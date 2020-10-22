 Skip to content
(Axios)   Leon unavailable for comment on rising Covid-19 cases across the US
    Scary  
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/got nuthin
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ me neither...
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does anywhere have accurate info on the total number of people who have been hospitalized for COVID?
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Does anywhere have accurate info on the total number of people who have been hospitalized for COVID?


Closest I could find COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

I'm wondering what happened to the Contact Tracing reports. They were supposed to let the public know who, what, where and how people may have contracted it. All were seeing is conflicting information and skewed numbers. They're keeping people in the dark and guessing about it. Order in chaos.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
North Dakota now has so many cases they are no longer notifying close contacts, only those who test positive and even that is with the help of the friggin' National Guard.

Actual contact tracing is up to individuals now.

EXCEPT we also have a huge problem of people refusing to be tested or ignoring contact tracing so they don't have to miss out on work or school or going out.  Weddings and kids' sports have been huge super spreaders, along with bars and restaurants.

/friend is a supervisor contact tracer for the state.
//she says we are royally boned.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

Leon is always available for comment.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You knew the job was dangerous when you took it, Fred. --Sooper Dooper Chicken
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's because of pandemic fatigue.  Ignoring medical experts can be really draining!
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: North Dakota now has so many cases they are no longer notifying close contacts, only those who test positive and even that is with the help of the friggin' National Guard.

Actual contact tracing is up to individuals now.

EXCEPT we also have a huge problem of people refusing to be tested or ignoring contact tracing so they don't have to miss out on work or school or going out.  Weddings and kids' sports have been huge super spreaders, along with bars and restaurants.

/friend is a supervisor contact tracer for the state.
//she says we are royally boned.


Missouri district I have insight into has had kids with positive tests continuing to go to school, not notifying the district until much later.

Any guess why? Hint: it's the same motivation for the people who were the most pissed-off about school closures.

Yep. Sports.

Called it before school started. "The sports parents are just gonna not test when they should because they know it might be positive, or not report results if their kids are asymptomatic, so this is gonna be a shiatshow". Yep. Sure enough.

I absolutely guarantee this is happening at most schools that are going in-person and have sports (the part they really, really should have kept shut down even if they had kids back in classrooms, but couldn't because that was the main driver behind the most vocal "open it up now, you liberal scum!" parents)
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only liberals believe in "facts".

Well you have to admit - that seems to be their attitude.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By the way, when I searched Leon Meme I find there's a black guy on Facebook by that name, is that the one who is being mentioned on Fark.com a lot lately?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Does anywhere have accurate info on the total number of people who have been hospitalized for COVID?


I don't think there's any such thing.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: weddingsinger: Does anywhere have accurate info on the total number of people who have been hospitalized for COVID?

Closest I could find COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

I'm wondering what happened to the Contact Tracing reports. They were supposed to let the public know who, what, where and how people may have contracted it. All were seeing is conflicting information and skewed numbers. They're keeping people in the dark and guessing about it. Order in chaos.


They were never going to tell the public who, HIPAA. When someone gets called by contact tracing,they're just told that they've come in contact with someone who has the virus, and to get tested. Unless the person with the virus signs off on disseminating their information.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't lockdown the country forever.  I'm actually surprised this isn't helping Trump and the Republicans at the polls.  At this point, clearly the pro-science crowd is still greater than the pro-open shiat up crowd.  But that won't remain true forever.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone want to make a costco run for me? I'd really prefer to stay right here in my bunker while the herd finishes thinning itself out.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: weddingsinger: Does anywhere have accurate info on the total number of people who have been hospitalized for COVID?

I don't think there's any such thing.


It's been said that one in five people who have it get hospitalized. More reason to be infuriated that it's being downplayed.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: weddingsinger: Does anywhere have accurate info on the total number of people who have been hospitalized for COVID?

I don't think there's any such thing.

It's been said that one in five people who have it get hospitalized. More reason to be infuriated that it's being downplayed.


And the other 4 still get bodily damage they don't know about, sinve the virus deadens nerve pain response while damaging cells, so you don't feel any different and are thus "asymptomatic". To a greater or lesser degree.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Geotpf: You can't lockdown the country forever.  I'm actually surprised this isn't helping Trump and the Republicans at the polls.  At this point, clearly the pro-science crowd is still greater than the pro-open shiat up crowd.  But that won't remain true forever.


Pro science? Where do you live? Here in NOLA they could not give a fark. We are boned.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Geotpf: You can't lockdown the country forever.  I'm actually surprised this isn't helping Trump and the Republicans at the polls.  At this point, clearly the pro-science crowd is still greater than the pro-open shiat up crowd.  But that won't remain true forever.


Fark user imageView Full Size


The 'rona don't give a crap about your feefees.
 
Mock26
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lies. All just a bunch of lies. Gary the mechanic has assured me that Dr. Fauci has no idea what he is talking about and that all the doctors and scientists at the WHO and CDC are wrong. And Karen the housewife with a GED has pointed out that the virus is too small to be stopped by a cloth mask. And come on, who are you going to believe, leading experts in their fields of science and medicine or a mechanic from Pittsburg and a housewife from Dallas?

/Sarcasm
//Sadly there are people like Gary and Karen in this country
 
Geotpf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: weddingsinger: Does anywhere have accurate info on the total number of people who have been hospitalized for COVID?

I don't think there's any such thing.

It's been said that one in five people who have it get hospitalized. More reason to be infuriated that it's being downplayed.


That's absolutely not true, unless you are referring to a certain age group.

If you are under 50, the chances of you becoming hospitalized is very low, especially if you don't have a pre-existing condition or were medical personnel treating people without proper PPE.

cdc.govView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Geotpf: You can't lockdown the country forever.  I'm actually surprised this isn't helping Trump and the Republicans at the polls.  At this point, clearly the pro-science crowd is still greater than the pro-open shiat up crowd.  But that won't remain true forever.

[Fark user image 500x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

The 'rona don't give a crap about your feefees.


Soon, the general population will stop giving a crap about the Corona.
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Geotpf: You can't lockdown the country forever.


See, this is the thing literally nobody is asking for but dummies like you keep arguing against.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: North Dakota now has so many cases they are no longer notifying close contacts, only those who test positive and even that is with the help of the friggin' National Guard.

Actual contact tracing is up to individuals now.

EXCEPT we also have a huge problem of people refusing to be tested or ignoring contact tracing so they don't have to miss out on work or school or going out.  Weddings and kids' sports have been huge super spreaders, along with bars and restaurants.

/friend is a supervisor contact tracer for the state.
//she says we are royally boned.


actual quote from my rural NE dwelling father:

"Everything is pretty much open and nobody is wearing masks, but we're not getting complacent."

😑
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: weddingsinger: North Dakota now has so many cases they are no longer notifying close contacts, only those who test positive and even that is with the help of the friggin' National Guard.

Actual contact tracing is up to individuals now.

EXCEPT we also have a huge problem of people refusing to be tested or ignoring contact tracing so they don't have to miss out on work or school or going out.  Weddings and kids' sports have been huge super spreaders, along with bars and restaurants.

/friend is a supervisor contact tracer for the state.
//she says we are royally boned.

actual quote from my rural NE dwelling father:

"Everything is pretty much open and nobody is wearing masks, but we're not getting complacent."

😑


Hope he's got a nice grave picked out.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

colon_canoe: Geotpf: You can't lockdown the country forever.  I'm actually surprised this isn't helping Trump and the Republicans at the polls.  At this point, clearly the pro-science crowd is still greater than the pro-open shiat up crowd.  But that won't remain true forever.

Pro science? Where do you live? Here in NOLA they could not give a fark. We are boned.


Biden in particular and the Democrats in general are winning.

Now, that doesn't mean that there isn't already a large minority who disagree, just that they are the minority.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He's busy banging Ada Wong and taking down the Umbrella Corporation.

Or is that the wrong Leon?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dothemath: Geotpf: You can't lockdown the country forever.

See, this is the thing literally nobody is asking for but dummies like you keep arguing against.


I'll give a random example.  Disneyland is still closed, and the Disney company (and it's employees) are getting a little pissed off.

If there is a specific end date, people can hang with this.  But if no vaccine/cure comes in three months, six months, a year, two years, and things are still about where they are now, at some point people are going to rebel.

We aren't there yet, for the most part, but we are damned close.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: weddingsinger: Does anywhere have accurate info on the total number of people who have been hospitalized for COVID?

I don't think there's any such thing.


That's... weird, right?  I feel like that info should be readily available.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: It's been said that one in five people who have it get hospitalized.


What the fark are you talking about?
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
you were all warned months ago
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yet the U.S. has stubbornly refused to take the steps necessary to get the virus under control.

QFT and we all know whose fault it is that we couldn't promote masks and social distancing.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: you were all warned months ago
[Fark user image 850x637] [View Full Size image _x_]


It takes 6 to 8 weeks under strict "lockdown" to decrease 1 order of magnitude once you hit the "red" zone
When you hit around 1/1600  hospitalizations, you overwhelm the medical/hospital system and the morgue cooler trucks are needed.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
the "heartland" is jolly-well-farked until 2021, and that's *if* they take it seriously.


/narrator :  they won't take it seriously
 
bronskrat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The only way we'll head in the right direction is with a pro-Science Prez in office. Fat Cheeto doesn't care about it anymore since he's past it and that's all that matters to him.
 
ursomniac
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We're the frog slowly getting boiled.

1. "OMG THIS IS BAD - SHUT EVERYTHING DOWN" (back in Mar/Apr) - and things got better where it was bad (NY/NJ/MA/etc.).

2. Hey things aren't as bad as people said it would be - let's start re-opening! - and now we start seeing more super-spreader events.  "But hey we can't go BACK!"

3. Yes things keep happening but we've seen this before and things got better - we just have to stay the course (despite that the new spikes are larger than the first ones in many places).

4. But we REALLY tired of doing this - we need to open (schools, bars, restaurants) - it'll be OK because we're SO GOOD at controlling this (even though the basal case rate NEVER came back down and in many states it's really just been a continuing acceleration in cases), and fewer people are dying now as a percentage of positive cases, so things aren't as bad as they said it would be!  (which says more about the capabilities of our medical professionals, not the behavior of the general public).

5. Now things in most places are REALLY out of control, but we're SO USED to COVID at this point, we're not seeing that the case rates in the worst places are more than double the "really really bad" rates we saw in the spring (which was really really bad enough to shut things down).  "But that's OK - a vaccine is coming soon and even though *I'm* not going to take it, so many other people will that COVID doesn't stand a chance!" (yeah, I've heard this "reasoning").

We're farked.   Too many people continually justify an exception to protocols that work ("oh but it's just THIS one wedding", "but sports are important for my kids", "but we ALWAYS go to X in the Fall", "no one around me is sick so I really don't have to wear a mask").   And even protocol isn't enforced: e.g., if you come to MA you have to quarantine and you can't come from most states - but there is ZERO enforcement of this.
 
anuran
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Godscrack: weddingsinger: Does anywhere have accurate info on the total number of people who have been hospitalized for COVID?

Closest I could find COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

I'm wondering what happened to the Contact Tracing reports. They were supposed to let the public know who, what, where and how people may have contracted it. All were seeing is conflicting information and skewed numbers. They're keeping people in the dark and guessing about it. Order in chaos.


The CDC has been ordered to give up on contact tracing. Data on infections are going to a black hole in HHS never to emerge.
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Geotpf: But if no vaccine/cure comes in three months, six months, a year, two years, and things are still about where they are now, at some point people are going to rebel.


Cool story.

You super smart people were "rebelling" in February.
 
