(The Daily Beast) 🎶 Lately it occurs to me / just when the murders begin 🎶
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fans?

Still a better per capita survival rate than keyboard players.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murdered by what? Father Time?

/fark paywall
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, this one got the green. Like I said in the other thread, you could likely create this podcast with any band that has millions of fans and toured for decades.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

She must feed.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't RTFA. (Welcome to Fark.) I'm going to assume this is just like the Bermuda Triangle, where there were a large number of lost ships, but also a proportionally large number of safely completed voyages, because it's a high traffic area.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
because people willing to hitchhike in the '90s and later, possibly while on a bunch o' drugs, and willing to believe in peace and love and understanding, and therefore pretty trusting of strangers -and not great on filling in friends and family about concrete and specific future plans- are easy to abduct and harm?

and due to the above it may be awhile before the victim is known to be missing, and thus the killer is long gone?

and a cartman-like pure hatred of hippies motivated some of the killers, the idea of easy prey motivated others?

also agree that out of a sample of millions of fans (fans of anything) some are bound to meet a sad and violent end. perhaps loving the band is correlation but not causation.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They were warned about taking the brown acid!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wait, someone forgot where they parked their car????
This means something.jpg

/that's as far as I could slog through the article
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: [Fark user image 415x328]
She must feed.


Matty, where can I get a grateful rock shirt?

I have the steal your cows one.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wow, murdered by a microbus...

"Two men were found dead in a ghastly Volkswagen van crash in 1995, but only one of the men could be identified. The only clues to who the second person was: two Grateful Dead tickets in his pocket."

The horror! Wait, I bet you could make an entire movie series about murderous cars, or even Volkswagens with minds of their own!!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark's right admin doesn't know what the left admin is doing.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: MattytheMouse: [Fark user image 415x328]
She must feed.

Matty, where can I get a grateful rock shirt?

I have the steal your cows one.


You'll have to ask Ann Coulter for the answer to that. Careful; she might kill you, apparently.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Oh, this one got the green.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

luna1580: because people willing to hitchhike in the '90s and later, possibly while on a bunch o' drugs, and willing to believe in peace and love and understanding, and therefore pretty trusting of strangers -and not great on filling in friends and family about concrete and specific future plans- are easy to abduct and harm?

and due to the above it may be awhile before the victim is known to be missing, and thus the killer is long gone?

and a cartman-like pure hatred of hippies motivated some of the killers, the idea of easy prey motivated others?

also agree that out of a sample of millions of fans (fans of anything) some are bound to meet a sad and violent end. perhaps loving the band is correlation but not causation.


Yeah, pothead/drug addict dumbass kids who make bad decisions are moving targets as it is, but I could almost bet that just a plot of the Deadheads' general chances of early death due to Hepatitis, lung cancer, random infections, and increased rate of accidents due to poor judgment is statistically significantly higher than average. Sure, add on their generally useless nature and likelihood to be disenfranchised from their families and they practically scream out "NO ONE WILL MISS US AND WE ARE EASILY HERDED, SLAUGHTER US PLEASE!!".

A damn shame really but I bet you could get similar results from a lot of other fandoms.
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Dire Wolf is at it again.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In 1995, a man's body was found on the side of a highway by a Grateful Dead concert in Atlanta.

Some guy was found dead by the highway near the Omni, so that means he was a Deadhead? Now that's really stretching it.

/more likely he was a Led Zep fan
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Double Sequential Repeat is the name of my touring xylophone and recorder-based instrumental Grateful Dead cover band.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How many Beatles or Tupac fans have been murdered over the years?

Like someone above said, it is like the Bermuda Triangle thing.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: In 1995, a man's body was found on the side of a highway by a Grateful Dead concert in Atlanta.

Some guy was found dead by the highway near the Omni, so that means he was a Deadhead? Now that's really stretching it.

/more likely he was a Led Zep fan


Or even Phil Collins. IT'S IN THE SONGS MAN!!! "Hit & Run Records" ... "In the Air Tonight ", "Dreaming While You Sleep"...

Phil Face has been trying to tell us for almoat 40 years that he's the murderer!!!!
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: How many Beatles or Tupac fans have been murdered over the years?

Like someone above said, it is like the Bermuda Triangle thing.


I bet the numbers on the latter is infinity greater than the former.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: vudukungfu: MattytheMouse: [Fark user image 415x328]
She must feed.

Matty, where can I get a grateful rock shirt?

I have the steal your cows one.

You'll have to ask Ann Coulter for the answer to that. Careful; she might kill you, apparently.


but that's you, on the right?
The cute one?
lol
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Grateful Dead - Dire Wolf.
Youtube Hhqyg_dTaTg


Don't murder me
I beg of you don't murder me
Pleeeeeease don't murder me
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I stepped in a dead body after a Foxboro show when we broke down on the GW bridge and I had to hike out to find a phone. It was way too decomposed to be a deadhead unless it was from a previous show. My shoe got stuck and I ended up abandoning both my shoes and all hope when I gave up to head back to the van. I've always wondered if my shoe is sitting in an evidence locker somewhere as part of a cold case. I've never told a soul that story until now.
 
stinkynuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ohhhhh! Back to back same article. You guys are doing great!!
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: MattytheMouse: vudukungfu: MattytheMouse: [Fark user image 415x328]
She must feed.

Matty, where can I get a grateful rock shirt?

I have the steal your cows one.

You'll have to ask Ann Coulter for the answer to that. Careful; she might kill you, apparently.

but that's you, on the right?
The cute one?
lol


D'aaaw, you think I'm cute! =>

But nope, that's not me! This is a picture of me. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's the heat that came down on them and murdered them for smilin' on cloudy days.


I seem to remember a couple who died at the hands of police around 1990 or so in separate incidents.

Patrick Shanahan:  ″compression of the neck during restraint,″

″It's not an accident, not a suicide, it's a homicide - meaning death at the hands of another,″ said coroner's investigator David Campbell.

https://apnews.com/article/ac9401c891​c​7afab65ab1837e063ff57


Adam Katz mysteriously died near a Dead show in New Jersey in '89 too and although it was never proven it was said to be at the hands of security guards
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RainDawg: I stepped in a dead body after a Foxboro show when we broke down on the GW bridge and I had to hike out to find a phone. It was way too decomposed to be a deadhead unless it was from a previous show. My shoe got stuck and I ended up abandoning both my shoes and all hope when I gave up to head back to the van. I've always wondered if my shoe is sitting in an evidence locker somewhere as part of a cold case. I've never told a soul that story until now.


Flushing Meadows '87, not Foxboro.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RainDawg: RainDawg: I stepped in a dead body after a Foxboro show when we broke down on the GW bridge and I had to hike out to find a phone. It was way too decomposed to be a deadhead unless it was from a previous show. My shoe got stuck and I ended up abandoning both my shoes and all hope when I gave up to head back to the van. I've always wondered if my shoe is sitting in an evidence locker somewhere as part of a cold case. I've never told a soul that story until now.

Flushing Meadows '87, not Foxboro.


I was about to say - if you ended up on the GW Bridge after a Foxboro show, you took waaaaay too much of the brown acid.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Wow, murdered by a microbus...

"Two men were found dead in a ghastly Volkswagen van crash in 1995, but only one of the men could be identified. The only clues to who the second person was: two Grateful Dead tickets in his pocket."

The horror! Wait, I bet you could make an entire movie series about murderous cars, or even Volkswagens with minds of their own!!


Jeez, this article is just complete and utter horseshiat. "A car accident. Or WAS it?"

"Some of their songs are dark and explore death! No other band has ever done that!" (Never mind that "Dead" is right there in the band's name.)
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In the US, 6 murders per 100,000 per year.

50 years of fans. Several 100,000s of fans.  You'd expect around 700-1000 murders over the last 50 years.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.