(KTUL Tulsa)   Things to do on a first date: Take a stroll in a park, go to dinner in a nice restaurant, go see a movie, police chase ensues... that last one sounds interesting   (ktul.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
5 hours ago  
"So, can I call you again later?"
 
TWX [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
♩♫ "Hey Jealousy..." ♪♩
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
I'm trying to decide who's the bigger dumbass... the guy for trying to evade the cops while having the rap sheet he has, or the woman for going out with him.

I'm going to go with the guy this time because he probably didn't mention jack shiat to the woman about how much of an ass-hat he is.
 
dinglenugget
1 hour ago  
Ninja Sex Party has a few recommendations.

First Date - NSP
Youtube UvgcLTzwjVM
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Remake of How I Met Your Mother?
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

TWX: ♩♫ "Hey Jealousy..." ♪♩


Heh, just listened to this podcast today.

https://www.theringer.com/2020/10/22/​2​1527962/60-songs-episode-2-hey-jealous​y-gin-blossoms
 
Kumana Wanalaia
1 hour ago  
This is one-L-19. I got a hit-and-run felony. Suspect vehicle - Iate model grey Ford headed westbound on Seven. He's really moving - punching lights all the way. I'm gonna need an ambulance at Seventh and Broadway right now.
 
dancingsucks
1 hour ago  
CSB
That's how we met and we will celebrate our 17th anniversary next year.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
53 minutes ago  
In Oklahoma you're considered legally married if you get arrested at the same time.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
47 minutes ago  
Someone forgot to wrap someone else's dates in bacon.
 
elgrancerdo
42 minutes ago  
Sounds like a movie.  I liked this one, and it had the bonus of having the father in-law with them most of the time.
finalciak.comView Full Size

/ yeah, I know is not exactly the same
 
RiverRat
31 minutes ago  

dothemath: In Oklahoma you're considered legally married if you get arrested at the same time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
24 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: Sounds like a movie.  I liked this one, and it had the bonus of having the father in-law with them most of the time.
[finalciak.com image 850x478]
/ yeah, I know is not exactly the same


I think they need a new followup, but this time, somehow many of the sidekicks team-up and save his bacon.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
17 minutes ago  
So are they going to have a second date?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
8 minutes ago  
Having lived, worked and gone to college in Tulsa, Fark Tulsa with a cactus dildo. Green Country my pootie!
 
