking mozarella sticks who fly once a decade and think that the rules don't apply to them. They're the ones that take forever in security because they didn't bother taking their shoes off and then argue with the security guard about why they should be allowed to carry their giant bottle of water. They're the ones who hold up boarding, blocking the boarding line and trying to cut ahead when Group 1 is called even though they're in group 10F. They're the ones who take forever to get to their seats and cause a line because they absolutely need to get 10 things out of their stowed carryon before they can sit the fark down, and they're the ones with a clearly-non-compliant carry-on that takes up the entire area so that no one else's shiat fits. And they're the ones who fark up deplaning because they desperately need to get off the plane first and will push through the line instead of waiting in an orderly fashion, and then walk slow as shiat through the airport 5 abreast blocking the entire walkway.

Flying is only unpleasant if you don't know what you're doing, and when you don't know what you're doing, you make it unpleasant for everyone else. So figure this shiat out or stay home.

No, please - tell us how you really feel.

Travelling since the COVID pandemic began has been so pleasant, because it's almost exclusively business travelers and people who have to be on a plane. I was in PHL about two weeks ago, and the security line stretched basically across the entire terminal because they only had two checkpoints open. It took literally 15 minutes to get through because everyone got up to the screeners and knew what they were d ...


Long ago I was in the travel industry.  There are 'tourists' and there are 'travelers'.  Tourists suck and are often unprepared and seem to leave their brains at home with that big bowl of cat food for fluffy.  Travelers know what they're doing, are prepared, and generally low maintenance.

/There are exceptions to both, of course
 
ng2810
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

breadman: dj_bigbird: grokca: I couldn't afford the 50 because I blew all my money tourist crap while on holiday during a pandemic.

Plus, what kind of an idiot doesn't make sure they have at least $1000 free on their cards before travelling to another country.

Or, why is a mother with kids going to Ibiza in the first place? There's nothing there but night clubs and bars and so on.

The story doesn't say. There's a lot of people living on Ibiza, maybe she had to attend to a family crisis? Funeral? Helping care for a dying parent? Lot's of good reasons, I wouldn't assume she was on holiday at a time like this. Oh wait sorry I forgot this was Fark.


This.

I traveled internationally (US to SE Asia) with two children under the age of 5 to attend to my grandmothers funeral and introduce the kids to their blood relatives for the first time. I had a competent teenager helping me and it was still a hassle.

I absolutely sympathize with the mother. Essential travel with youngsters during normal times was tough. Add the Pandemic and shiatty new airline regulations/fees...yikes.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lusiphur: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Lusiphur: You know what? No. fark this guy, and fark this mom. Carryon rules are pretty farking clear, and if you can't be arsed to read and understand them, you shouldn't be getting on a plane, because these are the people who make flying miserable.

Not the security. Not the airport staff. Not the flight attendants. It's the walking mozarella sticks who fly once a decade and think that the rules don't apply to them. They're the ones that take forever in security because they didn't bother taking their shoes off and then argue with the security guard about why they should be allowed to carry their giant bottle of water. They're the ones who hold up boarding, blocking the boarding line and trying to cut ahead when Group 1 is called even though they're in group 10F. They're the ones who take forever to get to their seats and cause a line because they absolutely need to get 10 things out of their stowed carryon before they can sit the fark down, and they're the ones with a clearly-non-compliant carry-on that takes up the entire area so that no one else's shiat fits. And they're the ones who fark up deplaning because they desperately need to get off the plane first and will push through the line instead of waiting in an orderly fashion, and then walk slow as shiat through the airport 5 abreast blocking the entire walkway.

Flying is only unpleasant if you don't know what you're doing, and when you don't know what you're doing, you make it unpleasant for everyone else. So figure this shiat out or stay home.

No, please - tell us how you really feel.

Travelling since the COVID pandemic began has been so pleasant, because it's almost exclusively business travelers and people who have to be on a plane. I was in PHL about two weeks ago, and the security line stretched basically across the entire terminal because they only had two checkpoints open. It took literally 15 minutes to get through because everyone got up to the screeners and knew what they were d ...


Close family member works for an airline. That last bit is precisely what we do.

And for the record- I wasn't actually disagreeing with you. I've seen everything you've described in your original post.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

grokca: I couldn't afford the 50 because I blew all my money tourist crap while on holiday during a pandemic.

Plus, what kind of an idiot doesn't make sure they have at least $1000 free on their cards before travelling to another country.


Right. Because if you don't have that then you shouldn't be allowed to travel. Stay home stupid poor people. Are you always this critical of people because they don't measure up to your imaginary requirements for existing?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good on this guy. I hope karma rewards him.
 
Salmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Good on this guy. I hope karma rewards him.


I'm sure she did.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is anyone saying what an awesome guy this is?  I hope my boys would do the same.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I'm so old I remember when flying was a mostly pleasant experience. These days it seems like airlines do EVERYTHING in their power to make the experience as shiatty as possible.

I always imagined I would travel more as I got older and had some savings, but now it just SUCKS to fly.


The more I've had to fly over the past decade, the more I enjoy taking the train.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: grokca: I couldn't afford the 50 because I blew all my money tourist crap while on holiday during a pandemic.

Plus, what kind of an idiot doesn't make sure they have at least $1000 free on their cards before travelling to another country.

Right. Because if you don't have that then you shouldn't be allowed to travel. Stay home stupid poor people. Are you always this critical of people because they don't measure up to your imaginary requirements for existing?


It's contentious now to say "Broke people shouldn't travel?"
 
Watubi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you choose the airline based on the lowest advertised price.  Everyone complains about airline service, but no one seems to care at the point of purchase.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's a bad sign when we're white knighting Ryanair of all companies.

The people who charge you more than your entire ticket to print a boarding pass
 
daychilde
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lusiphur: You know what? No. fark this guy, and fark this mom.


Well, I mean, yes, but also no. But also yes. And no.

As others have noted, the market spoke. Demand for "full service" airlines went down and "discount" airlines has gone up. I've only flown once in my life, but even I know this. It's pretty common knowledge.

Ryanair in particular has a reputation for nickle-and-diming every little thing. So people should know that going in.

So fark the mother, sure.

On the other hand, it doesn't say she was crying or whining or complaining, just got a surprise that her bag that she clearly thought was going to be fine wasn't. And before it came to any further problems, someone else stepped in and paid the fee, ending her having to decide what to do. We don't know if she could pay or not; either is possible.

So... also don't fark the mother.

And fark the various discount airlines, especially Ryanair, for being pricks in general, but it *is* what the market demands, even if people also hate it. But they still fly them, even if they profess to hate them. So don't fark the discount airlines.

But all of that aside, fark The Sun. Shiatty news.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.