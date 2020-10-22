 Skip to content
(NPR)   Ok Ghislaine deposition coming coming out now   (npr.org) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Damn she could go all the way on tap dancing with the skanks this season.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Those are some Bill Clinton level dodges of what they're inferring. She didn't invite an underage girl over, she invited a masseuse! And what do you mean female, and recruit?


This document is probably 3 times longer than it needs to be with all that bullshiat semantics.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Jizzlane didn't kill herself
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
October surprise?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I feel.... unclean.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Anything crazy yet?
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I would be surprised if there is anything we don't already know.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gooch: Jizzlane didn't kill herself


Easiest way to keep yourself alive is to get it all out there so there's no reason to hush you up.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
...now release the video of the deposition

Giggity
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
More objections to form and foundations there than under a woman's tee shirt at a Grateful Dead show.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jizzlaine once farted in the same elevator that Hunter Biden rode in two years later.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Anything crazy yet?


I mean, it's not like implicating anyone directly would benefit her when she wants to maintain plausible deniability that she had zero clue anything inappropriate was going on between their teenage employees and the well-heeled clientele.
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: October surprise?


The child porn found on "Hunter Biden's Laptop" will turn out to be Jeffrey Epstein footage of Rudy, Donald, and Alan cavorting with teens.

Also, all of the footage will turn out to be too large for the SSD.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Anything crazy yet?


lots of lawyers lawyering, like they know this is going to be a lot worse than your typical traffic accident
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wow, read page 245 and forward a little.  Complete clown shoes.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: well-heeled clientele.


Who have had their names redacted.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pimpin' ain't easy, but it sure is sleazy.
 
dascott
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
She's probably spent most of her life perfecting the art of avoiding self incrimination. This goes way beyond charging in roses per hour.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Gooch: Jizzlane didn't kill herself

Easiest way to keep yourself alive is to get it all out there so there's no reason to hush you up.


But then they kill you to set an example for others who might come forward
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I fortunately have better things to do (cleaning the toilet, cleaning the litter box, etc) than dragging my brain through 450 pages of legal double talk as she tap dances around her offering kids to pedos.

Someone with a stronger mental constitution than me please provide a highlight summary?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ctrl-F "Trump" 0 found
Ctrl-F "Clinton" 4 found (innocent questions about whether Clinton flew on his plane, etc.)

Some names blacked out... hmmm...
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"but it has been redacted to protect the privacy of some people it mentions."


So it's nothing but 400 pages of black lines over text.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wow, on page 389 she says, "We would have gotten away with it if not for QAnon."
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It is me, or did they redact every name reference except for Bill Clinton? That makes me suspicious of what this is supposed to be and why it was released.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wow, pages 72 & 73 are really enlightening!
 
undecided
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: It is me, or did they redact every name reference except for Bill Clinton? That makes me suspicious of what this is supposed to be and why it was released.


First thing I noticed, as well.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: It is me, or did they redact every name reference except for Bill Clinton? That makes me suspicious of what this is supposed to be and why it was released.


Well i wont be voting for Bill Clinton!!
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

I heard this thread appreciates our brand of music
 
phenn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gooch: Jizzlane didn't kill herself


*Jizzstain

;-)
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: Wow, on page 389 she says, "We would have gotten away with it if not for QAnon."


*throws you a Scooby QAnon Snack*
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is taking forever to scroll through: has anyone started from the bottom up? Were there ever any other notable names?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
GardenWeasel: It is me, or did they redact every name reference except for Bill Clinton? That makes me suspicious of what this is supposed to be and why it was released.

What page? I did a CTRL-F and got nothing.
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OldRod: Ctrl-F "Trump" 0 found
Ctrl-F "Clinton" 4 found (innocent questions about whether Clinton flew on his plane, etc.)

Some names blacked out... hmmm...


Search for Mar-a-Lago...
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, she is good at dancing, twould appear.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Those are some Bill Clinton level dodges of what they're inferring. She didn't invite an underage girl over, she invited a masseuse! And what do you mean female, and recruit?


This document is probably 3 times longer than it needs to be with all that bullshiat semantics.


Three times longer? I object. That is speculation on the part of this person. What scientific facts are you referring to when you claimed this could be three times longer? Three times longer than what exactly? Do you know what? You're out of order, this whole goddamn thread is out of order.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: GardenWeasel: It is me, or did they redact every name reference except for Bill Clinton? That makes me suspicious of what this is supposed to be and why it was released.

What page? I did a CTRL-F and got nothing.


I had to open as PDF for search to work
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Q. So there was no exercise instructor that worked at the Palm Beach house or the New York house or the New Mexico house or the USVI under the age of 18?

MR. PAGLIUCA: Objection to the form and foundation.

A. I can only testify to when I was at the house.

Q. Yes.

A. I can only testify to the years when I was present.

Q. Right.

A. And I can also only testify to people I personally either met and/or worked with and/or invited, to find the correct word, I don't know what the correct word is, to come to do exercise or whatever it was at the house. Of the people that I, male and/or female that I brought were all appropriate and age appropriate adults.

Q. Over the age of 18?

A. We've established them as an adult.

Q. You are saying appropriate adults, so we are clear, you didn't hire or bring in or know of any exercise instructors that were under the age of 18 at any of those homes?

A. I am also testifying that when I was present at the house and with the people that I brought in, were all age appropriate adults.

Q. How do you define age appropriate adults, is that over the age of 18, can we agree to that?

MR. PAGLIUCA: Objection to the form and foundation.

Q. Are they under the age of 18?

A. We already established that you can be a masseuse in Florida at age 17. That does not make it inappropriate.

Q. I'm not saying appropriate or inappropriate. I'm just asking if there were any exercise instructors that were under the age of 18.

A. I am not aware if anybody was but I don't want to full out and say you oh she said, we already established you can be a 17 year old masseuse and have it not be something that is not appropriate. So when you say that and then you go, well, you come back and say something, now we can establish that Virginia was 17 but you can be a 17 year old legal masseuse, but I am not aware to your point.

JFC, no wonder this thing is 465 pages long!
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We can do the innuendo
We can dance and sing
And when everything is said and done
We haven't told you a thing.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Someone please tell me that the redactions are in layers and the data on pgs 72 - 73 is recoverable... what the hell are they hiding??
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It almost reads like she knew something was going to happen to Epstein and he wouldn't be able to explain the places where she deflected questions onto him.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The index is interesting. Note the redaction between "analyzed" and "angeles" (Andrew?), "clients" and "clock" (Clinton?), "depth" and "describe" (Dershowitz?), and "minors" and "mischaracterization" (Minsky?). With links to line and page number. Should be fairly easy to reconstruct an unredacted version.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: The index is interesting. Note the redaction between "analyzed" and "angeles" (Andrew?), "clients" and "clock" (Clinton?), "depth" and "describe" (Dershowitz?), and "minors" and "mischaracterization" (Minsky?). With links to line and page number. Should be fairly easy to reconstruct an unredacted version.


But that's speculation. We want proof, hard facts, the actual words spoken and recorded.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Opacity: It almost reads like she knew something was going to happen to Epstein and he wouldn't be able to explain the places where she deflected questions onto him.


Eh, survival instinct there.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: We can do the innuendo
We can dance and sing
And when everything is said and done
We haven't told you a thing.


That's catchy. You should put that to music
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: This is taking forever to scroll through: has anyone started from the bottom up? Were there ever any other notable names?


Go to the index at the end

Trump is not listed - and there are no redactions where his name would have shown up

On the other hand "Dershowitz" appears to be redacted

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Quit hiding names. Quit protecting pedos.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Page 206 onward is quite engaging...she gets very upset as the questions veer toward Mar a Largo.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Another Government Employee: We can do the innuendo
We can dance and sing
And when everything is said and done
We haven't told you a thing.

That's catchy. You should put that to music


Kinda goes with the tune of The Muppet Show
 
