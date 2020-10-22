 Skip to content
(ABC News)   If you're a Democratic legislator and doctor who's led efforts to hold pharmaceutical companies responsible for the opioid epidemic, perhaps think twice before you offer the hooker you've been seeing for years some Oxy for free sex   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass  
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is why I only vote for morally upstanding Republicans. You will never catch any Republican soliciting a hooker or involving themselves in Oxycontin.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dimensio: You will never catch any Republican soliciting a hooker or involving themselves in Oxycontin.


You're being sarcastic. I get sarcasm. But you have to remember that the Republicans only do these things because they learned it from the Democrats. If the Democrats weren't there as a corruptive influence, there would be no such problems with Republicans. That's the irony of the motto, "Both Sides Are Bad So Vote Republican." The irony is that there is truth in the statement, because while both sides are bad (because the bad Democrats corrupt the good Republicans), if you voted Republican, there would be no more bad Democrats to corrupt them, and we'd have no more problems.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Perfectly cromulent behavior for Republicans, though.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And  minister.

The guy is a walking bingo.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying to keep up with Rudy ain't for the faint of heart, doc. You got no game and he's a pro.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As a doctor, I was merely prescribing medicines to treat the poor lady's pain.  And providing these medicines free of cost as I am quite generous.  And if she were to find me attractive and offer me a Sloppy Honk and an Around the World, who am I to decline such offers?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If it was a republican the prostitute would have been an 11 year old boy and it would have been spun as him doing community outreach.
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If this were a Republican there is every chance they would circle the wagons and try to protect him but he is a Dem so...

byefelicia.jpg
 
godxam
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
democrat or republican - no passes for shiatty behavior.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Spencer is a well-known doctor who has been a legislator in Suffolk County's 18th District since 2011 and serves on an opioid task force

And I suppose all those people on the gun violence task force should turn in their guns?
 
ModernLuddite [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The aristocrats!
 
redonkulon [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He was just conducting an official sting operation as part of the Opiod Task Force.
 
anfrind
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
After four years of Trump, all Democratic scandals seem incredibly tame.
 
azn_firebug
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Dimensio: You will never catch any Republican soliciting a hooker or involving themselves in Oxycontin.

You're being sarcastic. I get sarcasm. But you have to remember that the Republicans only do these things because they learned it from the Democrats. If the Democrats weren't there as a corruptive influence, there would be no such problems with Republicans. That's the irony of the motto, "Both Sides Are Bad So Vote Republican." The irony is that there is truth in the statement, because while both sides are bad (because the bad Democrats corrupt the good Republicans), if you voted Republican, there would be no more bad Democrats to corrupt them, and we'd have no more problems.


So that's why I keep seeing billboards saying "Vote Republican"...  It's for my protection!
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Spencer, of Centerport, was allegedly under the presumption he would be meeting a prostitute in a parking lot to trade the oxycodone pills for sex -- but it was a sting operation. "


Where did you get "the hooker you've been seeing for years" subby?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dimensio: This is why I only vote for morally upstanding Republicans. You will never catch any Republican soliciting a hooker or involving themselves in Oxycontin.


Republicans only love raping little boys, just like the priests.
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've got to exit this thread, too many eyerolls make me dizzy.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Dimensio: You will never catch any Republican soliciting a hooker or involving themselves in Oxycontin.

You're being sarcastic. I get sarcasm. But you have to remember that the Republicans only do these things because they learned it from the Democrats. If the Democrats weren't there as a corruptive influence, there would be no such problems with Republicans. That's the irony of the motto, "Both Sides Are Bad So Vote Republican." The irony is that there is truth in the statement, because while both sides are bad (because the bad Democrats corrupt the good Republicans), if you voted Republican, there would be no more bad Democrats to corrupt them, and we'd have no more problems.


Conversely, one could argue that it becomes okay when both sides do it?

/or maybe both sides should just not do it.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Perfectly cromulent behavior for Republicans, though.


I've been trying to use the word "cromulent" as much as possible.  I think of some old timey guy in a top hat and monocle and it makes me chuckle to myself.  I dont know why.  As for the doctor, he probably never did this before, I think its basically entrapment, especially if it is a person hes met with before.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She wanted Oxy
 
roc6783
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

quatchi: If this were a Republican there is every chance they would circle the wagons and try to protect him but he is a Dem so...

byefelicia.jpg


Yup.  He should be investigated, tried, and if found guilty sentenced.  His standing as a legislator or a Democrat should have nothing to do with it.  I would say the say for a Republican.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's not really free sex if it's in exchange for oxy not is it? Checkmate!

A left wing politician caught going against what he preach is at least as much of a scumbag as a right wing one.
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Has he been convicted yet? No. His lawyer probably has a perfectly reasonable explanation for all of this.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There's no such thing as free sex.
 
azn_firebug
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Benevolent Misanthrope: Perfectly cromulent behavior for Republicans, though.

I've been trying to use the word "cromulent" as much as possible.  I think of some old timey guy in a top hat and monocle and it makes me chuckle to myself.  I dont know why.  As for the doctor, he probably never did this before, I think its basically entrapment, especially if it is a person hes met with before.


"Embiggen" is also a perfectly cromulent word.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dimensio: This is why I only vote for morally upstanding Republicans. You will never catch any Republican soliciting a hooker or involving themselves in Oxycontin.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/OK, so HE didn't solicit the hooker.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She hot?
 
bmongar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's not free if you are giving her oxy for it.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oof, that is sad
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dumb MF'r who is also a democrat gets caught in the same honey hole that has been bringing down men of power since the thing was invented.

Now, medical school. At some point during the anatomy lecture, would it be inappropriate for the lecturer to just switch off the overhead projector and explain the OTHER  specific use for this portion of the anatomy?


Damn, guys. Rent a porno. Those story plots are more interesting and won't wreck everything you've worked for
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: She wanted Oxy


They all want me
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bmongar: It's not free if you are giving her oxy for it.


Correct. You can say you didn't pay cash for sex, but not that you didn't pay for sex, when paying with drugs.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bmongar: It's not free if you are giving her oxy for it.


It's not prostitution if money doesn't change hands.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

talkertopc: It's not really free sex if it's in exchange for oxy not is it? Checkmate!

A left wing politician caught going against what he preach is at least as much of a scumbag as a right wing one.


He's a doctor, so it was medical treatment. And the sex wasn't sex, it was therepy for chronic hysteria.

See, all better.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FnkyTwn: Has he been convicted yet? No. His lawyer probably has a perfectly reasonable explanation for all of this.


Meant to reply to this...

Meh, still works.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
According to Ward, Spencer made "oral admissions" to officers that there is also an ongoing investigation into his past conduct which will involve additional search warrants and evidence recovered from his cellphone.

Can't wait until they get in that cellphone, I hear he was offering a job to Hunter Biden
 
Totally Legitimate Businessman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Please provide photo of hooker so I may cast appropriate judgment.

/DNRTFA
 
