 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(4Utah.com)   Officials say Zion's missing 12-day hiker may not quite be telling the truth   (abc4.com) divider line
55
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

2196 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Oct 2020 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Crazy eyes don't lie.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she was in a fugue state.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Maybe she was in a fugue state.


She was lost in Lauryn Hill.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya think?
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The statements that the family is giving and the statements that the park is giving don't add up," Cashin says. "Those are the types of questions I think everybody has. I think the place where that question can be answered is with her."

Entire worth of article summarized in last paragraph.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddog2030: Crazy eyes don't lie.


As someone who has overlooked "crazy eyes" in the past I was able to spot these psycho orbs when the story first broke.
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Believe me of I'll kill your dog!!!!"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She seemed so trustworthy.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She tried to murder Joshua Graham?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing that she was "hiking the Appalachian Trail" with her boyfriend.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing religious zealotry.

Perhaps she's a Qtard and went there looking for a secret child trafficking ring and got lost instead. Perhaps she's a Christian who was taking instructions from Jesus. Perhaps she's a Mormon who was looking for her magic underwear after she dreamt it escaped like Doctor Strange's cloak of levitation.

Whatever the case, as an authority on Crazy Eyes™ I can assure you she's lying about something and the truth is something you probably don't want to know.
 
State_College_Arsonist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zion doesn't seem like a place where you can get that lost.  The canyon walls are pretty good landmarks, it's not like you're out wandering on the great plains.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities became suspicious when they found her near the bank of the river, sunning herself on a raft constructed entirely of fresh movie, book, and exclusive interview deals.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably had bodies to bury.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She joined and got married to a member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what I was thinking in the last thread (that was red-lighted) and the SOR person's instincts are probably correct here.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: maddog2030: Crazy eyes don't lie.

As someone who has overlooked "crazy eyes" in the past I was able to spot these psycho orbs when the story first broke.
[Fark user image 614x345]
"Believe me of I'll kill your dog!!!!"


And, she can't even speak correctly.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She went off to kill herself and either didn't do it, or they found her before she died of exposure is my guess.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The second I saw this photo, I knew...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Zion doesn't seem like a place where you can get that lost.  The canyon walls are pretty good landmarks, it's not like you're out wandering on the great plains.


& considering Zion is basically as crowded as
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious tag busy telling people "I told you so!"
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't just spend 2 weeks out there with nothing and not be seriously farked when you come out. As the cop points out, even the water will Fark you up in there.

She disappeared herself, holed up somewhere for the 2 weeks knowing she'd raised a huge search & rescue ruckus, and came out to be found at the end. God knows why. Likely loonier than a shiathouse rat.

My mom was a career PR administrator for the Nat'l Park Service. She would hardly be the first to use "just here inocuously visiting/camping at a national park" to attempt one's own disappearance. Look into whether she has financial issues, a history of attempts to self-publicize, a bad marriage she's looking to get away from to start anew, anything like that.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One should be distrustful of any creature that can clean its own anus using its tongue.
 
Branniganslaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Zion doesn't seem like a place where you can get that lost.  The canyon walls are pretty good landmarks, it's not like you're out wandering on the great plains.


Although the most traveled, Zion is more than the canyon. On both sides of the canyon, there are multiple trails that split off and wander into the wilderness. Plus there is an east entrance that is roughly 12 miles east of the scenic road.

It's not probable, but not impossible.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Metaluna Mutant: State_College_Arsonist: Zion doesn't seem like a place where you can get that lost.  The canyon walls are pretty good landmarks, it's not like you're out wandering on the great plains.

& considering Zion is basically as crowded as


Well fark this I'll try again.

Especially considering how crowded Zion is even during the pandemic. IIRC it's just behind s rim Grand Canyon & Yellowstone & Yosemite. There are dozens of nearby wilderness areas where, if you really wanted to disappear  they wouldn't find the body for years if ever.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the Obvious tag get lost in a canyon somewhere?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

brap: Authorities became suspicious when they found her near the bank of the river, sunning herself on a raft constructed entirely of fresh movie, book, and exclusive interview deals.


Same thing I was thinking - in two or three years, "Miracle in Zion" starring Jennifer Garner is going to be a big hit on FreeForm.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Near the beginning of their story:

"Sgt. Darrell Cashin says his search and rescue team was asked to assist in locating Holly Courtier. The 38-year-old mom from Woodland Hills went missing from the park..."

Whenever I hear "... X year old mom from..." my BS meter goes on full alert. Are her kids "tots"?? Yes? Then overdrive. Yeah, the lady just needed a couple of days away to get over her GC/chlamydial infection her hubby didn't need to know about and decided to make a couple of bucks out of it. Or, she is just an AW.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thedingoatemybaby: Near the beginning of their story:

"Sgt. Darrell Cashin says his search and rescue team was asked to assist in locating Holly Courtier. The 38-year-old mom from Woodland Hills went missing from the park..."

Whenever I hear "... X year old mom from..." my BS meter goes on full alert. Are her kids "tots"?? Yes? Then overdrive. Yeah, the lady just needed a couple of days away to get over her GC/chlamydial infection her hubby didn't need to know about and decided to make a couple of bucks out of it. Or, she is just an AW.


Is she married, with a spouse, etc?

Because you can bet that spouse either knows or is demanding some real farking answers that make sense & aren't obviously total BS. That or he's in on it as some sort of scheme.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Branniganslaw: State_College_Arsonist: Zion doesn't seem like a place where you can get that lost.  The canyon walls are pretty good landmarks, it's not like you're out wandering on the great plains.

Although the most traveled, Zion is more than the canyon. On both sides of the canyon, there are multiple trails that split off and wander into the wilderness. Plus there is an east entrance that is roughly 12 miles east of the scenic road.

It's not probable, but not impossible.



I was there last week and it was crowded AF. Unsettling, actually. The park did a really good job to help us maintain distancing, but the other patrons...notsomuch.

Anyway -- to most people's points above, the canyon floor itself is very tightly constrained and I can't believe I was likely 100-200 yards from her at multiple points on the trip, yet she was completely "lost."

Unless you're up hiking the West Rim or scrambling up unmarked side canyons, you're not getting off the valley floor easily. Hard to believe this lady was hiding in plain sight for so long while SAR teams were up in the high country scouring the isolated areas for days and days.

Most exit points to the east were closed off due to rockfall -- the Weeping Rock and East Rim trails were completely covered and impassible, so she didn't have too many reasonable escape routes. Getting to East Zion requires hiking or driving several miles up a road and through a tunnel. Thousands of people would see you.
 
cleek [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
she was out murdering Deadheads
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah. She took a vacation from her shiatty life to hang out with her boyfriend. Not rocket surgery.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: You can't just spend 2 weeks out there with nothing and not be seriously farked when you come out. As the cop points out, even the water will Fark you up in there.

She disappeared herself, holed up somewhere for the 2 weeks knowing she'd raised a huge search & rescue ruckus, and came out to be found at the end. God knows why. Likely loonier than a shiathouse rat.

My mom was a career PR administrator for the Nat'l Park Service. She would hardly be the first to use "just here inocuously visiting/camping at a national park" to attempt one's own disappearance. Look into whether she has financial issues, a history of attempts to self-publicize, a bad marriage she's looking to get away from to start anew, anything like that.


I get more of a "The hiker was probably mentally ill, and took to the area to escape, maybe thinking about ending her life in the wilderness and ends up holed up in a motel for a few weeks." and the family was more about trying to hide her mental illness with a socially acceptable wilderness experience gone bad.

To my knowledge we haven't heard a single word from the woman herself.  A lot of broken people head to public land and trails to try to cope with suckiness in their mental states.  I'm not sure it's fair to just slot her into the AW category automatically.  It's entirely possible she was unaware of the search, and the media attention, and isn't welcoming of it.

Maybe we'll know more a few months from now if she attempts to go on the talk show circuit, or not.
 
jso2897
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Anyway - sound and informed speculation is still speculation.
If you can prove your accusations, proceed and do something about it.
If not - STFU.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cleek: she was out murdering Deadheads


I lol'ed
 
S10Calade
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As someone pointed out yesterday, a quick search of the name brings up plenty of pics with her wearing Phish, Grateful Dead, Pink Floyd, etc tie dye t-shirts. Now, I'm not saying there's anything wrong with the music or the tie dye but most of the folks I know that dress that way, also partake in the psychedelics. I don't think it's too far fetched of an idea that she was just off tripping balls somewhere.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: GregInIndy: You can't just spend 2 weeks out there with nothing and not be seriously farked when you come out. As the cop points out, even the water will Fark you up in there.

She disappeared herself, holed up somewhere for the 2 weeks knowing she'd raised a huge search & rescue ruckus, and came out to be found at the end. God knows why. Likely loonier than a shiathouse rat.

My mom was a career PR administrator for the Nat'l Park Service. She would hardly be the first to use "just here inocuously visiting/camping at a national park" to attempt one's own disappearance. Look into whether she has financial issues, a history of attempts to self-publicize, a bad marriage she's looking to get away from to start anew, anything like that.

I get more of a "The hiker was probably mentally ill, and took to the area to escape, maybe thinking about ending her life in the wilderness and ends up holed up in a motel for a few weeks." and the family was more about trying to hide her mental illness with a socially acceptable wilderness experience gone bad.

To my knowledge we haven't heard a single word from the woman herself.  A lot of broken people head to public land and trails to try to cope with suckiness in their mental states.  I'm not sure it's fair to just slot her into the AW category automatically.  It's entirely possible she was unaware of the search, and the media attention, and isn't welcoming of it.

Maybe we'll know more a few months from now if she attempts to go on the talk show circuit, or not.


It had been a rare but known thing before, but ever since Krakauer's book every spring/summer there's been a rash of dumbass underprepared farkers every year looking to "Into the Wild" themselves - either as solo-mo suicide, an attention-getting gesture, or some misbegotten voyage of self-discovery. It's become trite, honestly. Laughable.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cleek: she was out murdering Deadheads


Authorities are questioning her uncle and looking into a recent murder that took place between south Colorado and west Texas.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Abox: "The statements that the family is giving and the statements that the park is giving don't add up," Cashin says. "Those are the types of questions I think everybody has. I think the place where that question can be answered is with her."

Entire worth of article summarized in last paragraph.


Fark user imageView Full Size


News articles often end with a summary at the end. Film at 11.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

S10Calade: As someone pointed out yesterday, a quick search of the name brings up plenty of pics with her wearing Phish, Grateful Dead, Pink Floyd, etc tie dye t-shirts. Now, I'm not saying there's anything wrong with the music or the tie dye but most of the folks I know that dress that way, also partake in the psychedelics. I don't think it's too far fetched of an idea that she was just off tripping balls somewhere.


You can't be off tripping balls for 2 weeks in a desert.  As the SAR guy said, you'd die of dehydration within 3 days if you didn't have supplies.
 
Pinner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
saw the story here when they were taking to her sister after they found her. "She's an experienced hiker!"
Really?
Didn't leave an itinerary, didn't bring water, food, basic survival kit...
Something smelled funny about the story after she was found.
12 days!!?? Yeah, it would be hard to do that even if you tried
Then the crazy eyes family picture was put on the screen.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Authorities are questioning her uncle and looking into a recent murder that took place between south Colorado and west Texas.


it's subtle, but pure genius.  And I'm being honest.  As honest as a Denver man can be.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Ker_Thwap: GregInIndy: You can't just spend 2 weeks out there with nothing and not be seriously farked when you come out. As the cop points out, even the water will Fark you up in there.

She disappeared herself, holed up somewhere for the 2 weeks knowing she'd raised a huge search & rescue ruckus, and came out to be found at the end. God knows why. Likely loonier than a shiathouse rat.

My mom was a career PR administrator for the Nat'l Park Service. She would hardly be the first to use "just here inocuously visiting/camping at a national park" to attempt one's own disappearance. Look into whether she has financial issues, a history of attempts to self-publicize, a bad marriage she's looking to get away from to start anew, anything like that.

I get more of a "The hiker was probably mentally ill, and took to the area to escape, maybe thinking about ending her life in the wilderness and ends up holed up in a motel for a few weeks." and the family was more about trying to hide her mental illness with a socially acceptable wilderness experience gone bad.

To my knowledge we haven't heard a single word from the woman herself.  A lot of broken people head to public land and trails to try to cope with suckiness in their mental states.  I'm not sure it's fair to just slot her into the AW category automatically.  It's entirely possible she was unaware of the search, and the media attention, and isn't welcoming of it.

Maybe we'll know more a few months from now if she attempts to go on the talk show circuit, or not.

It had been a rare but known thing before, but ever since Krakauer's book every spring/summer there's been a rash of dumbass underprepared farkers every year looking to "Into the Wild" themselves - either as solo-mo suicide, an attention-getting gesture, or some misbegotten voyage of self-discovery. It's become trite, honestly. Laughable.


I've heard that the ones who have seen the movie but not read the book are a lot worse- The book gets a lot more into how much a dumbass McCandless was.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jso2897: Anyway - sound and informed speculation is still speculation.
If you can prove your accusations, proceed and do something about it.
If not - STFU.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bob Welch with Stevie Nicks - Ebony Eyes (Live From The Roxy 1981)
Youtube WSlx4CAAMCw
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: S10Calade: As someone pointed out yesterday, a quick search of the name brings up plenty of pics with her wearing Phish, Grateful Dead, Pink Floyd, etc tie dye t-shirts. Now, I'm not saying there's anything wrong with the music or the tie dye but most of the folks I know that dress that way, also partake in the psychedelics. I don't think it's too far fetched of an idea that she was just off tripping balls somewhere.

You can't be off tripping balls for 2 weeks in a desert.  As the SAR guy said, you'd die of dehydration within 3 days if you didn't have supplies.


I think they meant that they were off at someone's house tripping balls and didn't want to be found.  So, they said they were going hiking and after a two-weeks of tripping out, they decided to "come out of the woods".
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So, how long before she announces her engagement to "Ballon Boy"?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jso2897: Anyway - sound and informed speculation is still speculation.
If you can prove your accusations, proceed and do something about it.
If not - STFU.


My neighbor said he spent a week in early September on the moon.  He could be full of shiat but I don't want to speculate.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You guys are missing the obvious: she was abducted by aliens.
 
Rannuci
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Abox: "The statements that the family is giving and the statements that the park is giving don't add up," Cashin says. "Those are the types of questions I think everybody has. I think the place where that question can be answered is with her."

Entire worth of article summarized in last paragraph.

[Fark user image image 425x425]

News articles often end with a summary at the end. Film at 11.


But what about the Inverted Pyramid? Doesn't anyone do classic journalism anymore?
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.