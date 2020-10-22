 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Turkey leads giant regional cluster fark of mercenaries and drones against Armenians   (nypost.com) divider line
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump gave $100 million in military aid to Azerbaijan
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in time for Thanksgiving.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turkey vs. Armenians?  Yeah, based on history I'm sure this will work out just fine.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember all that work Putin was doing to pull Turkey away from NATO? If Putin steps up to help his Armenian allies, it will all be undone. NATO and the EU will also tread lightly. Turkey is currently world champion of playing both sides 3D chess. It has a free hand to do whatever da fark it want and everyone walks on eggshells in dealing with them.

Ultimately, they have no plans to sise with Russia. So they are playing both sides but one side is getting more play. Good jerb, Putin.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Did they use a Dell Inspiron Biden edition, NYP?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I could use a new fez.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
NY Post tag?  Let me guess; they got this story off a laptop delivered to them by Armen Sarkissian's political advisor.
 
Juc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Guess they want to have another genocide that they'll pretend didn't happen.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And the MSM doesnt talk about it or calls it a war, just a conflict... so people dont take it seriously and have to do something about it.

Its a farking disgrace. Erdogan should have been overthrown by NATO when he staged his coup against himself to go full dictator back in 2016.

NATO is farking useless if they wont even defend their own allies from dictators taking over their member states.
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is there a website or something where I can donate money to these people?

I want to hurt the country that made the Kardashians.

Id also be in favor of letting them come to America to make war.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: Trump gave $100 million in military aid to Azerbaijan


Can't let Ivanka's Iranian Guard -funded Trump Tower Azerbaijan get scratched now can we?

'
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, you have to realize that killing Armenians is an important cultural tradition for the Turks
 
godxam
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
repeat from 1915?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lolmao500: And the MSM doesnt talk about it or calls it a war, just a conflict... so people dont take it seriously and have to do something about it.

Its a farking disgrace. Erdogan should have been overthrown by NATO when he staged his coup against himself to go full dictator back in 2016.

NATO is farking useless if they wont even defend their own allies from dictators taking over their member states.


Well, I get that, I do, I'm Greek and the Armenians have been farked with, without relief, for a century now and without any international intervention.  But, it's not a full war yet, there are attacks interspersed with cease-fires, and Turkey is giving military aid but not openly fighting alongside Azerbaijan, so I think it's pretty normal, and precise, to call this a "conflict" rather than a war. NYT also does it, and I'm pretty sure they aren't in the tank for Turkey: https://www.nytimes.com/artic​le/armeni​an-azerbaijan-conflict.html
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Never again" cry the Israelis, as they sell drones and other weapons to the Azeris and Turks who are intent on finishing their genocide.
 
