(ABC 33/40 Birmingham)   Alabama teen seeks title of best kids' mullet in America and... yeah that's actually a pretty good contender right there
14
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

364 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Oct 2020 at 1:05 PM



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a sweet mullet.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's in the right place for that sort of thing.  Too bad we can't keep it there.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, kid, the 80s called.  They want their hairstyle back!

/speaking as one who had a mullet
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dunno. I think someone else might have topped this category for all time.

FOR ALL TIME
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


games recognizes game
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"It's become a rage thing"? Huh.

Also, did that pic look a bit like Shia to anyone else?
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I miss mullets galore. That site was awesome. The dictionary categorizing all the different types of mullets was hilarious. Plus, the pics of mullets in the wild (usually walmart) submitted by fans were full of win.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Since so many kids couldn't go to the barbershop for months on end this year the competition really grew and there were more than twice as many entries as last year.  It's going to be a tough decision of the judges.  They'll really have to.. mullet over.

And that's that long and short of it.
 
daychilde
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FTFA: "It's cool," said Ethan. "I am hoping I will win it, if I don't it'll be alright though."


Well, a healthy attitude, at least.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Best

inigomontoya.jpg
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mochunk [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As a dude with long hair, I've been tempted to cut my bangs into a classic Bruce Dickinson ala Number of the Beast era, but nah, I don't want the upkeep. Haven't had a proper mullet since my freshman year HS pic, thanks mom...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A guy with a mullet walks into a bar. The bartender says, "Sir, the party's in the back."
 
