 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Sweatpants come with built in prosthetic for dromedaries that have lost a portion of their forefoot (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

1513 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Oct 2020 at 7:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It can overcome the moose knuckle?
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Bob & Tom Show Camel Toe Song (Original version)
Youtube ALYoQ_-5sUI


Seems appropriate, caution rude language.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: It can overcome the moose knuckle?


Fark user imageView Full Size

I hope they aren't too tight either..
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her kids even spotted her "sugarpuff" looked bigger in the leggings. The children, Emielia-Rose, five, and Evie-Rae, three, were puzzled and the older girl asked: "Is that your nunny?"

I'll always be surprised at the kid-friendly words people come up with for their private parts.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Her kids even spotted her "sugarpuff" looked bigger in the leggings. The children, Emielia-Rose, five, and Evie-Rae, three, were puzzled and the older girl asked: "Is that your nunny?"

I'll always be surprised at the kid-friendly words people come up with for their private parts.


I genuinely don't get it because Penis and Vagina are two of the funniest farking words in the English language.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: edmo: It can overcome the moose knuckle?

[Fark user image 258x196]
I hope they aren't too tight either..


If you built that into sweats it wouldn't count as carry on luggage. Brilliant.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KingBiefWhistle: UltimaCS: Her kids even spotted her "sugarpuff" looked bigger in the leggings. The children, Emielia-Rose, five, and Evie-Rae, three, were puzzled and the older girl asked: "Is that your nunny?"

I'll always be surprised at the kid-friendly words people come up with for their private parts.

I genuinely don't get it because Penis and Vagina are two of the funniest farking words in the English language.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rezurok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KingBiefWhistle: UltimaCS: Her kids even spotted her "sugarpuff" looked bigger in the leggings. The children, Emielia-Rose, five, and Evie-Rae, three, were puzzled and the older girl asked: "Is that your nunny?"

I'll always be surprised at the kid-friendly words people come up with for their private parts.

I genuinely don't get it because Penis and Vagina are two of the funniest farking words in the English language.


Right?  People have this peculiar sense that if you make up some vaguely suggestive gibberish it somehow makes the thing you're referring to less icky, even if everybody know exactly what you're talking about.  It is stupid.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: It can overcome the moose knuckle?


Mooooooose
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rezurok: KingBiefWhistle: UltimaCS: Her kids even spotted her "sugarpuff" looked bigger in the leggings. The children, Emielia-Rose, five, and Evie-Rae, three, were puzzled and the older girl asked: "Is that your nunny?"

I'll always be surprised at the kid-friendly words people come up with for their private parts.

I genuinely don't get it because Penis and Vagina are two of the funniest farking words in the English language.

Right?  People have this peculiar sense that if you make up some vaguely suggestive gibberish it somehow makes the thing you're referring to less icky, even if everybody know exactly what you're talking about.  It is stupid.


Yes I am aware of the hypocrisy
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Iggie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"I'm not going to send them back, I just can't wear them outside and I certainly wouldn't wear them on the school run."

I'm just going to post a picture of my knuckle on the internet for the whole world to see.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Looks moar like a bifurcated clenis.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.