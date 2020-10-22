 Skip to content
(Wired UK)   Your Fark-ready headline of the day: "The rise and fall of the Zoom penis". Otherwise known as "Gone in 60 Seconds"   (wired.co.uk) divider line
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh for f*ck's sake, I thought I "was off-camera." Just like you always assume that that your firearm is loaded you always assume that you are on-camera during video conferences. It really is that f*cking simple. And if you cannot keep your hands off your pecker for a 30-, 60-minute meeting then you need to quit your damned job and go work at an adult book store.
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you didn't mean for people to see your penis, why did you tilt the camera down?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
