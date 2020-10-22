 Skip to content
(CBC)   Raise your hand if your country isn't seeing massive spikes in COVID-19 cases...woah, not so fast there Canada   (cbc.ca)
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The USA does not have a monopoly on morans.   There was a Reddit thread with people biatching about Trick or Treating being canceled.  I was 8 years old my first Halloween in Ottawa when there were troops in the streets and Trick or Treating was canceled, we were not scarred in any way by not loading up on sugar for one year.  I imagine local dentists were upset though.

Kids are in school spreading covid to their classmates, teachers, parents and siblings. People STILL biatch about having to wear masks.  Wilful stupidity is going to be the end of civilization, one way or another (still have money on the Orange menace nuking someone before he's out, just so he can)
 
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you see Canada as a county now
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So the wheels are fallin' off the bus
- or to put it in local seasonal terms "the track is fallin' off the sled".
Anyhoo we have to once again remind Dan of the ice-fishing hut flatulence policy
- especially in this era of "infected moisture spread via sharting". It will be awkward.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, we know. That's why our governments are putting stricter policies in place in hot spots.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just stay out of The Atlantic Bubble until after Christmas. In fact, let's flood the marshes and keep everyone out.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mollari: The USA does not have a monopoly on morans.   There was a Reddit thread with people biatching about Trick or Treating being canceled.  I was 8 years old my first Halloween in Ottawa when there were troops in the streets and Trick or Treating was canceled, we were not scarred in any way by not loading up on sugar for one year.  I imagine local dentists were upset though.

Kids are in school spreading covid to their classmates, teachers, parents and siblings. People STILL biatch about having to wear masks.  Wilful stupidity is going to be the end of civilization, one way or another (still have money on the Orange menace nuking someone before he's out, just so he can)


Yeah.  We have our share of farking morons.  This second wave is courtest of a number of such morons holding parties, impromptu car gatherings, and other such idiocy.  There was recently a large anti-mask protest in downtown Toronto, so there's even more stupid farkery that's guaranteed to increase the numbers even more.  It's causing us to start reverting back to earlier stages of opening to help contain the plague -- gyms, movie theatres have closed back down (though bizarrely casinos were still allowed to reopen), restaurants have no indoor dining again, etc.

It's infuriating these goddamn farkwits are screwing it up for everyone else and just making this thing drag out forever.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I watched some of the rugby match from Auckland on Sunday, no sign of any masks, distancing or anything. I assume they're all clear but it was odd viewing.
 
stinkynuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But I was told "this" isn't happening everywhere and orangemanbad.....

Better double lock our side of the border, just to be sure though!
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Staying in the Atlantic Bubble and not being able to visit my older brother near Toronto has never been so appealing.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Of course Klanberta has the highest cases per capita. Not surprising since it's the only province in Canada that teaches creationism as science in public schools.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Just stay out of The Atlantic Bubble until after Christmas. In fact, let's flood the marshes and keep everyone out.


Over Thanksgiving, I was wondering what I was thankful for.

Then I recognized it: the Isthmus of Chignecto.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But I was told that Canada was so great and America is so terrible just because libs hate our beautiful COMMANDER IN CHIEF because of his trenchant insights, his virile masculinity, and his elegant gait!
 
Benalto [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I am an expat, grew up in Alberta and now live in the States. I follow a few news pages from my old hometown as my family still live there. The town is about 100,000 people. While my state has always been a shiatshow (Iowa) I was so grateful my hometown had like "We have 4 cases", "We have no active cases", etc. But people were all like "Man nothing is happening! We're being scammed!" And then yeah now they're getting superspreader events and all this crap.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah no way my kids are trick or treating this year. We're building a little haunted house in the basement and having a candy hunt by flashlight.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: Of course Klanberta has the highest cases per capita. Not surprising since it's the only province in Canada that teaches creationism as science in public schools.


As I have pointed out many times, you are an uninformed moron.  Creationism isn't taught in public schools here.

Even Jason Kenny's horrible proposed new curriculum doesn't include that.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So opening the strip clubs while doing nothing to prepare for a second wave was bad?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: Tr0mBoNe: Just stay out of The Atlantic Bubble until after Christmas. In fact, let's flood the marshes and keep everyone out.

Over Thanksgiving, I was wondering what I was thankful for.

Then I recognized it: the Isthmus of Chignecto.


We should also see about walling off Yarmouth County... those folks don't seem to give a fark at all.
 
OldJames
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My county is doing great. Last I checked we still haven't hit 10 deaths, and our total infections is well under 1%

Madison FTW
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Benalto: I am an expat, grew up in Alberta and now live in the States. I follow a few news pages from my old hometown as my family still live there. The town is about 100,000 people. While my state has always been a shiatshow (Iowa) I was so grateful my hometown had like "We have 4 cases", "We have no active cases", etc. But people were all like "Man nothing is happening! We're being scammed!" And then yeah now they're getting superspreader events and all this crap.


They're all trying to control us!  There's nothing the government wants more than to make everyone stop spending money in order to cripple tax collections.  Don't follow the money!
 
Juc
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah, my province has taken a pretty strong anti-life stance of late.
They are getting in unnecessary fights with doctors, nurses, and support staff.
Best of all, the govt thinks that having basically all restrictions be optional, and what they have be rather lax, is the way to progress on this.

Feeding the poor into the fires to fuel the economy and actively fighting against the people who work in healthcare is pretty crap.

I was born here and moving across the country is tough, but I've sure thought about it a lot of late.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Canada isn't doing that badly compared to its peers of UK US and France.  Yesterday, UK and France both had over 25,000 new cases, which would be comparable to around 130,000 in the US.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: halifaxdatageek: Tr0mBoNe: Just stay out of The Atlantic Bubble until after Christmas. In fact, let's flood the marshes and keep everyone out.

Over Thanksgiving, I was wondering what I was thankful for.

Then I recognized it: the Isthmus of Chignecto.

We should also see about walling off Yarmouth County... those folks don't seem to give a fark at all.


Luckily they also scorn coming to the big city
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: But I was told that Canada was so great and America is so terrible just because libs hate our beautiful COMMANDER IN CHIEF because of his trenchant insights, his virile masculinity, and his elegant gait!


You're better than this.
 
OldJames
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OldJames: My county is doing great. Last I checked we still haven't hit 10 deaths, and our total infections is well under 1%

Madison FTW


Health website says 17, google says 9, but 17 is still good.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
1)  Country is smug

2)  Wait a month

3)

4)  Profit
 
lonomoholo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: Of course Klanberta has the highest cases per capita. Not surprising since it's the only province in Canada that teaches creationism as science in public schools.

As I have pointed out many times, you are an uninformed moron.  Creationism isn't taught in public schools here.

Even Jason Kenny's horrible proposed new curriculum doesn't include that.


@GQT: You're thinking of Texas. We science here.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Benalto: I am an expat, grew up in Alberta and now live in the States. I follow a few news pages from my old hometown as my family still live there. The town is about 100,000 people. While my state has always been a shiatshow (Iowa) I was so grateful my hometown had like "We have 4 cases", "We have no active cases", etc. But people were all like "Man nothing is happening! We're being scammed!" And then yeah now they're getting superspreader events and all this crap.


Same thing in my backwoods home state of ND...
 
Elzar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Benalto: I am an expat, grew up in Alberta and now live in the States. I follow a few news pages from my old hometown as my family still live there. The town is about 100,000 people. While my state has always been a shiatshow (Iowa) I was so grateful my hometown had like "We have 4 cases", "We have no active cases", etc. But people were all like "Man nothing is happening! We're being scammed!" And then yeah now they're getting superspreader events and all this crap.


Red Deer?

Also expat that grew up in AB - similar story but even smaller town. The crazy conspiracy claims coming out of FB feed for folks in rural AB lines up with anything you might expect out of rural US... maybe a tad more polite.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

God Is My Co-Pirate: Yeah no way my kids are trick or treating this year. We're building a little haunted house in the basement and having a candy hunt by flashlight.


Don't Look In The Basement (1973) Official Trailer
Youtube ys27ZxU3M3g
 
whidbey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The anti-mask goobers are gonna kill us all, aren't they?
 
Salmon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Rapmaster2000: But I was told that Canada was so great and America is so terrible just because libs hate our beautiful COMMANDER IN CHIEF because of his trenchant insights, his virile masculinity, and his elegant gait!

You're better than this.


pretty disappointing, yep.
 
i^2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: Of course Klanberta has the highest cases per capita. Not surprising since it's the only province in Canada that teaches creationism as science in public schools.

As I have pointed out many times, you are an uninformed moron.  Creationism isn't taught in public schools here.

Even Jason Kenny's horrible proposed new curriculum doesn't include that.


Not as science, no, but they are proposing to teach Genesis to grade 1 students as poetry, which is totes different, and those six year olds will absolutely be able to discern the difference.

Our education system will really be a laughingstock if this goes through. Incredibly sad decline from the days of "if Alberta were its own country, it'd be in the top 10 in the world for math, literacy, etc...."
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: But I was told "this" isn't happening everywhere and orangemanbad.....

Better double lock our side of the border, just to be sure though!


Canada total Covid cases: 209,036
US total Covid cases: 8,342,228
 
the_sidewinder [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: Of course Klanberta has the highest cases per capita. Not surprising since it's the only province in Canada that teaches creationism as science in public schools.


Hey now, we don't do that yet.

/But soon
//fark
///third slashie
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Alberta's going to stand here taking punches to the teeth until we're forced back into lockdown again like March and April.
 
Copperbelly watersnake [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

colinspooky: So you see Canada as a county now


If you convert the population to metric, it only equals 2.14 Cook Counties.
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Alberta's going to stand here taking punches to the teeth until we're forced back into lockdown again like March and April.


yep.

Even Bozo is quarantined.
 
zang
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Canada isn't doing that badly compared to its peers of UK US and France.  Yesterday, UK and France both had over 25,000 new cases, which would be comparable to around 130,000 in the US.


"peers"

[Pats Canada on the head.]
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Rapmaster2000: But I was told that Canada was so great and America is so terrible just because libs hate our beautiful COMMANDER IN CHIEF because of his trenchant insights, his virile masculinity, and his elegant gait!

You're better than this.


He's just making fun of the way you guys sound.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: FLMountainMan: Rapmaster2000: But I was told that Canada was so great and America is so terrible just because libs hate our beautiful COMMANDER IN CHIEF because of his trenchant insights, his virile masculinity, and his elegant gait!

You're better than this.

He's just making fun of the way you guys sound.


Based on precedence I should have two smart votes by now.  Give me smart votes!  Don't make me smart my own post.  By God, I will!
 
i^2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mollari: Kids are in school spreading covid to their classmates, teachers, parents and siblings.


[Citation Needed]

To be fair, I think that school boards and individual schools have done a pretty fantastic job of preventing exactly that. The Alberta COVID-19 school status map doesn't show any schools in the province as higher than Outbreak status (2-4 cases) and even that status doesn't necessarily imply in-school transmission.

My kids' school in Edmonton, for example, technically is in Outbreak because of two cases, but those two cases are from different cohorts and it would be exceedingly unlikely for it to be a result of in-school transmission. At the beginning of the year they divided the school (fairly large, K-12) into effectively three distinct schools internally, with separate bathrooms, entrance/egress doors, etc. for each and there's no crossover between zones. So a case in a Grade 3 classroom and a case in a Grade 9 classroom are far more likely to have each originated from community transmission rather than in-school.

People STILL biatch about having to wear masks.  Wilful stupidity is going to be the end of civilization, one way or another (still have money on the Orange menace nuking someone before he's out, just so he can)

I haven't heard much biatching in the cities, but that could be the circles I'm in contact with, which are admittedly pretty lefty and pro-science in general. Definitely get a different vibe from extended family in more rural areas.
 
i^2 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

i^2: To be fair, I think that school boards and individual schools have done a pretty fantastic job of preventing exactly that. The Alberta COVID-19 school status map doesn't show any schools in the province as higher than Outbreak status (2-4 cases) and even that status doesn't necessarily imply in-school transmission.


Okay, I misinterpreted--Watch status is worse than Outbreak, and there are apparently 27 schools in the province on Watch, which means five or more cases where in-school transmission could have taken place.

So I was wrong and we're all gonna die.
 
