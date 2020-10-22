 Skip to content
(Axios)   "No way to prevent this" says President of only nation where this happens, Covid-19 edition   (axios.com) divider line
    More: PSA  
posted to Main » and Politics » on 22 Oct 2020 at 9:48 AM



GoOutBlazing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first few months ventilator's being misapplied were responsible for thousands of deaths. Don't forget that the 3rd largest cause of death in the US is doctor malpractice. Doctors like to blame politicians...
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoOutBlazing: The first few months ventilator's being misapplied were responsible for thousands of deaths. Don't forget that the 3rd largest cause of death in the US is doctor malpractice. Doctors like to blame politicians...


Not sure if serious....
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Trump era is like taking a shiat on the floor, rolling around in it, and loudly proclaiming that everything is great.

/The rest of us are better than this.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: The Trump era is like taking a shiat on the floor, rolling around in it, and loudly proclaiming that everything is great.

/The rest of us are better than this.


That's only because the floor could be covered in poop and blood.  And that's supposed to make you feel better.

Doesn't change the fact that you left a steaming loaf on the floor.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We need a Coronavirus museum / memorial. We cannot be allowed to forget again what it means to cut essential government services. We need to remember the heroes who never gave up. We need to remember that inaction and lies have consequences.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GoOutBlazing: The first few months ventilator's being misapplied were responsible for thousands of deaths. Don't forget that the 3rd largest cause of death in the US is doctor malpractice. Doctors like to blame politicians...


Username checks out...

/if you're going out blazing with a potato gun
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Anyone catch that screen cap of Trump attacking Biden for listening to science and Biden saying he approves this message? Seems fitting here.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Old account never seen before peddling right wing nonsense.

Yep, gotta be an election year.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"This discrepancy, which continues to grow daily, provides objective crude measure for assessing the government response to this unprecedented unpresidented health emergency."

FTFTFA
 
strapp3r
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GoOutBlazing: ventilator's


your cred is lacking
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've been keeping tabs on it via Worldometers, and measuring our deaths per million vs the worldwide average to calculate excess deaths. In another week or two, we'll exceed the US battle deaths in the eastern theater of WWII.

In short, right around Election Day, Donald Trump will literally have killed more Americans than Hitler.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: We need a Coronavirus museum / memorial. We cannot be allowed to forget again what it means to cut essential government services. We need to remember the heroes who never gave up. We need to remember that inaction and lies have consequences.


Budget cuts might mean we just end up with a metal sign.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NetOwl
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ignoring everything else for a second, how much lower would the death toll be if Trump hadn't pushed his anti-mask propaganda?
 
bainsguy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GoOutBlazing: The first few months ventilator's being misapplied were responsible for thousands of deaths. Don't forget that the 3rd largest cause of death in the US is doctor malpractice. Doctors like to blame politicians...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Republicans. They do not care about anything until they are affected.

SUDDENLY: One of the biggest proponents of wearing masks. Surely it was a heavy burden for him to come out, even after a ton of soul searching on this weighty issue.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We've tried nothing grifting and we're all out of ideas.
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NetOwl: Ignoring everything else for a second, how much lower would the death toll be if Trump hadn't pushed his anti-mask propaganda?


Or if he hadn't put wind in the sails of that utterly imbecilic State Liberation movement.
 
Todd300 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The 12 Stages of Grief
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Those other nations don't value freedom like America, so it's an unfair comparison.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: GoOutBlazing: The first few months ventilator's being misapplied were responsible for thousands of deaths. Don't forget that the 3rd largest cause of death in the US is doctor malpractice. Doctors like to blame politicians...

Not sure if serious....


It's a lazarus goblin. Respond appropriately.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Old account never seen before peddling right wing nonsense.

Yep, gotta be an election year.


Oh no, we get Lazarus Goblins every year, since trump got elected.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How's that incomprehensible, malicious leadership doing for y'all?
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Idiots....  hindsight is always 20 / 20...  "If we had known then......."   We and nobody else did then : new virus and all that...  the whole world is in the same boat : some just painted theirs a different color.  Morons have a tendency to blame others for not controlling an uncontrollable event, and nobody can control it yet.  We can run and hide, though... we are good at that, even if we do catch the 'rona when we emerge...
 
