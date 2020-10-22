 Skip to content
(PennLive)   On this episode of Parks And Rec: Drunken employee crashes county truck while driving the wrong way   (pennlive.com) divider line
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Goddamnit, Tom. Make yourself another paper iPhone.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Chris Pratt is taking this Twitter thing hard.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In Ancient Indian timey days there were no "directions". Or "speed limits".

These are inventions of the White Man.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dumb Fark.  That's about the only way to get fired from a government gig
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
ROR? lol !
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
More like Park and Wreck.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
