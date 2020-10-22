 Skip to content
(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Judge dismisses 3rd-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin, the cop who sat on George Floyd's neck   (ajc.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sat" because "Taking a knee" is too politicized.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta get those riots going again before the election to scare all the white women and help Trump.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dismissed the 3rd, but kept the 2nd, ensuring he will get acquitted at trial.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby and the article both get a 10/10 in trolling or missed that by removing this but leaving the more significant charges this is a pretty big loss for the defendant who can't argue for a lesser conviction
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he provide any justification for doing so?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Gotta get those riots going again before the election to scare all the white women and help Trump.


Read the article or at least this part

Judge Peter Cahill also ruled Chauvin's second-degree murder and manslaughter charges will remain.
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Subby and the article both get a 10/10 in trolling or missed that by removing this but leaving the more significant charges this is a pretty big loss for the defendant who can't argue for a lesser conviction


Subby here.

The other charges remain, and he could very easily be acquitted.  Look what happened with the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter four days after Floyd's death. The charge was upgraded to second-degree murder


So the third degree charge was upgraded, then dropped. Is there a problem here?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Dismissed the 3rd, but kept the 2nd, ensuring he will get acquitted at trial.


ACAB and apparently they are allowed to kill you on video now.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Did he provide any justification for doing so?


Thin blue line man!
Do you WANT anarchy!?!?!?!

/derp
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: FTA: Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter four days after Floyd's death. The charge was upgraded to second-degree murder


So the third degree charge was upgraded, then dropped. Is there a problem here?


Yes. It's a common practice in LEO cases, upgrading them to the more difficult to prove charge.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Badmoodman: FTA: Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter four days after Floyd's death. The charge was upgraded to second-degree murder


So the third degree charge was upgraded, then dropped. Is there a problem here?

Yes. It's a common practice in LEO cases, upgrading them to the more difficult to prove charge.



Ahh, so essentially, bigger risk, bigger "reward."
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: FTA: Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter four days after Floyd's death. The charge was upgraded to second-degree murder


So the third degree charge was upgraded, then dropped. Is there a problem here?


Galileo's Daughter: spongeboob: Subby and the article both get a 10/10 in trolling or missed that by removing this but leaving the more significant charges this is a pretty big loss for the defendant who can't argue for a lesser conviction

Subby here.

The other charges remain, and he could very easily be acquitted.  Look what happened with the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case.


The change to 2nd degree murder is a big deal, and based on MN definitions, he may be acquitted.  Remember the case of an illegal immigrant in CA who picked up a gun that was laying on the ground, it went off due to a hair trigger modification, and accidentally killed a woman?  The guy even said to effect: "I'm guilty, this was an accident".

He is free because the charge was 1st degree murder, which in CA means premeditated with intent to kill (or some such thing).  He would have probably plead guilty to manslaughter (much lower prison term), but since the DA went with 1st degree charges (25 to life or something), he plead not guilty.  Because what happened didn't meet the definition of 1st degree murder, he was found not guilty.

https://www.hg.org/legal-articles/murd​er-charges-in-minnesota-43141
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: GardenWeasel: Badmoodman: FTA: Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter four days after Floyd's death. The charge was upgraded to second-degree murder


So the third degree charge was upgraded, then dropped. Is there a problem here?

Yes. It's a common practice in LEO cases, upgrading them to the more difficult to prove charge.


Ahh, so essentially, bigger risk, bigger "reward."


Second-Degree Murder
Second-degree murder can be an intentional killing, but it is not as serious as first-degree murder. Second degree murder can be charged when a defendant intentionally kills another human being but the murder is not premediated. Second-degree murder may result when a person kills out of an intense emotional response or impulse. Additionally, killing someone during a drive-by shooting, killing someone during the commission of a crime that is not sexual assault or killing someone unintentionally while intended to inflict great physical harm to a victim for whom an order of protection was obtained can result in second-degree murder charges. Second-degree murder has a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.

Third-Degree Murder
This murder is not based on having the intent to kill. Third-degree murder is often charged as a depraved heart or mind crime. This charge can arise when a person fires a gun in a crowd without intending to kill anyone, for example. Murder is charged when a person is killed and the defendant has an indifference to the sanctity of human life. This charge may also result if a person sells bad drugs. The maximum penalty for murder is up to 25 years in prison. If the death resulted because of a Schedule I or II drug sale, a fine of up to $40,000 may result.

Voluntary Manslaughter
Voluntary manslaughter charges may be imposed rather than murder charges when a defendant commits a murder due to being provoked by an intense emotional response. This is often referred to as a "crime of passion." Other situations may result in this charge when the defendant unintentionally causes another person's death because of distributing a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance. Voluntary manslaughter carries with it a maximum punishment of 15 years imprisonment and fines up to $30,000.

Involuntary Manslaughter
Involuntary manslaughter is essentially a killing based on negligence. For example, mistaking a person as an animal while hunting and shooting him or her. Child neglect that results in death may be charged as involuntary manslaughter. Vehicular homicide in which the negligent operation of a vehicle results in the death of another can also be charged in this way. Maximum penalties for these types of crimes can include up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

The key definition here is intent. Chauvin will walk on the murder charge.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: spongeboob: Subby and the article both get a 10/10 in trolling or missed that by removing this but leaving the more significant charges this is a pretty big loss for the defendant who can't argue for a lesser conviction

Subby here.

The other charges remain, and he could very easily be acquitted.  Look what happened with the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case.


They never got a chance to charge them with murder there.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
voluntary manslaughter sounds like the sticking charge.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I should open a riot gear store. Business is going to be good today.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Walker: Gotta get those riots going again before the election to scare all the white women and help Trump.

Read the article or at least this part

Judge Peter Cahill also ruled Chauvin's second-degree murder and manslaughter charges will remain.


Read GardenWeasel's comments.
Intent is hard to prove, so he'll walk.
 
stinkynuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good. Because it wasn't murder. Also, wasn't sitting. Get your misinformation straight
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Look what happened with the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case.


According to at least one juror, greater charges were never presented.
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: FTA: Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter four days after Floyd's death. The charge was upgraded to second-degree murder


So the third degree charge was upgraded, then dropped. Is there a problem here?


Yes. Prosecutors now can't instruct on "lesser included" charges. So it's all or nothing. If the jury isn't convinced on second degree, he walks.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And this is why I have no problem with protestors looting. No justice, no peace.
 
chewd
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Time to burn down a few more police stations.
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Justice is dead in the USA. If you don't believe it now you will in a few months.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Also if I remember correctly the only way they could charge the others as accessories was if he was charged with second degree murder and that was part of the reason that happened in the first place.

Which one legal analyst a while was was gonna make it harder to convict any of them
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TheraTx: voluntary manslaughter sounds like the sticking charge.


Involuntary, due to negligence. That takes intent and feelings out of it.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
well yeah, as long as you're a white cop killing minorities is completely legal. When every case of it is given an obvious pass pretending otherwise is just naive. Seems the only way it ever seems to be illegal, again going by a documented history as a metric, is if the victim is white and the cop is not. time to stop pretending that reality is now what it very obviously is.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What possible reason could there be for dismissing a stacked Murder 3 charge, other than to ensure an acquittal on murder?  How can anyone possibly reach the conclusion that manslaughter and Murder 2 are on the table, but depraved indifference is not?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
not defending the cop, but how is it that you can be charged with several offenses for what is basiclly the same thing.  he killed a guy so lets charge him with capitol murder, murder 1, murder 2, voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, ect. and be guilty of one or more of them and have each of those have sentances that you can stack together.  that doesn't seem fair.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: And this is why I have no problem with protestors looting. No justice, no peace.


As long as your shiat is being stolen or burned.
Typical NIMBY internet activist.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe some of the Fark Lawyers in this thread can tell us if Minnesota allows conviction on lesser included offenses.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The family's autopsy differs from the official autopsy as described in a criminal complaint against the officer. That autopsy included the effects of being restrained, along with underlying health issues and potential intoxicants in Floyd's system, but also said it found nothing "to support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation."

If you claim that kneeling on a man's trachea with the full weight of your body won't inevitably lead to that man's death, then you're either lying or you're a fool. That was a slow, sadistic murder, carried out in full view of multiple witnesses and recorded on camera. It was the act of someone who was absolutely CERTAIN that he would face NO consequences for his actions.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Also if I remember correctly the only way they could charge the others as accessories was if he was charged with second degree murder and that was part of the reason that happened in the first place.


If that's the rationale, the judge would have had to dismiss manslaughter too.  I'm not buying it.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: not defending the cop, but how is it that you can be charged with several offenses for what is basiclly the same thing.  he killed a guy so lets charge him with capitol murder, murder 1, murder 2, voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, ect. and be guilty of one or more of them and have each of those have sentances that you can stack together.  that doesn't seem fair.


You're confused.  He can only be convicted of one of those charges, and sentenced to one prison term.  They charge multiple crimes so the jury can pick the one that fits the evidence.
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In a way I kind of agree with this.

I mean we are the ones who took a guy with 18 months of junior college criminal justice classes and a crossfit membership, gave him a gun, no training and said "Go fix society's problems".

These dummies screaming about taking money away from the po-lice are only asking for more. Or worse.
If anything we need to spend 4 or 5 times as much on cop salaries to attract better candidates.
 
stuffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good time to up your fire insurance.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Dismissed the 3rd, but kept the 2nd, ensuring he will get acquitted at trial.


Not necessarily, because manslaughter is still on the table.

And manslaughter is probably the appropriate thing to convict him of.  Personally I'm not a fan of "throw ever charge at a person to see what sticks".

In reading the Minnesota statutes though, I think the judge erred.   It doesn't seem like 2nd Degree Murder applies:
https://law.justia.com/codes/minnesot​a​/2014/chapters-609-624/chapter-609/sec​tion-609.19/

609.19 MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE.
§
Subdivision 1. Intentional murder; drive-by shootings.
Whoever does either of the following is guilty of murder in the second degree and may be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than 40 years:
(1) causes the death of a human being with intent to effect the death of that person or another, but without premeditation; or
(2) causes the death of a human being while committing or attempting to commit a drive-by shooting in violation of section 609.66, subdivision 1e, under circumstances other than those described in section 609.185, clause (3).
§
Subd. 2. Unintentional murders.
Whoever does either of the following is guilty of unintentional murder in the second degree and may be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than 40 years:
(1) causes the death of a human being, without intent to effect the death of any person, while committing or attempting to commit a felony offense other than criminal sexual conduct in the first or second degree with force or violence or a drive-by shooting; or
(2) causes the death of a human being without intent to effect the death of any person, while intentionally inflicting or attempting to inflict bodily harm upon the victim, when the perpetrator is restrained under an order for protection and the victim is a person designated to receive protection under the order. As used in this clause, "order for protection" includes an order for protection issued under chapter 518B; a harassment restraining order issued under section 609.748; a court order setting conditions of pretrial release or conditions of a criminal sentence or juvenile court disposition; a restraining order issued in a marriage dissolution action; and any order issued by a court of another state or of the United States that is similar to any of these orders.

The reasons why I don't think it applies are this:
Subdivision 1.
1. I don't think Chauvin intended to kill Floyd.
2. It wasn't a drive-by shooting.
Subdivision 2.
1. Chauvin wasn't attempting to commit a separate felony offense.
2. Floyd didn't have an order of protection against Chauvin, so this doesn't apply.

But 3rd Degree Murder certainly would, specifically this part:
https://law.justia.com/codes/minnesot​a​/2014/chapters-609-624/chapter-609/sec​tion-609.195/

609.195 MURDER IN THE THIRD DEGREE.
(a) Whoever, without intent to effect the death of any person, causes the death of another by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life, is guilty of murder in the third degree and may be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than 25 years.

https://law.justia.com/codes/minnesot​a​/2014/chapters-609-624/chapter-609/sec​tion-609.20/
609.20 MANSLAUGHTER IN THE FIRST DEGREE.
Whoever does any of the following is guilty of manslaughter in the first degree and may be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than 15 years or to payment of a fine of not more than $30,000, or both:
(1) intentionally causes the death of another person in the heat of passion provoked by such words or acts of another as would provoke a person of ordinary self-control under like circumstances, provided that the crying of a child does not constitute provocation;
(2) violates section 609.224 and causes the death of another or causes the death of another in committing or attempting to commit a misdemeanor or gross misdemeanor offense with such force and violence that death of or great bodily harm to any person was reasonably foreseeable, and murder in the first or second degree was not committed thereby;

Section 609.224 is Assault in the Fifth Degree.

The slam dunk though, should be Manslaughter in the Second Degree:

https://law.justia.com/codes/minnesot​a​/2014/chapters-609-624/chapter-609/sec​tion-609.205/

609.205 MANSLAUGHTER IN THE SECOND DEGREE.
A person who causes the death of another by any of the following means is guilty of manslaughter in the second degree and may be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than ten years or to payment of a fine of not more than $20,000, or both:
(1) by the person's culpable negligence whereby the person creates an unreasonable risk, and consciously takes chances of causing death or great bodily harm to another;

I think that's pretty easy to prove, based upon the evidence.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dismissed without any legitimate grounds? You got to be farking kidding me
This bears all the hallmarks of something coming from the top down.. i.e. Bill Barr
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Charge him with whatever the fark you want but if he goes free after killing a guy by kneeling on his neck for 9 minutes, the city deserves whatever it gets next.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: And this is why I have no problem with protestors looting. No justice, no peace.


Show me pictures of your stuff so I can decide whether I've gotten enough justice or not.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Subby and the article both get a 10/10 in trolling or missed that by removing this but leaving the more significant charges this is a pretty big loss for the defendant who can't argue for a lesser conviction


In court things work the other way round from what you have imagined here.

The more serious the charge the harder the burden of proof is to prove it.
It is easier to get off of more serious chargers on minor technicalities, or way more challenging to prove something like, intent. Than it is to get somoen for a mistake we recognize was a mistake, but they ought not to have made the mistake.
Stuff like manslaughter is much harder to get off of because the only burden of proof is poor judgement that led to bad outcomes.

Not that we want this jack rag drip walking the streets or getting food, shelter and water on our dime in jail.
But the actual tract of how court works is, the more serious the chargers the harder it will be to get a conviction, and the easier it may be to find technicalities to have a case dismissed / charges dropped.
 
chewd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When the people find they have no legitimate path to justice, they will use another path instead.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Walker: Gotta get those riots going again before the election to scare all the white women and help Trump.

Read the article or at least this part

Judge Peter Cahill also ruled Chauvin's second-degree murder and manslaughter charges will remain.


Unfortunately this also has the added effects of raising the burden of proof the government has at trial, and increasing the possibility of an acquittal.
When you increase the prize, you also increase the probability of loss. If convicted, he will get more time in prison. But that also means that the hill leading to that conviction just got steeper for the prosecution.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Subby and the article both get a 10/10 in trolling or missed that by removing this but leaving the more significant charges this is a pretty big loss for the defendant who can't argue for a lesser conviction


In essence, this POV you have.

You are being played, this is a rigged game and you haven't figured out that the fix is what you believe is good for you, when ti is in fact how justice is undermined and racism is kept alive.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Dismissed the 3rd, but kept the 2nd, ensuring he will get acquitted at trial.


This is the AG's fault. Second degree was just political. Third degree was the correct charge.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Subby and the article both get a 10/10 in trolling or missed that by removing this but leaving the more significant charges this is a pretty big loss for the defendant who can't argue for a lesser conviction


No, the manslaughter remains as lesser included. That seems the likely outcome now.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How the hell did he get out on bail anyway? In Maryland if you're charged with murder there is no bail or bond for you whatsoever.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: How the hell did he get out on bail anyway? In Maryland if you're charged with murder there is no bail or bond for you whatsoever.


Probably because it isn't Maryland law governing bail.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Got love this idea that torturing someone into compliance is okay.
 
