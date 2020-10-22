 Skip to content
 
(Slate)   What we can all learn from Jeffrey Toobin's penis   (slate.com) divider line
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How difficult is it to say "my home office will be a Zoom approved area, and a porn and penis free zone.  Porn and penis are only OK in the bedroom, which is a no camera zone. Cause ain't nobody want to see that."

I mean seriously.  You wouldn't (or shouldn't) whip that thing out at the office. Why is this complicated?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"wear pants"
 
aagrajag
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Of all the Fark headlines I never clicked, that was the neverest.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Altimus Prime: How difficult is it to say "my home office will be a Zoom approved area, and a porn and penis free zone.  Porn and penis are only OK in the bedroom, which is a no camera zone. Cause ain't nobody want to see that."

I mean seriously.  You wouldn't (or shouldn't) whip that thing out at the office. Why is this complicated?


Hey, ladies! My eyes are up here, yeah? Don't make me go to HR again...

baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My fear is that I'll enter in to a profanity laced tirade about the incompetent buffoons who send me tasks.

Management doesn't take kindly to people calling their fellow coworkers (even if they are in other nearly completely useless departments) "dumb farking pieces of farking shiat" during a conference call.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Altimus Prime: I mean seriously.  You wouldn't (or shouldn't) whip that thing out at the office. Why is this complicated?


Wives and children lurk around the bedroom and other parts of the house. In the home office it's "when daddy's at work with the door closed, don't disturb him."

That said, why would you ever contemplate this during a Zoom call?
 
agent00pi [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: My fear is that I'll enter in to a profanity laced tirade about the incompetent buffoons who send me tasks.

Management doesn't take kindly to people calling their fellow coworkers (even if they are in other nearly completely useless departments) "dumb farking pieces of farking shiat" during a conference call.


This is why the push to talk feature is there.
 
FlameDuck
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Altimus Prime: How difficult is it to say "my home office will be a Zoom approved area, and a porn and penis free zone.  Porn and penis are only OK in the bedroom, which is a no camera zone. Cause ain't nobody want to see that."

I mean seriously.  You wouldn't (or shouldn't) whip that thing out at the office. Why is this complicated?


I hear your outrage, but what should you do in case of a studio apartment? Besides some meetings drone on for hours.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: My fear is that I'll enter in to a profanity laced tirade about the incompetent buffoons who send me tasks.

Management doesn't take kindly to people calling their fellow coworkers (even if they are in other nearly completely useless departments) "dumb farking pieces of farking shiat" during a conference call.


The French word for the animal, the seal, is "phoque", pronounced much like the well-known English curse, a bowdlerization of which is this site's namesake.

Use this information in good health.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you can't stop masterbating long enough to have a zoom meeting you need serious help there, Left-Handed Mike.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Was it at this zoom meeting?

someonelse
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've been paying no active attention to this story, but this is the first I've heard that he intended to be sharing the video with another person. Which is kind of the only way this story makes sense.
 
