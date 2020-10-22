 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   New loo in Kalamazoo   (mlive.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When we return again to the normal times, these need to be in every heavy drinking city downtowns, and not just one.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know a guy
Who mangled his hand
And he went from pipe fittin'
To a hotdog stand
They say last year he cleared fifty grand
Sellin' dogs around Kalamazoo
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's honestly embarrassing how few public toilets there are and it's mostly because we are disgusting pieces of sh*t when we get drunk, or just in general. I include myself in that, back in the day.

It costs a fortune to maintain them because people destroy them, but we do need them.

Good luck Kalamazoo!! Hope you can keep it.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We had a Nastiest Public Restroom thread on Fark a while back, and I still say the nastiest I've personally experienced is the one at the corner of Yonge & Bloor in Toronto, in the TTC subway.

Just. F*cking. Gross.

So gross I'm sure that homeless people wander in there and say "Yeah...that's nasty."
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what I hear, there is a lot of hullabaloo about the new loo in Kalamazoo.  It sounds like a good place to poo.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a gal there.

/No, not really
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For non-Michiganders, Kalamazoo is hipster ground zero. The moped army was born there supposedly.

It also has a huge blended student ghetto because there's, like, five or six colleges/universities there in relatively close proximity (and college is free to city residents).

There's also a fairly persistent meth issue by route of Comstock.

So, yay! Go Kalamazoo!
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha!  Your move, Battle Creek!
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shiat.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I went to Australia last year I was amazed at the number of public restrooms and how clean they were. Many restaurants like in some cities didn't have bathrooms but there were easily accessible public ones.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ It's the New Zoo Review, comin' right at you ♫
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've got a Gal in Kalamazoo
Youtube fFv_PoZ2iP0
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
the restroom will be available for public use 24 hours a day...

In theory, that's a good idea. In practice, this isn't going to end well.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A new loo?  In Kalamazoo?  Who knew?!
 
