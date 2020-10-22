 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   CDC updates its guidelines about COVID-19 exposure, and.... remember the old TV show "Gemini Man", where if the agent stayed invisible for longer than 15 minutes over a day... yeah, it's like that, except you catch it, instead of disappearing forever   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Does the CDC also tell everyone to mellow out?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That is a HUGE change in guidance.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.sandiegoreader.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The CDC's latest guidance defines having a close contact with someone infected with COVID-19 as being within six feet of the individual for 15 or more cumulative minutes during a 24 hour period


so you can be around infected people for 24 hours straight as long as it is at least 96 different sick people
 
peterquince
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That seems really obvious to me. Like....did people think it would stop transmission if you went to the bathroom in the middle of the fifteen minutes? The point is the number of virus cells spread between two people. WTF difference would it make if it's spread out a little bit?

Am I missing something here?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just in: You only have to inhale a single virus-laden droplet.

That doesn't take more than a few seconds... it's just that it takes about X minutes near someone without a mask before they exhale a droplet that happens to follow an aerodynamic trajectory that goes into your nose.

Example: An infected person walking down a crowded street is very unlikely to infect any *given* person, but is extremely likely to infect some randomly selected set of all the people they walked past.

Fortunately, there is an incredibly simple and cheap and remarkably effective way to prevent yourself from launching potentially virus laden droplets into the wind. Obviously nobody would be malignantly stupid enough to not wear a mask when around others at this point, so this isn't really a problem and hasn't been for months.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

I do.  AKA "Riding With Death".
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still have no idea what the headline was trying to say.

As for the guidelines, sure. But it can happen in 10 seconds. Limit your time around people, distanced or not, but you can still get it from brief encounters.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing that's news about this is that it's suddenly news. *Of course* viral load is cumulative. I limit errands to at most one a day; it's not like there's some magic reset when I walk out of the supermarket.
 
discotaco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The CDC has been soft-pedaling this from the start.  I am in an industry group studying this, and every expert we're in contact with has more stringent standards than the CDC.
 
discotaco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*peddling.  Dammit.  Like the CDC is on bikes.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please. Oh, please.
kunr.orgView Full Size
 
boog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow I thought I was the only one who remembered that show. Also The Invisible Man with David McCallum from around the same time.
 
Meez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why is this SCARY !!! ?  A 3% mortality rate,  so the vast of majority of people get flu like symptoms or dont even realize they had it
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

discotaco: *peddling.  Dammit.  Like the CDC is on bikes.


I actually thought it *was* soft-pedaling, in direct analogy to not pressing the pedals on the bike too hard, i.e. not going too hard at a particular point.

*shrug* idklol.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erik-k: This just in: You only have to inhale a single virus-laden droplet.

That doesn't take more than a few seconds... it's just that it takes about X minutes near someone without a mask before they exhale a droplet that happens to follow an aerodynamic trajectory that goes into your nose.

Example: An infected person walking down a crowded street is very unlikely to infect any *given* person, but is extremely likely to infect some randomly selected set of all the people they walked past.


most people don't now or care about probabilities, they can only handle simple instructions boiled down to number that they can latch onto and feel safe, as if it were some guarantee to be safe as long as they follow it.  then when they get sick anyway they can biatch about how wrong they think the science is because they never understood the science in the first place
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Meez: why is this SCARY !!! ?  A 3% mortality rate,  so the vast of majority of people get flu like symptoms or dont even realize they had it


Would you voluntarily attend a party of 100 people where, at the end of the evening, the host shot and killed 3 guests?
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: erik-k: This just in: You only have to inhale a single virus-laden droplet.

That doesn't take more than a few seconds... it's just that it takes about X minutes near someone without a mask before they exhale a droplet that happens to follow an aerodynamic trajectory that goes into your nose.

Example: An infected person walking down a crowded street is very unlikely to infect any *given* person, but is extremely likely to infect some randomly selected set of all the people they walked past.

most people don't now or care about probabilities, they can only handle simple instructions boiled down to number that they can latch onto and feel safe, as if it were some guarantee to be safe as long as they follow it.  then when they get sick anyway they can biatch about how wrong they think the science is because they never understood the science in the first place


Sad part is humans are inherently bad at numbers.  They only understand big numbers can be good or bad, small numbers can be good or bad.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

peterquince: That seems really obvious to me. Like....did people think it would stop transmission if you went to the bathroom in the middle of the fifteen minutes? The point is the number of virus cells spread between two people. WTF difference would it make if it's spread out a little bit?

Am I missing something here?


Derpers likely still believe that you need to make out with someone to catch it. Apparently 8.4M people were all part of a big orgy.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Meez: why is this SCARY !!! ?  A 3% mortality rate,  so the vast of majority of people get flu like symptoms or dont even realize they had it

Would you voluntarily attend a party of 100 people where, at the end of the evening, the host shot and killed 3 guests?


Are a lot of chicks going to be there?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Meez: why is this SCARY !!! ?  A 3% mortality rate,  so the vast of majority of people get flu like symptoms or dont even realize they had it


Why do you hate grandma?
 
Calamity Gin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I've got a friend who works as a teacher's aide in a school district near El Paso. Their superintendent decided that the original CDC guidelines meant you could talk to someone for 14 minutes and 59 seconds without it being a risk. The principal decreed that all students should get 10 minutes every hour without a mask to "rest," and wanted it to happen inside the classroom.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swahnhennessy: I still have no idea what the headline was trying to say.

As for the guidelines, sure. But it can happen in 10 seconds. Limit your time around people, distanced or not, but you can still get it from brief encounters.


In the old-school Gemini man show the agent had an invisitibility device.  But if he used for too long in one day he'd be permanently invisible.

So they're comparing it to that.  It didn't matter if consecutive or not.

I don't remember exactly, was before my time, but my dad had that shiat on Betamax and I loved it.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So basically, we start treating COVID-infected people like lepers.  Good to know.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a married person, 15 minutes, 6 feet, 24 hours?

I'm not seeing why this is hard.


/hasn't been in years
//try the veal
///tip your server, just the tip
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Meez: why is this SCARY !!! ?  A 3% mortality rate,  so the vast of majority of people get flu like symptoms or dont even realize they had it


A good chunk of the people who have symptoms have drastic, lingering problems. Which includes a lot of healthy younger folks. This is going to hurt our economy for a lot longer than the downplayers can imagine. And it'll suck because it'll hurt America a lot more than other countries that made an effort to take it seriously.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: That is a HUGE change in guidance.


It's how I've interpreted their recommendations since March. It's all probabilities and fuzzy logic. (However, I spent decades working on sensor controls and raw signal processing data; it's affected my world view in good and bad ways.)
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkulprit: swahnhennessy: I still have no idea what the headline was trying to say.

As for the guidelines, sure. But it can happen in 10 seconds. Limit your time around people, distanced or not, but you can still get it from brief encounters.

In the old-school Gemini man show the agent had an invisitibility device.  But if he used for too long in one day he'd be permanently invisible.

So they're comparing it to that.  It didn't matter if consecutive or not.

I don't remember exactly, was before my time, but my dad had that shiat on Betamax and I loved it.


You can get an executive summary by watching Mystery Science Theater 3000's Riding with Death, from Season 8.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: So basically, we start treating COVID-infected people like lepers.  Good to know.


I've got an easier idea: Wear a damn mask.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: So basically, we start treating COVID-infected people like lepers.  Good to know.


Well, that and the unmasked Covidiots. It's the only smart thing to do.

HAPPY HOLIDAYS!! Hope you didn't actually crave hugs or quality time as your love language.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Meez: why is this SCARY !!! ?  A 3% mortality rate,  so the vast of majority of people get flu like symptoms or dont even realize they had it


Because the flu has a 0.05% mortality rate. Which is why this is an order of magnitude above "bad flu" territory, and more around "all cancers combined" territory. So far.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

peterquince: That seems really obvious to me. Like....did people think it would stop transmission if you went to the bathroom in the middle of the fifteen minutes? The point is the number of virus cells spread between two people. WTF difference would it make if it's spread out a little bit?

Am I missing something here?


It shuts down the "it's okay to take off your mask to eat in a restaurant" arguments that are being given by people who want everything to open back up. People generally spend longer than that, especially if they're socializing.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: Mouser: So basically, we start treating COVID-infected people like lepers.  Good to know.

Well, that and the unmasked Covidiots. It's the only smart thing to do.

HAPPY HOLIDAYS!! Hope you didn't actually crave hugs or quality time as your love language.


That's fine with me.  Holidays suck anyway if I have to travel.  I like staying home.
 
elffster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid is never going away because we have so many stoopids in Murica.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Meez: why is this SCARY !!! ?  A 3% mortality rate,  so the vast of majority of people get flu like symptoms or dont even realize they had it

Would you voluntarily attend a party of 100 people where, at the end of the evening, the host shot and killed 3 guests?


You've been to my parties for New Years?
 
Alathea [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Meez: why is this SCARY !!! ?  A 3% mortality rate,  so the vast of majority of people get flu like symptoms or dont even realize they had it


3% of 350,000,000 dumb ass.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elffster: Covid is never going away because we have so many stoopids in Murica.


It is my sincerest hope that when we finally get a good, working vaccine (I hope it's possible anyway) that we can start treating anti-vaxxers like the worthless, murdering pieces of shiat that they actually are and start isolation practices for the greater public good the same way that the government did to "Typhoid Mary". Anyone who willingly goes out of their way to remain an infectious agent vector of a deadly, preventable disease deserves to be removed from society.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


BRING IT BACK!

Chthonic Echoes: Meez: why is this SCARY !!! ?  A 3% mortality rate,  so the vast of majority of people get flu like symptoms or dont even realize they had it

Would you voluntarily attend a party of 100 people where, at the end of the evening, the host shot and killed 3 guests?


I'm guessing you don't drive then, since it's far too dangerous.
 
cloudofdust [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Meez: why is this SCARY !!! ?  A 3% mortality rate,  so the vast of majority of people get flu like symptoms or dont even realize they had it


Can you provide a single example of a US hospital being overwhelmed by flu cases this century?

https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research​-​and-analysis/blogs/stateline/2020/10/2​0/covid-19-patients-swamp-rural-hospit​als

https://www.politico.com/news/2020/10​/​16/pandemic-states-virus-rebound-42975​3

https://www.kctv5.com/coronavirus/kan​s​as-city-area-hospitals-overwhelmed-tur​n-away-ambulances/article_212f0a6f-ea8​3-5464-b891-6c6fc699d14a.html

https://www.npr.org/sections/health-s​h​ots/2020/10/22/926264615/covid-19-surg​es-in-rural-communities-overwhelming-s​ome-local-hospitals
 
Spicy_McHaggus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Meez: why is this SCARY !!! ?  A 3% mortality rate,  so the vast of majority of people get flu like symptoms or dont even realize they had it

Would you voluntarily attend a party of 100 people where, at the end of the evening, the host shot and killed 3 guests?


open bar?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nah it's okay. The guy in the next cube is 7' away.
 
NuclearPenguins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [media.sandiegoreader.com image 650x353]


I bet you think you're being oh so witty and clever by posting your nonsense over and over again. I'd suggest being silent while your betters are conversing.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Meez: why is this SCARY !!! ?  A 3% mortality rate,  so the vast of majority of people get flu like symptoms or dont even realize they had it

Would you voluntarily attend a party of 100 people where, at the end of the evening, the host shot and killed 3 guests?


Would I be one of the 97 people who got a bullet proof vest?
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Meez: why is this SCARY !!! ?  A 3% mortality rate,  so the vast of majority of people get flu like symptoms or dont even realize they had it


Do flu symptoms last 3+ months?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: [vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 192x262]

BRING IT BACK!

Chthonic Echoes: Meez: why is this SCARY !!! ?  A 3% mortality rate,  so the vast of majority of people get flu like symptoms or dont even realize they had it

Would you voluntarily attend a party of 100 people where, at the end of the evening, the host shot and killed 3 guests?

I'm guessing you don't drive then, since it's far too dangerous.


The fatality rate for driving ranges from 4 to 20 per 100,000.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No one remembers Gemini man, you ancient fark.
 
NuclearPenguins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bandito King: No one remembers Gemini man, you ancient fark.


You seem angry. Did Mommy take away the avocado for your toast?
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dkulprit: swahnhennessy: I still have no idea what the headline was trying to say.

As for the guidelines, sure. But it can happen in 10 seconds. Limit your time around people, distanced or not, but you can still get it from brief encounters.

In the old-school Gemini man show the agent had an invisitibility device.  But if he used for too long in one day he'd be permanently invisible.

So they're comparing it to that.  It didn't matter if consecutive or not.

I don't remember exactly, was before my time, but my dad had that shiat on Betamax and I loved it.


I barely remember the Gemini Man show. Could someone please translate subbie's tagline into a more familiar Manimal form?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Mouser: So basically, we start treating COVID-infected people like lepers.  Good to know.

I've got an easier idea: Wear a damn mask.


Unfortunately, unless it's a properly fitted N95 or better AND you're wearing swim goggles over your eyes AND you practice sterile procedure with every single thing your wore near them which must now be presumed to be laced with plague until you've decontaminated it yourself at home, a mask alone - even an n95 - won't really do much to prevent someone without a mask from infecting you.

Oh yeah, and you have to play perfectly every single time to win. If you ever make a single mistake in that dance the farking virus wins - which is why we see so many nurses and doctors treating covid patients eventually getting infected. Because you're *going* to make a mistake sooner or later.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is great news considering that 15 minutes for the average farker is enough time for 7 sexual encounters. A veritable lifetime supply if you will.
 
